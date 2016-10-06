Frotcast 310: A Musical Review Of ‘Westworld’

–
Comedians Joey Avery and Jane Harrison are in the Frotquarters this week with Flophouse‘s LA Matt (Matt Lieb) blooping in through Skype. Oh yeah, and Matt brought his guitar this week. We’re talking the season premiere of Westworld on HBO. Yeah or nah? What’s up with Ed Harris’s character? Is Anthony Hopkins a great actor or is he just great at playing Anthony Hopkins? Also, the big Salesforce circle jerk, Dreamforce, is in San Francisco this week, and Joey even had a comedy gig during an afterparty. So we rip on Salesforce and tech for a while. We also get into the VP debate, introduce a brand new segment of #CRYSTALCORNER, and answer your emails. Enjoy! Patreon.com/Frotcast
#Content
Intro – Matt Lieb intros his new character, Interrupting Singer/Songwriter
4:45 – Joey’s gig at Dreamforce, and making fun of Salesforce
21:29 – We talk Westworld, which I didn’t even know was a remake of something because I’m dumb.
41:00 – Adult Swim’s policy on hiring female comedy writers
51:00 – We discuss the riveting vice presidential debate between the two Men’s Wearhouse mannequins that were programmed with talking points.
57:28 – Jane went on a date with a Buddhist carpenter with a man bun
1:03:40 – CRYSTAL CORNER. The latest on Andrew Keegan’s awesome hippie cult, complete with rose quartz and cacao ceremonies.
1:17:20 – A magical moment in which Matt’s mom comes home while he’s podcasting
1:22:19 – Matt’s stunning revelation about all the different things he’s put in his butt
In conclusion, I hope that Matt Lieb’s mom listens to the show because she’s on it and then hears about all the things Matt Lieb has put in his butt. I hope this shows up as the number one Google search result for “Matt Lieb puts things in his butt.”
Matt emerged from the bathroom with what appeared to be a periscope coming out of the back of his pants. He awkwardly and conspicuously shuffled through the living room. Vince briefly looked up from his laptop before returning to his intensive Amazon search for jeans with extra-wide thighs.
Matt made his way around the corner to the kitchen/dining area, where Laremy was making a peanut butter and honey apple-sandwich. Matt sidled up to him, but Laremy was concentrating on the food.
Finally, Laremy looked over. “Oh Matt. What have you got in your butt now!”
“Mom, get out of my room, I’m changing!”
The two laughed, then high-fived.
Claimjumper’s gone?!?! damn
I like Vince’s idea of adding Russ Hanneman to Westworld. They should do that.
The results from “Matt Lieb puts things” works pretty well. You know, because of the implication (and the pictures).
The best theories I’ve seen about the Man in Black are the ones wondering if he is a robot that may or may not go crazy and start killing people, or a regular human who pays tons of money to go there and satiate his dark desires on helpless robots (and still may or may not go crazy and start killing people).