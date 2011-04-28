Frotcast 45: The Awesome Adventures of Mr. Stache

(the player below takes a second to load. here’s a direct link to the podcast.)[audio:https://uproxx.files.wordpress.com/2011/04/filmdrunk45.mp3%5D
This week on the frotcast, we talk to John Nash, the brains behind the American Express My Movie Pitch Contest-winning pitch, “The Awesome Adventures of Mr. Stache.” John came up with the idea last year, which eventually won him the contest (beating out some serious contenders, like “Gesundheit“) and got his idea turned into the short film you can watch after the jump. I invited him on the Frotcast to tell us all about it. Fame. Fortune. Mustaches. Buttsex. (Just checking to see if you were still paying attention).
Besides John, Bret and I talked about our Vegas trip (which, true story, involved hookers and armed robbery), share some new Koi Calls (Koi Skin Vest: The Sequel!), discuss Fast Five, and wonder why The Rock is so sweaty.
- Koi calls at 14:40
- John Nash at 41:00
Most awkward frotinterview ever? Most awkward frotinterview ever.
Dude, have you HEARD some of our other interviews? No way this was the awkwardest.
I am anticipating the LCJ interview of Roman Polanski will be at least a 6.9 on the awkward meter.
Not from your end, no.
Tell me you didn’t interview John Nash and NOT ask about the life altering, transcendental experience of caressing Jennifer Connelly’s tits!
I am disappoint.
Umm, hi, I’m here for the buttsex? What’s that you say, no buttsex, just lots and lots of moustaches?
*stomps away in a huff*
Holy shit; same thing happened to me at a bachelor party in Miami 2 weeks ago – Debit card stolen and $3k spent at WALGREENS…. FUUUUUUUUUCK
oh man I am so glad the Coy Skin Vest shit is back. Classic Frotcast
La Moustache: [www.youtube.com]
Holy shit. Synthetic koi skin sleeves are the greatest thing ever.
Fuck, I was planning on listening to this while studying at the library, and I realized I forgot my headphones.
the song is by enrique iglesias – tonight i’m fucking you
just in case you want to listen to it some more :D
you guys would love an artist called angerfist, search angerfist megamix smashup! on youtube for some goodness.
It’s like the sore loser…. the kid on the playground who loses and claims you cheated
It’s like 2000 and 2004 all over again, eh?