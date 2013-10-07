Oh God no: George Lucas has lots of Star Wars input for JJ Abrams

I’m firmly in the “let it die” camp when it comes to Star Wars, but if any good could come out of a seventh Star Wars movie, I figured that at least it would finally be done without the cat-fur-covered hand of George Lucas drawing CGI gophers all over the pages. Lucas didn’t write or direct the best Star Wars movie, after all. But according to George’s son, Jett, selling off the property to Disney hasn’t stopped Ol’ Racecar Bed from trying to Backseat Jar Jar the entire thing, and apparently he talks with director JJ Abrams “constantly.”
From an interview with Flicks and the City (via Mashable):
“He was very torn on the matter,” Jett Lucas said Sunday, revealing that his dad had started researching and writing the new Star Wars movies about a year before the Disney sale — and told him casually over a dinnertime phone call. “He’s happiest when he’s writing and doing something with his time.” What the senior Lucas has done is set out “guidelines” for the new movie, Jett said.
George Lucas Guideline #1: Feed me a stray cat. Guideline #2: Tell me again about the rabbits.
“He’s constantly talking to J.J. [Abrams, director of Episode VII]. Obviously J.J. was handpicked. He [Lucas] is there to guide, whenever, he’ll help where he can. At the same time, he wants to let it go and become its new generation.”
Aw man, I hope the new generation Star Wars wears an Affliction shirt and rides a rad skateboard.
About that new generation: Jett admitted he’d seen the story for Episode VII. “I already know what happens,” he said, adding cryptically: “I’m happy with what’s going to happen.”
Granted, that story was just George Lucas holding up two spaceship models and saying “pew pew!” but he really seemed to understand the universe.
I still think the anti-trust legislation should prevent the same guy from directing Star Wars and Star Trek. That’s like the Red Sox and Yankees having the same coach. Dogs and cats, living together. It is abomination.
I don’t know how this wasn’t going to be the way this went down. I can’t imagine Lucas completely giving up control. But still, the best case scenario is that Abrams just takes the few good ideas Lucas has and discards the rest. I grew up on Star Wars like everybody else but I’m gonna have to see it before I get excited again. There’s no reason to build up hope at this point.
Episode VII: A New Generation With No Hope
This time around jar jars kids are gonna mope around disinterested in everything with a deep feeling of ennui
I can totally see them turning the main character in to a fucking hipster Jedi.
Meesa moved to planet Brooq-leen before it was cool
Lucas gave up control, 100%. It’s Disney’s property, period. No question. George can talk to JJ all he wants, but it’s up to JJ to do what he wants with it.
@Iron Mike Sharpie Does no one remember American Graffiti? Lucas is the original hipster….if you destroy him millions of knock off RayBan companies will go bankrupt.
@mattyj2001
Abrams wants desperately to be Spielberg 2.0, so I wouldn’t put it past him to use quite a bit of Lucas’ advice, just as his idol did before him.
he wants to let it go and become its new generation
Guy’cha! So we’ll get a Klingon security officer, a “fully functional” android, and a dead blonde chick???
And a blind chief engineer…….*Death Star explosion*
Dont forget Mcgregor’s Obi wan appears from another dimension….something something worm hole
Eh, it was never gonna’ be great anyway. Better than the prequels? Sure, maybe. But it’s not like Lucas is stomping all over a potential masterpiece.
I don’t care how many nerds say Empire Strikes Back is the best Star Wars, I still think it is boring as hell.
It’s not what nerds say, it’s mostly what critics say. Nerds think everything is cool.
The first time I saw Empire Strikes Back was when I was 6 or 7. We didn’t have Episode IV on VHS so it was the first one I saw.
I fell asleep after the snow planet battle was done and woke up right before Luke lost his hand. So the whole “I am your father” thing really didn’t seem like that big of twist for me. Haven’t seen it recently so I can’t really remember if it really is boring or not.
The point is, use Empire Strikes Back if you need your kids to fall asleep.
Empire Strikes back is boring as hell?! You, sir, have disqualified your own opinion on movies.
I didn’t find Empire to be boring as hell, but it’s not my favorite Star Wars either.
Lucas Skywalker will have a new sidekick, Abrahms Starsmacker to Mary Sue alongside him.
I know this might get me some flak but Lucas is pretty good at broad strokes of an interesting story. He just needs someone who understands human interaction and communication to flesh them out.
The Mighty Feklahr would say that you shouldn’t fear expressing an opinion that you accommodate with at least minimal rational context.
The biggest problem with the prequels was the yes men that surrounded Lucas. If there was someone to say no to Lucas occasionally, the prequels would have been fine.
I’m not sure that’s the case. Plenty of people around him say no, but he was the big boss man and could do whatever he wanted. He’s not an unapproachable guy (professionally.)
We all remember the prequels but Lucas was behind a lot of the gestalt for both the original Star Wars trilogy and the original Indiana Jones trilogy. Based on watching the making of for the prequels Lucas got so enamored of the technology that he had people acting in front of green screens with a box, not exactly the most ideal setup.
I imagine these phone conversations sounding like when my racist uncle calls me with career advice. “Ok yea, sure Uncle Bruce, ‘something with computers’ does sound like a good idea… yep, yea I know, those Mexicans….”
Oh my god we can all relax now…. The son of the owner is happy with where the story is going.
I’m fine with Abrams directing both, but if he uses the over abundance of lens flares (which I know he’s aware of) then I will not rest until he suffers.
The good news is that George had a lot of ideas for the Empire too, but the director and producer were able to reel him in, so this could really mean nothing.
The bad news is that this doesn’t change the fact that Disney is still going to try and suck every drop from this franchise until all of our childhoods are completely dead.
I agree the suckage is imminent, but I don’t get the “ruin our childhoods” thing. I’ve got 3 movies I loved and massively dorked out over as a kid, and still enjoy as an adult (although it’s impossible to weed out the nostalgia factor there), and then a whole bunch of bullshit that’s really nothing more than fun stuff to make jokes about on the internet.
Agreed. The prequels may suck, but the internet humor we get out of them (looking at you Red Letter Media) is worth it.
Oh no! Luas is going to ruin the new Star Wars movie by the guy who brought us the Star Trek reboot!
This makes me feel the same way as I did when I spotted my first gray pube; I knew it would happen, and I just don’t care.
To be honest its not the end of the world Lucas has input. Lucas comes up with good ideas a lot of times. The problem with Lucas is when he is surrounded by ‘yes men’ and no one is there to call him on his shit or point out limitations etc. The guy did come up with the two biggest IPs ever, but he did that when he was limited and before people just nodded and did whatever he spewed out in a brainstorm.
By the completion of the second prequel, he realized he had screwed and went for some outside help, but it was too late.
The concept of Lucas as a good ideas man just makes me think he said “Let’s call it Star Wars!” and everything else was filled in by other people.
I mean, I’m not sure what merit his ideas are supposed to have when every time that he took the reigns, it turned out shit.
I subscribe to the theory that Lucas had fairly little to do with what made Star Wars good initially and by the time it was the juggernaut it is today, he was free to claim it was all him all along all the time, even though he effectively proved that him doing it on his own only leads to shit like the prequels. So yeah, I bet Lucas already has tons of ideas for the new movies, considering he didn’t even have a clue what to do with the movies he personally directed.
You really need to learn more about the history of the original Star Wars (episode IV.) You’re completely off base.
Lucas had many hands in the Clone Wars animated series and it turned out pretty great.
Everyone, including you and me, have great ideas and shit ideas. He just happens to have a bigger stage to present them both.
I’ve learned plenty about the history of Star Wars and I’m not off base. He’s had a ton of help making his “ideas” into a proper story. More than he cares to admit now.
The most telling aspect is that the most critically acclaimed movie (Episode V) is the one he had the least to do with, other than inserting a pointless for-shock twist at the end and the one he went all out with (Episode VI) was a prequel to the prequels in its infantile idiocy.
Also, what is it supposed to tell me that he’s had “many hands” in Clone Wars? The actual movies he fully controlled were complete shit after he supposedly had decades to plan them and I’m supposed to clap because a sunday morning cartoon he’s somehow involved with is not so bad? That’s great.
Well, yes, he had help. As does everyone. One person can’t just make a film.
He conceived the story lines, characters, settings, etc. It doesn’t matter that he didn’t write the actual screenplays. Stephen King rarely writes screenplays but there’s no doubt that stories like Cujo, Carrie etc. are undoubtedly his. The concepts came out of his brain.
Not sure what ‘pointless for-shock twist’ you refer to, but if it’s about Luke’s father, you’re undoubtedly just being a twit troll.
Clone Wars is just a counterpoint to your agenda. I’m freely admitting that he’s churned out some shit, but you make it sound like if there was no George Lucas we’d still have Star Wars because other people would have made it. It all begins with him, the good and the bad.
Let’s also not discount Young Indiana Jones Chronicles (which he wrote a lot of and is very underrated), Indiana Jones in general (but Crystal Skull! That sucked!), Willow, etc. All from his brain, which is enough.
JJ Abrams isn’t any good either.. so who cares really?
Coming from a guy who was defending the honor of a child molesting incest creep the other day (Woody Allen), I’m going to take this opinion with a fanny pack full of salt.
Abrams isn’t the worst director ever, but he’s a particularly good one either.
I honestly think most of the naysayers here aren’t so much afraid that this will suck, so much as they’re afraid that it won’t suck because JJ is actually a decent director who gets how to make this specifc genre of movies well, so they will all have to jump off the “George Lucas ruined my childhood” bandwagon.
Hating the prequels is fine. They weren’t good. Neither were the originals, really. Mark Hamill is an awful ham, and most of the dialog is awkward and cringe worthy.
You’re all just amd that you got old and no one told you that getting old sucks and you pretty much have to proclaim that you hate anything fun to be considered credible.
Watershed moment, I agree with Underball. Movies (and books and all manner of media) are oftentimes more related to the time and place you saw/read them than anything else. I still love Star Wars, Empire and even Jedi, but in many ways they don’t hold up. They’re meaningful to me in different ways:
1. My introduction to science fiction.
2. Star Wars was the first movie I rode my bike to the theater to see.
3. The abundant behind-the-scenes material available at the time allowed me to enjoy moviemaking as an art form, though I didn’t really understand that at the time.
4. First and only movie soundtrack I purchased.
The list goes on. Star Wars is good to me because it just is. The prequels are good to the kids because they just are. Whether you like it or not, Jar Jar is a wildly popular character to people of a certain age.
All Star Wars episodes and whatnot are aimed squarely at kids, and since we are not kids any more, the new stuff sucks. It’s like that for everything.
The worst part of the prequels wasn’t the wooden acting, bad dialogue, or overdone CGI special effects. It was the fact that we already knew what was going to happen. Where Lucas failed was in finding a way to surprise and engage the audience beyond eye candy on a predetermined path. There wasn’t any real tension or drama.
With the new movies, we have no idea yet what is in store. That, combined with JJ’s ability to put together competent, if even dare I say compelling sci-fi, is enough reason to look forward to this.
No more Jar Jar’s, mo more Ewoks, no more General Grievous-type characters wielding 500 lightsabers and spinning them like a ship propeller, and NO MORE angsty leading “mean.” (I”m looking right at you, Hayden Christensen!) And NO MORE Geord Lucas please. Let the man have *some* input as it is his baby, but Jesus, he shit the bed several times with the prequels…
DId we really think JJ wouldn’t go off of something thats been written for like over a decade? This is Disney we are still talking about. and the stories from episode 7 and on had a decent market way back in the book reading days of the 90’s
Disney doesn’t deserve my money. Also, the prequels were AMAZING. Still like the originals though more
Hey. Fuck you. Chocolate milk is delicious.