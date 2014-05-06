Gerard Butler Has Dropped Out Of The Point Break Remake A Month Before It Starts Shooting

As far as I’m concerned, they already remade Point Break six times and called it Fast & Furious, but despite this, Alcon is still planning an official remake. Only they’re going to have to find a new Bodhi, because word on the beach is that Gerard Butler is out. Somewhere, there’s a phone call Matthew McConaughey isn’t answering.
Butler was to have played the Zen-infused thief originally played by Patrick Swayze, opposite Luke Bracey, who is playing hotshot FBI agent Johnny Utah, originally played by Keanu Reeves.
Sources say that the parting of ways occurred because of a confluence of factors. There have been creative differences and a scheduling conflict: Point Break will start shooting in late June, lasting several months, and will take its actors to international locales. But Butler also has on his docket London Has Fallen, the sequel to Olympus Has Fallen, which shoots in the fall in London.
“London Has Fallen?” Please, just call it “London Bridge Is Falling Down,” we’re all going to be thinking it.
Insiders say Alcon is intent on maintaining its start date and will recast the part in the coming weeks.
Ericson Core is directing the movie, which has a script by Kurt Wimmer. [THR]
So the director of Invincible, the writer of Salt, and a little more than a month to recast a major character? My gosh, I can’t imagine how this could go wrong.
How long has it even been since the original? 22 years? Man, LA has changed a lot in that time. The air got dirty and the sex got clean.
On a serious note, they remake a lot of movies, to the point where we’re all but numb to the idea, but Point Break still stands out as one of the most unremakeable. I try to think of the inevitably PG-13, 2014 version of “Speak into the microphone, Squidbrain!” or “Listen you snot-nose little shit, I was takin’ shrapnel in Khe Sanh when you were crappin’ in your hands and rubbin’ it on your face!” and it all just makes me very sad. The only way I could stomach this is if it had Gary Busey in a mo-cap suit playing every part and it was shot in the Home Depot parking lot.
Good. Now if only we can get everyone else to drop out of this.
Tangent. Did you know Gary Busey starred in a surfing movie written and directed by John Milius? I’d love for him to be the main villain this time around. Instead of a mask people just confuse him for Jimmy Carter.
“Big Wednesday” was a superhero team-up movie decades before “The Avengers” was a twinkle in Joss Whedon’s eye. Look at it…you’ve got William (“Greatest American Hero”) Katt, Jan-Michael (“Air Wolf”) Vincent and Reb (“Captain America”) Brown. EPIC.
OK, and Gary Busey.
Good lord that was a good movie, though. It’s been rumored to have a remake in the offing for the last several years, which makes me angry enough to want to become a fundamentalist Christian and rail against the vile sins of Hollywood.
Don’t they know about Point Break? Haven’t they seen it? Seems to me like they could just watch the original without having to go through the trouble of making a whole other one to watch.
Pointless Break
“London has fallen,” sounds like something a white trash woman says about her obese daughter.
Gerard Butler has integrity or a scheduling conflict?
Keanu Reeves is remaking “P.S. I Love You.” Gary Busey will be playing the part originally played by Hillary Swank’s teeth.
According to Luke Bracey’s orthodontist, he’ll only be Bracey for 18 months or so.
I heard he keeps his orthodontist on retainer.
So Obama and Bush masks instead?
In the steampunk remake, two of them wear Grover Cleveland masks.
The Ex Victorian Inventors.
They should go international & use Putin, Hollande & Merkel masks.
In the remake of Ghost, dead Patrick Swayze convinces Gerard Butler to bail on this abomination.
I love that it’s called London has fallen because they assume Americans have no idea where the British prime minister actually resides…. It’s in the Tower of London right? Or is he in that big egg thing?
No. 10 Downing Street Has Fallen isn’t that great though. Although I’m sure Hugh Grant would jump on that in a heartbeat.
Are you telling me Obama lives in the same house with Zeus and Aphrodite? He didn’t star in the ctates one, remember.
Ironic, given his last name.
Just to clarify; are we supposed to know who Luke Bracey is?
I’m with you. Zero clue.
Maybe he’s just an internet hoax…?
Is Johnny Football playing Johnny Utah? Cuz that is the only way I am ever watching this.
He’s been prepping for this role his entire life. I’d watch the shit out of this. Particularly if he is a Raider.
Johnny Knoxville was in talks to play Johnny Utah, but he wanted them to change the character’s name to Johnny Tennessee.
Hope they bring back Kang for London Has Fallen. I love when the bad guy’s name is a sound effect.
Call it “London’s Falling,” add a Limp Bizkit cover of a Clash classic and you’ve got a winner there.
“Keep FALL’N FALL’N FALL’N”.
Just take the cast of “Girls” and use them as the new all female recast of the Dead Presidents. Chelsea Handler as Gary Busey. Rosie O’Donnel as John. C. McGuilney, Jennifer Lawrence as Joanne Utah, a take no shit field hockey player that blew out her knee and missed her window.Youre welcome, Hollywood.