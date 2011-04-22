Gangster Squad Now 100% More Rugged???

Question marks in the headline mean only one thing:
EjacuSpeculation time! According to Nikki Fink’s dubious gossip rag, Josh Brolin is in negotiations to join Sean Penn and Baby Goose in Ruben Fleischer’s “Gangster Squad.” What, was “Mafia Crime” already taken?
“Warner Bros has begun negotiating with Sean Penn, Ryan Gosling and Josh Brolin to star in Gangster Squad, the Will Beall-scripted crime drama that will be directed by Zombieland helmer Ruben Fleischer. Production will begin in the fall. The linchpin of the film is Los Angeles mobster Mickey Cohen, which is the role that Penn is in talks to play. Gosling and Brolin are in talks to play two cops assigned to bring him down when the gangster’s penchant for violence leaves the blood of innocents on the street.” [Deadline]
This is still in the early stages, and I hope they’re able to make this happen since it sounds really cool, but I’m worried that the prospect of a hardscrabble Brolin teaming-up with an naively optimistic Gosling to take down Penn’s over-the-top Jewish kingpin is just too good to be true.
CHIEF: Yer a loose cannon, McPunchington! You can’t just beat a suspect in custody!
BROLIN: Seems like I just did, Chief. *takes swig from flask, smiles haggardly*
CHIEF: That’s it, yer off the case, Detective! Send in the kid.
BROLIN: Detective Snugfeather? He doesn’t even carry a gun! He says they’re too loud.
[interrogation room door flies open]
GOSLING: Looks like someone needs a visit from the tickle monster!
PENN: You’ll never get me to sing, flatfoot! Nyah!
GOSLING: *commences tickling*
PENN: What the f-
GOSLING: Ha ha!
PENN: Okay! Okay! I admit it! I’m the one who shot up that hotel lobby!
GOSLING: And what about the dope? The Big H? The White Fandango?
PENN: The what?
GOSLING: *recommences tickling*
PENN: Fine! Yes! All of it! Just get this kid off me!
GOSLING: Book him, boys! LOL!
Fin.
a hardscrabble Brolin teaming-up with an naively optimistic Gosling to take down Penn’s over-the-top Jewish kingpin
Not sure if Brolin is Aryan-enough for the job. Jude Law would be my first choice to take down a Jew. It’s the hairline.
Hey, girl. Less smuggling, more snuggling.
Hitman’s got nards!
If this was a dual biopic based on the book L.A. Noir about the concurrent rise to power of Micky Cohen and Chief William Parker, then it could be cool. Of course, one of the best parts of that story was already told in L.A. Confidential. Cohen was a fascinating cat.
But I have no faith in Hollywood, or Penn or Baby Goose.
[interrogation room door flies open]
I was expecting Rex Ryan, Jerry Jones, or Tawmy from Quinzee.
I don’t think I would have believed Penn as a villain until recently when he started sticking it to Scarlet Johanson.Now I hate him so much.
Don’t worry girl, we only do “Good Cop, Better Cop” at work
You guys ready for a super cool story brah? 8 years ago I was about to graduate college and was taking a “Scorsese on Film” class, where we watched a bunch of Scorsese films and talked about them. My teacher was a priest (I went to St. Mary’s) from New York, and he somehow snagged a personal interview with Joe Pesci.
This is back in 2003, and Pesci said he was working with Martin on doing a Mickey Cohen movie, just like this one except with one cop, starring Leo DiCaprio in the Baby Goose role.
Yeah, that’s the entire story.
Watch out in 2013 for the sequel, Police Cops.
The French Tickler Connection.
Look, I know it’s a bit better title, but wasn’t one of your favorite movies entitled “Elite Squad”? And it was a sequel? Maybe it sounded better in Portugais?
“Police.”
“Cops.”
*brings hands together*
“Police Cops.”
– well played, dickimaa