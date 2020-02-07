Frotcast 427: Now More Than Ever, With Harry Moroz

Click to download here.

Greetings, Frotcast fans. Are you ready for another week of movie and television news distilled into a palatable hour and a half of premium audio content? ME NEITHER! But you better get ready, because like it or not Matt and Vince have doomed themselves to a life of being your one-stop shop for everything HOLLYWOOD. I’ll admit, this is all kind of stream of consciousness and I’m probably not making as much sense as I feel I’m making. This is Matt Lieb, by the way.

Anyway, this week Vince and I welcome back Harry Moroz to the podcast where we discussed everything from why comedy is actually not that important, to Michael Shannon’s short but memorable role in the movie 8 Mile. He was having sex with Eminem’s mom. We also begin preparing the rules for Vince’s annual Oscars drinking game. Do you want to watch the Oscars with us?

We’ve got some bonus content coming later this week, so be sure to become a Frotcast patron at Patreon.com/frotcast. You can add the bonus feed to regular podcast app!

EMAIL us at frotcast@gmail.com, leave us a voicemail at 415-275-0030.

SUBSCRIBE to the Frotcast on iTunes.

SUPPORT at Patreon.com/Frotcast.