Frotcast 428: Trying Not To Talk About Super Tuesday, With Jessica Sele

Click to download here.

What up all you wonderful Frotcast listeners out there. It’s time for another amazing episode of your all time favorite movie podcast! And boy did we talk about movies in this one. Yup. Yes sir. Movies were indeed discussed. But also, we recorded this episode a couple of hours before the polls closed on Super Tuesday so Vince and I, along with our guest the incomparable Jessica Sele, were just a wee bit distracted. In fact, one could say we were preemptively depressed about what we knew was coming AKA America momentarily forgetting that Joe Biden’s brain is mostly soup and voting for him instead of a Jewish socialist who had a heart attack and wants to give me healthcare. But hey, let’s not get all political. Politics are a distraction from the real news of the day: movie news.

In this episode, we discuss Moana, The Invisible Man, Hollow Man, the Coronavirus, and the fact that we will be in for for more years of Donald Trump if we nominate Joe Biden not because Biden is a bad person but because the youth vote, which Bernie has more of than any candidate since Barack Obama, is kinda fickle and will not show up for Biden. I mean, we’ll try to get them out to vote but damn, man, it’s gonna be an uphill battle.

Anyway, enjoy!

EMAIL us at frotcast@gmail.com, leave us a voicemail at 415-275-0030.

SUBSCRIBE to the Frotcast on iTunes.

SUPPORT at Patreon.com/Frotcast. You can add the bonus feed to regular podcast app!