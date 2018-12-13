Frotcast 398: Live (Not Really) From Foodbeast Headquarters

12.13.18

If the Frotcast sounds mad profesh-ish this week it’s because we were down in Santa Ana recording in a real studio. Well, a real business, anyway, at Foodbeast HQ. Sitting in with Matt and Vince were Geoff Kutnick (second from right) and Elie Ayrouth (left) from Foodbeast and Uproxx Life editor and author of Danger Gang and the Pirates of Borneo Steve Bramucci (next to Vince). We talked about how Foodbeast came to be, the boys’ favorite Taco Bell orders (shout out to Mountain Dew Baja Blast), and of course plenty of movie topics. Those include who’s going to host the Oscars now that Kevin Hart did a gay joke in a tweet seven years ago, food porn in movies, Crazy Rich Asians, and more. And of course we manage to fit in plenty of stupid accents along the way. Why? I don’t know why. There is no why on the frotcast.

