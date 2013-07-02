George Lucas Had a Cashtacular Wedding Party

George Lucas married his girlfriend of seven years, Mellody Hobson, a couple weekends ago. This past weekend, the couple hosted a party at Promontory Point on Chicago’s south side. Chicago native Hobson, 44, (Lucas, 69) is the president of Ariel Investments, Chairman of Dreamworks Animation, and director the Starbucks Corporation. As you can imagine, the fiesta was off the chain. Reports Business Insider:

Musician Prince, along with a 20-piece band, performed for guests such as Robin Williams, “Star Wars” star Mark Hamill, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Gayle King, Al Roker, Al Sharpton, Jesse Jackson, Graydon Carter, Tina Brown, Grammy winner Ne-Yo, “Star Wars” prequel star Hayden Christensen and his fiancé, “OC” star Rachel Bilson. “They wrote a check to the city for the whole thing,” a police officer on duty revealed to The Hollywood Reporter, as he shooed rubberneckers away from the event’s check-in desk.

For some reason when any person approaches this level of wealth, I can’t help but imagine them as the husband from Queen of Versailles. “Prince? Auhh, yeah sure, honey. We can get Prince. What’s he sing? Oh, that’s right, the song that was playing when we met at the auhh… oh— yeah… Nice place.” Then they fill their mouths with diamonds and spit on each other. The Point is the biggest outdoor destination in the ‘hood, to I’m assuming that closing it and the surrounding parking to the public for a couple days, then building an air-conditioned tent with a chandelier and caviar waterslide costs several mouthfuls of diamonds.

Also, who marries George Lucas? In an interview with the couple, Oprah asked, “Why does this work?” It works because she makes a living managing numbers, and George Lucas as at least a little autistic. Now if all guests could line up according to gullet size, he’ll be arriving shortly.

–NOMINATE for Comments of the Week.

–FOLLOW Vince on Twitter.

–FAN US on Facebook.

–SUBSCRIBE to the Frotcast.

The Morning Links

Meet The Stylish Teacher Who Wore The Same Outfit In His Yearbook Photo For 40 Years |UPROXX|

The 67-Year-Old Neuroscientist In The Final Season Of Dexter Was Quite A Looker Back In The Day |Warming Glow|

Trailer for Rachel McAdams & Noomi Rapace make out, the movie |Film Drunk|

And Here It Is… ‘The Homer’ In Action |With Leather|

Orlando Bloom Exits ‘The Hobbit’ With A Cover Of ‘They Are Taking The Hobbits To Isengard’ |Gamma Squad|

10 Shamelessly Begging Songs The Lakers Should Play Outside of Dwight Howard’s House #StayD12 |Smoking Section|

Mount Flushmore – NFC East |Kissing Suzy Kolber|

How 26 Cocktails Got Their Names |Mental Floss|

5 Thrilling Posters for your Boring Everyday Battles |College Humor|

One Special Purchase at the World’s Largest ‘As Seen on TV’ Superstore |Grantland|

6 Insane Reasons Formerly Famous People Dropped Off the Map |Cracked|

The 10 Best and the 5 Worst Films From the First Half of 2013 |Pajiba|

Kid Plays ‘Titanic’ Theme Song on Guitar and It’s Pure Magic (Video) |The Chive|

Jennifer Lopez Had No Idea She Sang ‘Happy Birthday’ To An Evil Dictator |The Superficial|

Speakeasy: Michelle Rodriguez |Made Man|

Avril Lavigne Married Nickelback |IDLYITW|

For Once and For All: What In the Hell is ‘Minecraft’? |Videogum|