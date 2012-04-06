Gary Ross says smell ya later to the Hunger Games

Director Gary Ross has officially put in his two-week notice with Lionsgate and is busy squirreling away as many office supplies as he can out of spite (what, you never did that?). While it’d be fun to think Ross tried to play hardball, and the studio told him to shove off since the movie he turned in was a blurry, incomprehensible mess and made $400 million anyway, we’re told that wasn’t the case.
Though recent trade reports have spun the story as being an issue mostly about money, that’s pretty much a small part of the motivation. Ross has never been a filmmaker that repeats himself (going from satire in “Pleasantville” to horse racing drama in “Seabiscuit” and action in “The Hunger Games”) and we’re told the burning desire simply isn’t there to spend another couple of years with Katniss in the Capitol (evidently, he also liked the first book best). And while the lowball salary offer probably didn’t help, Ross already has a fairly lucrative career as a screenwriter (and rewriter) and money isn’t really the issue. Simply put, the filmmaker is looking to change things up for his next effort.
While the details on what that project will be are still coming together, we’re told it will be something he has written that (ironically) will earn him a better payday that he would’ve received on “Catching Fire.” Essentially, it’s a win-win for Ross, who gets to move on to a project he developed for his fourth feature, and will allow him to do something different. [ThePlaylist]
Hmm, I don’t know what all this lowball stuff is about, because last we heard, Hollywood Reporter was reporting that he made $3 million, plus 5% of the back end on the first one. What’s the new job, counting GOLD, in the Goldman Sachs GOLD deparment?? No word on whether that means 5% of gross or 5% of net, but even in Hollywood, it would take some extremely creative accounting to make that 5% (of a movie that reportedly cost $78 million to make and has earned $377 million so far) worth less than “a f*ckload.” Granted I wear Cheetos-stained sweatpants to work, but that seems like a lot.
In semi-related news, here’s a picture of Jennifer Lawrence and her family’s reaction as her Oscar nomination for Winter’s Bone was announced. It’s pretty friggin adorable.
Her level of cuteness is practically Gosling-esque at this point.
Aaaaww, that picture. Jennifer is easily one of the most likable young people in Hollywood.
And, let’s be honest, does anyone really care who directs these movies? Unless they get somebody really horrible or really great, it won’t matter much.
As long as it’s faithful to the books I could care less who directs as long as they aren’t the absolute worst ever. That said, a Tommy Wiseau helmed Catching Fire could be amazing.
I guess you could say he wasn’t hungry anymore…
Is that one guy all the way to the left wearing light-up roller skates? That is some way to celebrate Jennifer Lawrence’s Oscar nomination.
that’s her bf…yup…yup it is
Walking away from at least $20 million for the next two movies. He must be pretty comfortable.
$3 Million plus 5% on the back end is pretty sweet. Though, that Lionsgate break-room water jug he just threw into his backseat is the more satisfying severance pay.
To be fair, if Ross got 5% of net he might not see any of it. Warner Brothers claimed a 167 million dollar loss on Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.
Yeah, Hollywood math is whack. Props on the handle, BTW. Giggled my dick off at that.
Except when you go to court, judges never buy Hollywood accounting.
Josh Hutcherson has some of the most punchable cheekbones in Hollywood.
In all fairness, the first book was the best by a mile. The second was a bit of rehash with some story advancement and the last is a suckfest. I’m actually eager to see how they make the films true to the books and still produce a coherent and/or likeable story. Changes galore says I.
I hate it when ‘journalists’ misuse the word ‘ironic(ally)’. Or in this case, just throw it in because it sounds smart.
Ross turning down a job to produce something that will make him more money is not at all ironic. Ironic would be if he bent down in the mud to pick up a dinner roll and was eaten alive by pigs.