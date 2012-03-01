Frotcast 89: HOT GOSS! (Oscar Party Edition), your new favorite indie bands

Listen on the player above, or download this week’s episode as an mp3 here (right-click, “save as.”)
This week on the FilmDrunk Frotcast, we’ve got your post-Oscars breakdown, including your Oscar Party HOT GOSS, with Ashley Burns. Who threw the hottest Oscars party at Bonnie Raitt’s house? Who did Alfonso Ribeiro see sharing a drunken snog with Mikhail Gorbechev? What Girl Scout Cookie was renamed in honor of Precious star Gabourey Sidibe? FIND OUT, ON HOT GOSS, WITH ASHLEY BURNS!
We break down all the post-Oscar happenings, including Lights Camera Jackson, the infamous Baron Cohen-Seacrest über beef, a bout with Linsanity, and after that, we get INSIDE INDIE, WITH LESLIE SMALL. Want to know what happened to the members of Sandalwood after they got blown off stage by Free-Range Dingleberries at Chloe Sevigny-fest in WeNopaho Square? Tired of scanning played-out alt weeklies in search of the most underground of underground shows since Flan Solo got condemned? SF comedienne Leslie Small’s got you covered, on INSIDE INDIE, THE INDIE-EST OF INDIE INDIES!
SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIAL:
Here’s that guy from the Mr. Big video who looks like Fred Armisen dressed as Bruce Vilanch.
Tracy Morgan’s ad libs from Totally Awesome. “You ever broke a Puerto Rican’s arm for sweatpants money??”
Pat Morita’s infamous jump kick from the 1989 classic, Collision Course, co-starring Jay Leno.
I am going to come out and say it: I love Hott Goss
Just wait til I get the music intro and sound effects set. It’s going to be a blockbuster.
Hott Goss is awesome, especially since Burnsy’s phone keeps “messing up”
Dear God what is wrong with your left arm
Vince your hair in that picture looks…weird.
Finally a face to put to our resident motorcycle-riding ear-rapist Jew. I’ve seen that goofy clown haired guy before.
I don’t know what I expected, but man is that guy Jewish.
Awesome picture! I’ve been really curious to see what the Frotquarters look like, and what Bret, Brendan, and Ben all look like. Ben’s right there, I found Brendan’s Twitter account, now all that’s left is Bret. MAKE IT SO.
We’re one step closer to seeing the Frotcast videocast!
I knew giving you guys a picture of me to make fun of would keep the frotcast post from becoming a comments desert.
Just a hint of tricep in that shot, nice job Vince. Always leave them wanting more.
1. This “Leslie”-character doesn’t have any cans. AROUND HER HEAD AREA. #misogynistradiojoke
2. Ben will fry his gonads even more with the laptop in his crotch, compared with having them shake-weighted on his motorcycle tank.
3. The evidence for Mancini’s sinister side (i.e. his left-handedness) is piling up. Sitting on the jerk-off couch with a veiny left arm is no coincidence.
Hottttt Gossssssssss.
Get your computer off the ottoman cushion Vince! It’s going to overheat…God Dammit, my fiancee does the same thing and for some reason (OCD?) it drives me nuts.
Seriously, laptop cooling pad. Get one.
#jackoffcouch
NOT A PHOTO! You’ve broken the fourth wall of frotcasting. Now I only have bret and brendan’s faces to imagine
GWAR does not suck Brendan. Fuck you sir.
Ben looks remarkably normal.
Couldn’t help but notice the industrial sized bottle of lotion with the convenient pump-style dispenser on the desk back there.
Would that be the equivalent to the dildo on the nightstand fail pic?
Oh please. You think I would keep my jack lotion that far from my desk? Not a chance. That stuff gave me dick burn. That’s why I still have a whole pump thing of it unused.
SOME PEOPLE HAVE SKIN PROBLEMS!
Sir Digby- I am giving you this in exchange for Brendans twitter ok? Here is Bret:
[i.imgur.com]
Here is the image enhanced so you can see him flexing to look menacing
[i.imgur.com]
This is like a Sasquatch sighting.
Soul patch is the protector of all citizens of Douche Island.
Not sure if actually Bret or just lying to get confidential info on Frotcasters…..
BUT I’LL TAKE IT!
twitter.com/bdarby
Digby if you’re aware about the infamous bus fight between the Chinese woman & Black lady then you’ll understand why its Brett. To the Frot archives (spinning corgi symbol)
That is some impressive detective work.
I just assumed Ben was going to look like Larry David. My brain didn’t try real hard with that one.
We need a Frotcast cast photo with a second Vince photoshopped in as fake Brett. He can be drawing squirrels in a corner or something. The details don’t matter. Make it so.
I don’t understand why Ben is still on the show. HIS CHARACTER WAS KILLED OFF IN LIKE THE FIRST 20 PAGES BY RICK’S SON.
GOD.
Rick’s son by armbar.
Anyone?
Yes Mancini, keep posting the personal photos… Not that I’m stalking anyone or anything.
/Closes Google Earth
//Erases search history
Vince looks like he’s trying to avoid the money shot. Ben looks way more “jewy” than I thought he would. I’m sure he’s enjoying all the critiques of his face from the internet mob.
The Frotquarters is so well lit. I always pictured it as more of a cave lit only by computer screens displaying porn.
Man that Leslie is pure 100% uncut “black man’s Kryptonite!”
Vince lay off the fleshlight man, there’s a place called the “gym.”
The only thing missing from the picture is Brendan standing in the background but his head is cut off because he is a human giant.
Wow, as great as this episode started out with Hot Goss and Lights Camera Jackson, it really came off the rails toward the end. The incessant howling into the mic, the Jamaican accents, and the Fake Indie Bands skit that went twice as long as the worst SNL skits really made up for a shitfest. Less or none of those three things in the future, please. Frot on!
Leslie Small, more like Leslie Smnot funny!
When are any of you “comedians” gonna come to Rooster T. Feathers?
Same Leslie Small?
[www.youtube.com]
If the fanboys were half as devoted as they thought they were, they would have delved into the Frotcast archives, to the episodes when Ben was promoting his clothing line, modeled by, inter alios, himself:
[automatikclothing.com]
Oh, loot at me! I knew what Ben looked like before knowing what Ben looked like was cool.
*sips chai latte, rides off on fixie*
“VINCE’S SLACKS” IS A WINNER!
No, but seriously, that was a great Frotcast all the way through (guests, accents, pants, etc.). Anyone who thinks differently, though entitled to their own opinion, can spelunk into the deepest recesses of their own ass.