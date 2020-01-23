Frotcast 425: Tyler Perry, Knives Out, And Requiem For A Blue Check

Click to download here.

Did you know we did an episode this past weekend? It’s true! But we’re already back with another.

This week on the Frotcast, we welcome Yvette d’Entremont and Alice Vaughn, from the Two Girls One Mic porncast, who discovered Matt Lieb through his status as one of the internet’s foremost quicksand p*rn enthusiasts. That’s the power of the Frotcast. Yvette and Alice are about to head off to their first AVN Awards, so we try to play AVN Awards Bingo. Now that Knives Out has been out for a while and Matt has finally seen it, we discuss the feasibility of its drug subplot with Matt, in his capacity as a former IV drug user (10 years sober, hooray for Matt!). At which point we discover that Yvette wrote her thesis on the opiate epidemic. That’s almost TOO MUCH EXPERTISE for one show. This leads into our talk about how Matt lost his verified checkmark on Twitter during the New York Times presidential endorsement kerfuffle. As one replier commented, “for Matt so loved posting that he sacrificed his only begotten checkmark.”

Finally, I regale Matt and the gang with my recap of Tyler Perry’s new Netflix movie, A Fall From Grace, which I urge everyone to watch with their friends, a truly surreal experience. We finish things off with your email questions and voicemails. Become a patron at Patreon.com/Frotcast to access all of our bonus content! You can add the bonus feed to regular podcast app!

