Frotcast 431: Laremy Is Back, With Quarantine Lists

Click to download here.

Hey, all you Frotcast listeners out there who just keep on listening no matter how close humanity comes to complete obliteration! We’ve got another brilliant episode of your favorite podcast ready for your consumption. This week, Vince and Matt welcome Laremy Legel back into the virtual Frotquarters to check in with how he and his family are adjusting to sheltering in place. We discuss everything from the coronavirus, to the COVID-19 death count, to quarantine, to movies eventually. I swear, at some point we talk about movies. I don’t remember which movies but we definitely talked up a storm about them. At the very least, we discuss movie stars and other celebrities making a viral video of each of them singing John Lennon’s “Imagine” and how the internet unanimously decided it was bad and that they should feel shame. We pray that they do.

We also briefly talk about how Jared Leto was unaware of the pandemic because had been in a silent retreat for the past 12 days. His obliviousness to the species ending pandemic was a real highlight of our week. Madonna also had some thoughts. Finally, we read emails and listen to some amazing voicemails, including one from a listener who had a brief run in with Gary Busey. It’s fantastic. Please check us out on Patreon to support the Frot and our other podcast, Pod Yourself A Gun.

EMAIL us at frotcast@gmail.com, leave us a voicemail at 415-275-0030.

SUBSCRIBE to the Frotcast on iTunes.

SUPPORT at Patreon.com/Frotcast. You can add the bonus feed to regular podcast app!