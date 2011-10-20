Frotcast 70: The Steven Seagal Character or Porn Actor Game

[Listen on the player above, or download this week’s episode here (right-click, “save as.”)]

This week on the Frotcast, believe it or not, we actually spent most of the time talking about movies. We brought on Laremy from Film.com, and after we finished reading your emails, playing clips of angry Australians and Michael Winslow’s amazing mouth guitar, and talking Footloose, Johnny English Reborn, and Tucker and Dale vs. Evil (among others), we jumped into our new game I created, which is clearly the best game ever invented.

PORN ACTOR OR STEVEN SEAGAL CHARACTER? [game starts at 51:05 aka -44:25 remaining]

THE RULES: I provide a name, say, “Bobby Samuels.” Now you have to guess whether it’s the name of a porn actor, or a character Steven Seagal has played. In this case, I think we all know Bobby Samuels is the hardcore Interpol agent Seagal plays in 2010’s Born to Raise Hell. When his team is caught in a bloody street war between a Gypsy gang and the Russians, he leads us on an action packed thrill ride while avenging his friend’s death.

Enjoy. I've got angry Australians, and more of your fan-made Seagal posters and titles after the jump (thanks to Jon K for the one above right).

[Here’s the Aussie road rage video, sent in by Ryan. Love this.]

Obviously, Seagal would have to play “Lieutenant Frank Death.” He was wrongly imprisoned, then they took his daughter. But soon they’d find out, THIS prisoner, TAKES no prisoners. Killed By Death.

