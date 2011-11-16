Frotcast 74: Rocco & Chanel, porn’s Romeo & Juliet

[Listen on the player above, or download this week’s episode here (right-click, “save as.”)]
The Frotcast has been getting more professional with every week, and it seems we’ve hit our apotheosis with this week’s Frotcast, in which we score an interview with Rocco Reed and Chanel Preston, the stars of Lee Roy Meyer’s adult adaptation of Romeo and Juliet, and real-life couple. Rocco shamed us all by being really funny, but other than that it went well. It was surprisingly fascinating, in fact. We learned all about the types of genital-restriction garments one must wear when filming softcore, simulated sex scenes for Skinemax, discussed the drawbacks of having sex in full Avatar costume, found out why Rocco starred in Butt Licking Anal Whores 15 – 17, but wasn’t asked back for 18; and of course, pitched them our and your suggestions for Shakespeare-themed porn films, such as Boneo and Screwliet, Ass, You Like It, Much Ado About Nutting, Cramlet, Clamlet, A Midsummer Night’s Ream, Julius DP’s Her, The Shaving of the Shrew, Two Gentlemen in Ramona, and much, much more.
Interview starts at 12 minutes. The finer points of Skinemax start at 29 minutes.
We also discussed The Immortals (which Ben saw), Like Crazy (which I saw), Frank Miller, and read more of your Thomas Kinkade stories.
This is easily the shittiest Frotcast ever, don’t even bother. IT’S FUCKING HORRIBLE! You’ll see!!!
I’m so thrilled this is the only comment on this post.
I fuckin love Fake Brett do not ever stop drawin squirrels.
I will be listening to this after work. Using porn to make me interested is a little below the belt though don’t you think?
LITERALLY!
They sounded very sweet but I don’t know that the porn stars were the most appreciative audience for your Shakespearean word play.
More professional? So, you figured out how to normalize the audio and make Bret speak into his microphone like everybody else? Sweet!
Yeah, the internet did pick a bad time to go dead there during one of His little fits, eh? He was sure the reverse psychology would get you all kinds of “ironic” hipster downloads, though!
For people who seem so lazy your pretty punctual with your frotcasts, thank god.
What a charming couple. Kind of like Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn. I’ll look for one of their movies later so I can knock one out before bedtime. Maybe Adam’s Rib.
I say you guys should have Rocco back as a Frotcast regular. I mean, he’s probably the only guest you’ve had who has first hand Frotting experience.
Cornholioanus
Pleasure for Pleasure
A Midwinter’s Tail
Frothello
Wednesday The Frotcast!?
This was the bukkake of interviews.
Chanel was charming and funny, I think, but I could barely hear her over the sound of the four of you splooging your twelve year old giggles all over her face.
You all sounded like a bunch of virgin freshmen walking past the cheerleaders locker room.
And I for one am really, really over the shit jokes.
( In case you don’t know, shit is what us grown-ups call poop. I don’t want it on my car. I don’t want it in my ears .)
Why is everyone so mad about this?
There were some great parts of this podcast. It was a little weird, but to be honest I appreciate that you guys did ask stuff people say they’d love to ask porn stars but would never actually do if given the chance. They’re not professional comedians (then again, neither is Vince), but it was funny and charming, and if you didn’t like it then fuck you.
Many moments of hilarity in this one! Until Ben and Bret started expressing their opinions on OWS and I wanted to stab myself in the eye. (The guy who loved Transformers and had no problems being laid off for over a year thinks the protesters are all lazy hippies? No shit.)
Sooo many generic voices.
You guys do have game.
“Hello, I work in R&D for the largest porcelain toilet manufacturer in the world. We would like to begin development on the poop observation holding chamber toilet system immediately.”
I’m just going to go on believing the frotcast inbox was flooded with e-mails to this effect.
I was severely disappoint “Blowthello” didn’t make the list
GIVE. MY. POOP. A. SEVEN!!!!
I don’t understand why some of you guys are queefing about this episode. I just listened to it today and it was magnificent.
I will never be over the poop jokes….or fake Bret. Keep shitting and nutting in my ear.
Just chiming in to say that the Seymour Butts post motivated me to check this out 3 months later… and holy shit did I lose it with the “Armageddon” line. Now I’m hoping you guys land your dream girl Jesse Jane in the near future… though that might be too many Ear Rapists for one podcast.
Anyway, nothing funny to add here, carry on…