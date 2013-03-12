'G.I. Joe: Retaliation' Has Two New Clips

After being pushed back nearly an entire year, G.I. Joe: Retaliation finally hits theaters on March 27, and it goes without saying that the problem with this sequel is that it doesn’t have nearly enough Channing Tatum. Paramount officials tried to say the film was delayed because they wanted to add 3D and whatever, but we all know it’s because nobody wanted to watch C-Tates get killed off in the film’s opening minutes, like he’s some kind of Steven Seagal in Executive Decision.
Whether or not C-Tate’s life has been spared so he can make a return in G.I. Joe 3: Hey Cobra, Do U Like Deez? isn’t known, but he apparently doesn’t die and people like that better. And the mad love for C-Tates shows in one of the two new Retaliation clips released this week, as the first features The Rock… I’m sorry, Dwayne Johnson pumping his troops up with some Jay-Z. But yo playboy, Errbody knows C-Tates B down wit Nas, holla atcha Illmatic, son.
And the second clip focuses on the much more interesting Snake Eyes character, as he and Mrs. Eyes (or Jinx, apparently) take a casual stroll through a mountain range, while being chased by ninjas. That is something that I can especially relate to.
So THATS what Rock’s poopies face looks like…
Thanks for dickstepping my C-Tates carries a fully-Illmatic weapon joke. Dick.
/”For the last time, sergeant, it is *not* spelled ‘soulja.'”
Imitation is da illest form of flattery, yo. ‘Cept when I say you lookin’ fine in ‘dem apple bottoms, girl.
That mountainside ninja battle is on par with Kingdom of the Crystal Skull monkey chase for bad CG.
I’m afraid all the Jerry Sandusky and Mitt Romney jokes are going to seem really dated by the time this comes out.
If its got Ninjas its gotta have a lesbian love seen too, thats fag law.
If present day Steven Seagal were to feature in Executive Decision the entire movie would be a reenactment of Kevin Smith’s attempt to board an airplane
If they had let C-Tates die without dropping a snow globe and saying “Rosy butts!”, it would have been a colossal waste of time for everyone. So glad they did the re-shoots.
I hope they also took the time to film more scenes with characters in various masks and helmets, because god knows there weren’t enough different masks and helmets in the first movie.
Ashley Burns busting out a reference to the Nas/Jay-z feud makes me aroused. I was skeptical of her writing here at first because shes not Vince, but she ” be alright like blood money in a pimp’s cum.”
she’s a he.
I can’t wait to watch the shit out of this movie when it goes on Demand. It looks like a majestic train wreck of epic proportions.
Real Talk: I would love to see a prequel to this movie where they focus on one of those red ninjas that die trying to jump from their bungee chord to Snake Eyes’.
The life choices one has to make to become a low ranking Ninja for a terrorist group has got to make for one hell of a story. The movie would end seconds after he misses the jump and we hear his final thoughts. The film would be in black and white. You know, to make it artistic.
Oh my God, I love you.
I think they”re telegraphing the C-Tates death pretty clear in the Jay Z clip. Note the pensive manner with which he mouths, “I’d accept my fate.”
Tele. Graphed.
Also: Tele. Vipers.
I’ll watch any action movie with The Rock. He’s like a less-douchy version of Stallone who can actually speak english.
yep, that Jay-Z clip sold me. i’m in.
Ahem, (In Roadblock’s real voice)
“Man, Roadblock wouldn’t be quoting no Jay-Z. That kind a writing is just lay-z.”