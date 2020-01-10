Frotcast 423: Ghost Kitchens, Ghost Oscar Hosts, With Tom Dean And Jessica Sele

Click to download here.

Who’s a better awards show host, Ricky Gervais or no one? Did Ricky Gervais’ Golden Globes monologue DESTROY HOLLYWEIRD LIBS or was he just takin’ the piss, mate? This week we transition from discussing this year’s host-free Oscars (ghost awards show hosts!) to the ex-Uber CEO Travis Kalanick’s big plans for “ghost kitchens,” where you can order algorithm-inspired food prepared by contract workers on an app funded by the Saudis. Yum, I love A/B testing! One of Kalanick’s Galaxy Brainchildren is apparently called “Bitch Don’t Grill My Cheese,” a name so idiotic it’s been stuck in my head all week. Now it’s your turn to be annoyed! You’re welcome!

Our guests this week include screenwriter Tom Dean and comedian Jessica Sele. We’re talking awards season, ghost kitchens, and the new plan to use artificial intelligence to decide which movies to greenlight. Yes, this is a real thing that’s happening. Is it just me or do we live in the stupidest possible future? Once we tire of that we reminisce about Batman Returns, the most gloriously weird superhero movie ever made. Was Tim Burton’s big idea for the Penguin that he just act like an actual penguin? Having flippers for hands and eating fish and shit? That was awesome.

