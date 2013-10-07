Oh God no: George Lucas has lots of Star Wars input for JJ Abrams

I’m firmly in the “let it die” camp when it comes to Star Wars, but if any good could come out of a seventh Star Wars movie, I figured that at least it would finally be done without the cat-fur-covered hand of George Lucas drawing CGI gophers all over the pages. Lucas didn’t write or direct the best Star Wars movie, after all. But according to George’s son, Jett, selling off the property to Disney hasn’t stopped Ol’ Racecar Bed from trying to Backseat Jar Jar the entire thing, and apparently he talks with director JJ Abrams “constantly.”

From an interview with Flicks and the City (via Mashable):

“He was very torn on the matter,” Jett Lucas said Sunday, revealing that his dad had started researching and writing the new Star Wars movies about a year before the Disney sale — and told him casually over a dinnertime phone call. “He’s happiest when he’s writing and doing something with his time.” What the senior Lucas has done is set out “guidelines” for the new movie, Jett said.

George Lucas Guideline #1: Feed me a stray cat. Guideline #2: Tell me again about the rabbits.

“He’s constantly talking to J.J. [Abrams, director of Episode VII]. Obviously J.J. was handpicked. He [Lucas] is there to guide, whenever, he’ll help where he can. At the same time, he wants to let it go and become its new generation.”

Aw man, I hope the new generation Star Wars wears an Affliction shirt and rides a rad skateboard.

About that new generation: Jett admitted he’d seen the story for Episode VII. “I already know what happens,” he said, adding cryptically: “I’m happy with what’s going to happen.”

Granted, that story was just George Lucas holding up two spaceship models and saying “pew pew!” but he really seemed to understand the universe.

I still think the anti-trust legislation should prevent the same guy from directing Star Wars and Star Trek. That’s like the Red Sox and Yankees having the same coach. Dogs and cats, living together. It is abomination.