GI Joe pushed back to March 2013 because Paramount just heard about 3D

As if it wasn’t already bad enough that they’re probably going to kill off Channing Tatum in the first five minutes, GI Joe: Retaliation, directed by Jon M. Chu of Justin Bieber: Never Say Never fame, which was originally supposed to open June 29th, has been pushed back to March 2013, supposedly so that it can be converted to 3D. Reached for comment, a Paramount exec said, “That’s right, ‘3D.’ Have ya hoid about it? I just saw that there Avatar picture on the aeroplane. Apparently it’s the hot new thing! All the whippersnappers think it’s the gibbon’s knickers!”
“It is increasingly evident that 3D resonates with movie-goers globally and together with Paramount, we made the decision to bring fans an even more immersive entertainment experience,” said Brian Goldner, Hasbro’s President and CEO in an official statement. [SuperHeroHype]
Huh. Well that guy seems totally full of shit. I like my version better.
Paramount’s decision is also surprising to many in the movie industry for several reasons:
• It was done just five weeks before the film was set to hit theaters. Paramount has already spent millions on marketing and promotion touting the June 29 launch, including a Super Bowl commercial, trailers, posters, a presentation to theater owners at Cinema-Con in April and a website that now lists an incorrect opening date.
• It leaves Paramount with an extraordinarily light release schedule in 2012. Following the decision to delay December’s zombie thriller “World War Z” to next summer, “G.I. Joe: Retaliation” was Paramount’s only 2012 event movie with a budget of more than $100 million. The other five major studios all have several such pictures.
• Paramount’s 2013 schedule is now comparatively packed with big movies. Along with two other movies delayed from 2012, the aforementioned “World War Z” and “Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters,” the studio is also releasing a new “Star Trek” and a reboot of the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” animated franchise. [LA Times]
Well I bet it’s probably because the movie’s, like, really good, and Paramount just wanted to make sure you’d wait long enough to appreciate it, and has nothing to do with The Avengers steamrolling every other release this month, and that other Hasbro movie taking a huge dump and the execs getting cold feet about GI Joe doing the same. Yeah, the movie-is-really-good thing, that’s probably the reason.
You can’t kill C-Tates. He’s a vinceable.
Someone tell Burnsy about 3D so we can get enhanced versions of the c-tates whitehouse storyboards.
White House Down is being filmed in 3-DEEZNUTZ!
Oh man, Rock is going to have to headline Wrestlemania again, isn’t he
Nothing says “trying to squeeze more money out of a gullable audience” like 3D conversion.
Normally I’d agree, but The Avengers 3D conversion was fantastic. It looked better to me than the 2D version. Yes. I saw it twice.
I think the decision to post convert G.I. Joe was a way for Paramount and Hasbro to save face because they don’t want to take another ass kicking this year.
For counterpoint, watch Men in Black 3. I still have no clue why that movie was in 3D. You could barely even tell.
Can we just have someone else play Duke? Duke’s a more important part of the JOE team than Roadblock. Also, since they’re taking some time to revamp this, can they just go ahead and throw in a Sgt. Slaughter cameo? I mean come on, The Rock is in this movie. Slaughter could easily cameo these days as a drill sgt.
Hahaha you know your stuff
Does the one dude still have lips?
“After reviewing the film, we’ve decided to scramble it and turn it into one of those magic eye posters”. –Brian Goldner
“It’s increasingly evident that, uh… Um… I’m sorry, does anybody else smell burning toast?”
“It’s increasingly evident that Expendables 2 is going to skull rape the box office, and we feel obligated to protect our movie from such double eye socket penetration. After having a long talk with Bruce [Willis] we thought it wise to run and hide from the double barrel boner that’s hitting the theaters this July…he’s in that too, so he knows the throbbing power of that film.”
It is a very sad that this is happening. I was going to go see it for my birthday. They are going to ensure that this movie looks terrible in 2D because it will now be designed for 3D and 3D that is probably worthless. They are taking a simple movie and over complicating it. Hollywood is at the point where remakes of low budget films are going into 3D.
[www.videodetective.com]
That is about what I am expecting.
They actually had a nice little piece over at AICN about this speculating about it. The author, Billy Donnelly, made the guess that all this crap about converting it to 3D is just a smoke screen to do reshoots for a film that hasn’t been well received by test audiences. The Rock has confirmed there is going to be some reshoots for it to make it more 3Dish (so we can all look forward to shit needlessly getting thrown at the screen.) Also with C-Tates rising in prominence because of 21 Jump Street they are doing reshoots so that rather than die he’ll just be shuffled off and alive for a possible third film.
I actually was looking forward to this film a little bit. In the trailers it looked like they had gotten the tone right and the fact they dumped the previous cast showed me at least that they were making an effort to improve on the franchise and do something different. When I do see it, it’ll be in 2D. Because 3D can go to hell.
This is a crappy movie, based on a crappy tv show that is based on crappy toys. The entire conflict they’re dreaming up for these crappy sequels can be settled with firecrackers from Chinatown.
“It is increasingly evident that 3D resonates with movie-goers globally moreso than domestically, kind of like how international audiences still like Johnny Depp and actually paid money to go see Battleship. Just think of them as four years behind us.”
So does Laremy have to pick up a free agent? Or are you guys waiting until March to declare a winner?
I think Laremy definitely needs a free agent. Because he lost his job, you see.
I’ve always felt that 3D is a ploy to sell a movie that lacks substance. I’ve seen a few films in 3D and didn’t feel that the effects did anything to enrich plot or character development. Only one of the 3D movies I’ve seen elevated the story (Avatar).
I agree. Not only that but they aren’t necessarily in 3D at all. I got dragged to see the new Underworld flick and I could watch the movie just fine without the glasses with a couple exceptions of blurriness.
“It is increasingly evident that 3D resonates with movie-goers globally and together with Paramount, we made the decision to bring fans an even more immersive entertainment experience,” said Brian Goldner, Hasbro’s President and CEO in an official statement.
Which is odd because everything I have read on the topic says how disappointing ticket sales for 3D movies over all has been. Especially for movies that were filmed in 2D and then made 3D in post production. Those look like crap.
Were they unaware of 3D before now?
Did they not have any idea that Marvel and Warner Brothers were both releasing highly anticipated franchise block busters in 2012?
Gibbon’s Knickers is now my favourite phrase combining a primate and an undergarment, pushing Orangutan’s Posing Pouch to the #2 spot.
I’m sure they’re delaying it to film a post credits scene where some kids are spray painting their bicycles in a closed garage and The Rock busts in to teach them about the dangers of using aerosols in an enclosed space. Obviously they, and the audience, quickly learn that knowing is half the battle.