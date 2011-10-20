Frotcast 70: The Steven Seagal Character or Porn Actor Game

[Listen on the player above, or download this week’s episode here (right-click, “save as.”)]
This week on the Frotcast, believe it or not, we actually spent most of the time talking about movies. We brought on Laremy from Film.com, and after we finished reading your emails, playing clips of angry Australians and Michael Winslow’s amazing mouth guitar, and talking Footloose, Johnny English Reborn, and Tucker and Dale vs. Evil (among others), we jumped into our new game I created, which is clearly the best game ever invented.
PORN ACTOR OR STEVEN SEAGAL CHARACTER? [game starts at 51:05 aka -44:25 remaining]
THE RULES: I provide a name, say, “Bobby Samuels.” Now you have to guess whether it’s the name of a porn actor, or a character Steven Seagal has played. In this case, I think we all know Bobby Samuels is the hardcore Interpol agent Seagal plays in 2010’s Born to Raise Hell. When his team is caught in a bloody street war between a Gypsy gang and the Russians, he leads us on an action packed thrill ride while avenging his friend’s death.
Enjoy. I’ve got angry Australians, and more of your fan-made Seagal posters and titles after the jump (thanks to Jon K for the one above right). As always, keep your relationship/life questions, (hopefully short) stories, and funny video/sound clip submissions coming. FROTCAST@GMAIL.COM. And if you haven’t, Subscribe on iTunes. (Almost 17K downloads this month! Thanks!)
[Here’s the Aussie road rage video, sent in by Ryan. Love this.]
More Seagal Posters:
Obviously, Seagal would have to play “Lieutenant Frank Death.” He was wrongly imprisoned, then they took his daughter. But soon they’d find out, THIS prisoner, TAKES no prisoners. Killed By Death.
More titles:
If the Motörhead song of the same name isn’t in the movie “Killed by Death” everyone’s fired (I don’t know if this was covered in the Frotcast or not, my speakers are shot)
They said “fuck” and “cunt” so much that The Mighty Feklahr could have sworn he was at His family’s Thanksgiving!
Erm, in the video, that is.
Bet on Vengeance sounds awesome and if it were a filmdrunk comment, it should win comment of the week.
For my money, jon_k’s Evil Businessman Attack and Proud Minority Defense League were some of the best, betraying a deep familiarity with the Seagal oeuvre.
Steven Seagal is Hard to Please
Nico’s back with a unique physiological reaction to arousal that makes him even harder to please.
Steven Seagal is Stil Famous
Sort of…
Welcome to the Australian version of the Seagal game: Fuckwit or Dumb Cunt?
What’s up with the extended Frotcasts lately? There are only two people I can listen to talk for 90 minutes, my wife and Kevin Smith, and one of them earns that patience with the occasional handie.
The Frotcasts should be no longer than 10 minutes when I’m not on them, and when I am… FOREVER!
I know, I know. The game made it go long. Meesa sorry.
Pete, a batch of homemade chili for your jorts-ensconced conversationalist and that handie will be a blowie in no time!
I’m famous!
I like it when they go long. I have a long commute.
Ace Rimmer: For my money, jon_k’s Evil Businessman Attack and Proud Minority Defense League were some of the best, betraying a deep familiarity with the Seagal oeuvre.
d’aww shucks
Vince, the steel workers beating each other up in Wollongong, that had to be outside the Glasshouse right?
That sounds familiar. Is that the place where you roll a big dice thingie for drink specials during happy hour?
I asked my buddy who I was visiting when we were there, he said it would’ve either been the Glass House or the North Gong hotel.
The Glassy was the second most violent pub/club in NSW before it shut down and North Gong is where Wollongong’s douche bags congregate, so either is a good bet.
The one where he shoves the shotgun in the guy’s mouth is Hard to Kill.