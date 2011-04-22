Gangster Squad Now 100% More Rugged???

Question marks in the headline mean only one thing: Ejacu Speculation time! According to Nikki Fink’s dubious gossip rag, Josh Brolin is in negotiations to join Sean Penn and Baby Goose in Ruben Fleischer’s “Gangster Squad.” What, was “Mafia Crime” already taken?

“Warner Bros has begun negotiating with Sean Penn, Ryan Gosling and Josh Brolin to star in Gangster Squad, the Will Beall-scripted crime drama that will be directed by Zombieland helmer Ruben Fleischer. Production will begin in the fall. The linchpin of the film is Los Angeles mobster Mickey Cohen, which is the role that Penn is in talks to play. Gosling and Brolin are in talks to play two cops assigned to bring him down when the gangster’s penchant for violence leaves the blood of innocents on the street.” [Deadline]

This is still in the early stages, and I hope they’re able to make this happen since it sounds really cool, but I’m worried that the prospect of a hardscrabble Brolin teaming-up with an naively optimistic Gosling to take down Penn’s over-the-top Jewish kingpin is just too good to be true.

CHIEF: Yer a loose cannon, McPunchington! You can’t just beat a suspect in custody!

BROLIN: Seems like I just did, Chief. *takes swig from flask, smiles haggardly*

CHIEF: That’s it, yer off the case, Detective! Send in the kid.

BROLIN: Detective Snugfeather? He doesn’t even carry a gun! He says they’re too loud.

[interrogation room door flies open]

GOSLING: Looks like someone needs a visit from the tickle monster!

PENN: You’ll never get me to sing, flatfoot! Nyah!

GOSLING: *commences tickling*

PENN: What the f-

GOSLING: Ha ha!

PENN: Okay! Okay! I admit it! I’m the one who shot up that hotel lobby!

GOSLING: And what about the dope? The Big H? The White Fandango?

PENN: The what?

GOSLING: *recommences tickling*

PENN: Fine! Yes! All of it! Just get this kid off me!

GOSLING: Book him, boys! LOL!

Fin.