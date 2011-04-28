Frotcast 45: The Awesome Adventures of Mr. Stache

(the player below takes a second to load. here’s a direct link to the podcast.)

This week on the frotcast, we talk to John Nash, the brains behind the American Express My Movie Pitch Contest-winning pitch, “The Awesome Adventures of Mr. Stache.” John came up with the idea last year, which eventually won him the contest (beating out some serious contenders, like “Gesundheit“) and got his idea turned into the short film you can watch after the jump. I invited him on the Frotcast to tell us all about it. Fame. Fortune. Mustaches. Buttsex. (Just checking to see if you were still paying attention).

Besides John, Bret and I talked about our Vegas trip (which, true story, involved hookers and armed robbery), share some new Koi Calls (Koi Skin Vest: The Sequel!), discuss Fast Five, and wonder why The Rock is so sweaty.

Koi calls at 14:40

John Nash at 41:00

