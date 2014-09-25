Producers Of ‘The Good Lie’ Will Give Out Keys Made By Homeless People To Promote Their Horrible Movie

Movie trends come and go, but if there’s one thing Americans consistently love, it’s rich white women in rich white women stories who rescue poor black kids in need of love. It’s a paternalistic, sanctimonious, slightly racist genre of filmmaking that elevates white people to ‘heroic missionaries’ and makes black people childlike victims. In 1995, we had Dangerous Minds, in 2009, The Blind Side, and 2014 will bring us The Good Lie, the story of Reese Witherspoon saving a bunch of cute little lost souls(!) from Sudan. [Editor’s Note: You take that back about Michelle Pfeiffer! She was living in a gangster’s paradise!]
To promote their self-promoting story, the makers of The Good Lie have teamed up with a nonprofit organization in Los Angeles called The Giving Keys, which hires homeless people from the city to make jewelry from repurposed keys. According to The NY Times, the jewelry features “inspirational messages,” and consumers are encouraged to blog about how their ‘inspirational’ mood rings made them feel on the organization’s website (someone please pass a bucket). For The Good Lie, producers will distribute 250 keys with the word ‘Good’ on one side and the word ‘Give’ on the other. The goal is to both promote the movie (keys will be given exclusively to celebrities) and encourage everyone to commit small acts of kindness. From the movie’s producer, Molly Smith:
“What I like about it that it’s like a call to action . . . giving people another way to be proud of giving back . . . and talk about something positive they’re doing instead of selfies.”
Not to judge, but if you’re interested in ‘giving back’ to your community, the least effective way to do it is by committing small acts of kindness. As someone who spent a little bit of time working in the system, I’d like to believe that homeless people need ‘good jobs, quality schools, safe housing,’ not ‘rich people smiles’ and ‘inspirational keyware.’
The campaign will combine social enterprise with social media. Costs for advertising are expected to be laughably low, because if there’s one thing homeless people don’t need, it’s money.
If you’re interested in checking out the trailer for The Good Lie, I’ve attached it below. Spoiler alert: there’s a great scene where the boys arrive in an airport and Witherspoon reveals she doesn’t know where Sudan is. Isn’t it hilarious that the person in charge of helping international refugees doesn’t have a third-grade knowledge of geography? God, white people are so funny sometimes! (And great!!!!!!!)
“From Ron Howard and Brian Grazer”….
Look man, Dangerous Minds was loosely based on actual events.
Look man, The Good Lie is loosely based on actual events. As loose as they can get, in fact.
you take what you said about reese witherspoon back!
I remain comfortable in my initial response of “Naw, I don’t need to watch Racist Erin Brockovich.”
Who wants to get a bunch of these keys, and redo them with less appropriate terms?
Never saw Dangerous Minds, so I can’t speak to that one, but I find this genre pretty insidious. I think all this crap is coming from that anti-tax, anti-welfare mentality that wants to convince everyone that if you just dismantle our social entitlements, big business and rich folks will just pick up the slack and take care of the disenfranchised. While I’ll agree that rich folks who don’t have to work should absolutely volunteer their time to good causes, and throw righteous bank at charities, they should still pay their fair share in taxes, and I honestly think the subtext of films like this is in opposition to that. You might recall that the villain in the The Blind Side was the dude’s social worker. These films get me pretty steamed, so I think I’ll take a pass.
Ugh, couldn’t agree more. These are some of the most regressive films out there. The idea is that individual charity/noblesse oblige is enough to ‘save’ these poor people (who don’t need to be saved in the first place).
Everyone in movies and television hates social workers because they don’t want to acknowledge that fixing the system takes more work that writing a check to United Way. It’s the same culture that blames individual teachers for the failure of the educational system. Super sexist, individualist thinking and nearly everyone is blind to it.
Thank you for your fantastic comment!
The studio rejected MY “key” idea for promoting the movie: I suggested that we make up about 5,000 house keys and hand them out to homeless people, telling them “ONE of these keys fits the front door of a house in this city. If you find it and unlock the door, the house is yours!”
Then let the hilarity ensue.
Obligatory: [www.youtube.com]
Apologies, that was the wrong clip: [www.youtube.com]
I loved this clip. Someone needs to make an actual fictional parody of these movies. I’d pay ten million dollars to go see it.
The trailer suggests a film so by-the-book, I honestly might have mistaken it for a parody of this kind of film. Africans afraid of lions? Check. Entitled white lady getting all in the face of a social worker? Check (gosh isn’t government just the WORST?).
The porn parody of this is so very obvious, and they wouldn’t really have to change the plot.
“The Good Lay: She opened her house. They opened her legs.”
Boom. Give me porn dollars I’m broke.
I’ll give you porn dollars, but I can pretty much guarantee they won’t work in vending machines.
I have hope for Ant-Man, but can someone please go and save Corey Stoll from shitty TV shows and movies?
The writer of this “review” is a total jackass. Anyone who has had any experience with Sudan, with the Lost Boys, and with the jihad that took place in Bahr al Ghazal from which these children fled, knows the truth, that “The Good Lie” is a powerful, extremely well-made, sensitive, film. I ask all of my Southern Sudanese friends — both former Lost Boys and others — to respond to this attack on the film, the producers, and the cast written by someone who obviously doesn’t know anything about Sudan.