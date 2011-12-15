Frotcast 78: Burnsy’s Christmas Songs, Award Season Preview

[audio:http://filmdrunk.podbean.com/mf/web/jzwdb/Filmdrunk78.mp3%5D
Listen on the player above, or download this week’s episode as an mp3 here (right-click, “save as.”)
This week on the Frotcast:
- Instead of playing a clip from one of my good stand-up shows, like any intelligent person would do, I play you one from a couple days ago where I got halfway into a joke and almost started a fight between Brendan and a heckler. Hey! Rough crowd, rough crowd. Try the Mad Dog, don’t forget to tip your hobo.
- We bring on Burnsy for a holiday music edition of Burnsy’s corner. Bret has never heard Fred Figglehorn before and almost loses it. His apoplection is palpable. This bit culminates in a horrific karaoke rendition of Nelson’s “I Can’t Live Without Your (Love and Affection).” Seems like forever that it’s been on Burnsy’s mind.
- We get Laremy Legel of Film.com to discuss awards season with us. Topic of discussion: have “awards movies” always been this calculated? Have awards voters always been this easily swayed by hype? We also get an exciting visit from “British Bill Cosby.”
- We answer your life/relationship questions, which occasionally gets overly personal/cathartic, as you might expect.
We went a little long this week, but only because we were having so much fun! Don’t you want to have fun? The only excuse for not listening this week is that you hate fun!
SUBSCRIBE (or write a review!) on iTunes. EMAIL US at frotcast@gmail.com. VOICEMAIL US at 415 275 0030. I had absolutely no reason to re-use that Kate Upton banner image, other than that people tend to click on tits.
Am I the only one seeing the gut on Kate Upton? Her stomach looks like a dumpling.
Hi, I read this site a lot, but never comment and happened to be at the comedy show to see Miles (secretly stalk Vince) get flustered on stage, but was right there for that stupid heckler. He could not have been more boorish if he tried. He obviously had one too many and didn’t know the volume of his own voice in the first disruptive conversation. Props to Vince for telling him to finish his conversation and not pulling a Michael Richard’s, but I have to say I was a little disappointed that there wasn’t some comic heckling at this guy’s expense. It was all just too… polite. Someone needed to toss him out on the second time or ridicule him for looking like a homeless Black Panther.
I know what you mean. But in my/our defense, comically heckling that guy would’ve been fun for like 5 seconds, and then for the next 10 when he wouldn’t shut up and refused to leave it would keep anyone from being able to do any comedy. Sort of a lose-lose situation.
Bret was at this comedy show and there was no Asian women to kung fu this heckler? KAHLESS IS DISAPPOINT.
5 seconds of awesomeness is what it would have been. A Film Drunkard prepares their whole online life preparing to berate someone needlessly.
@slapdick No, it was a major discussion on here the last time it was posted. The tits are awesome but the anatomy below them is pretty bizarre. Awesome to hear Brendan almost “stuffed that guy’s head in a toilet while reading Catch 22″(Fake Brendan voice)
Didn’t think I was gonna make it through this one but British Bill Cosby killed me.
I’m obsessed with that Kate Upton pic. The thick trunk is not what you’d expect on a supermodel; kind of makes her sexier.
Fake Brett. Dio. Brendan nearly starting a fight. NELSON KARAOKE!!!
This may well be the greatest Frotcast of all time.
Blood Pudding Pops.
Pure genius. All my hats are off to you.
What’s the name of the (or where is it from) Frotcast intro music again? I know it’s from a news programme but can’t remember which.
“News Team Assemble.”
I think it’s the suit that Kate Upton is wearing. It makes her gut look bigger. I’m sure if she was wearing a straight up 2 piece bikini it would look better.
@ Vince. Can you be more specific?. Typing “News Team Assemble.” on Youtube does not yield the desired result. Big Anchorman fans won’t mind though.
The youtube clip where i found it is no longer online, apparently.
Boo. There being a band named “News Team Assemble” with 50 videos on there doesn’t help either
But there is an amiable black guy giving himself a Hitler moustache though: [www.youtube.com]
@Charlie, here’s the intro song [www.youtube.com]
We’ve had Vince vs. Scarftown Boys, now Brendan vs. Karate Hobo. When do Bret and Ben throw down?
Brett already did but lost to in the rumble on the bus video between the Asian and black ladies.
Fake Brett and British Bill Cosby need to be on all the time.
Logan, you are a god amongst men.
Kate Upton is a fat pig!
Kevin Spacey for President of Space: [i.imgur.com]