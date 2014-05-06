Gerard Butler Has Dropped Out Of The Point Break Remake A Month Before It Starts Shooting

As far as I’m concerned, they already remade Point Break six times and called it Fast & Furious, but despite this, Alcon is still planning an official remake. Only they’re going to have to find a new Bodhi, because word on the beach is that Gerard Butler is out. Somewhere, there’s a phone call Matthew McConaughey isn’t answering.

Butler was to have played the Zen-infused thief originally played by Patrick Swayze, opposite Luke Bracey, who is playing hotshot FBI agent Johnny Utah, originally played by Keanu Reeves. Sources say that the parting of ways occurred because of a confluence of factors. There have been creative differences and a scheduling conflict: Point Break will start shooting in late June, lasting several months, and will take its actors to international locales. But Butler also has on his docket London Has Fallen, the sequel to Olympus Has Fallen, which shoots in the fall in London.

“London Has Fallen?” Please, just call it “London Bridge Is Falling Down,” we’re all going to be thinking it.

Insiders say Alcon is intent on maintaining its start date and will recast the part in the coming weeks. Ericson Core is directing the movie, which has a script by Kurt Wimmer. [THR]

So the director of Invincible, the writer of Salt, and a little more than a month to recast a major character? My gosh, I can’t imagine how this could go wrong.

How long has it even been since the original? 22 years? Man, LA has changed a lot in that time. The air got dirty and the sex got clean.

On a serious note, they remake a lot of movies, to the point where we’re all but numb to the idea, but Point Break still stands out as one of the most unremakeable. I try to think of the inevitably PG-13, 2014 version of “Speak into the microphone, Squidbrain!” or “Listen you snot-nose little shit, I was takin’ shrapnel in Khe Sanh when you were crappin’ in your hands and rubbin’ it on your face!” and it all just makes me very sad. The only way I could stomach this is if it had Gary Busey in a mo-cap suit playing every part and it was shot in the Home Depot parking lot.