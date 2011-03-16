Good news, everyone, Drew Barrymore is directing a rom-com

Senior Editor
03.16.11 26 Comments

Drew Barrymore made her directorial debut in 2009 on Whip It, a film which delivered a strong message that young girls shouldn’t just accept their paternalistic society-mandated role as Susie Homemakers and be objectified as pageant queens, but should instead put on roller skates and slutty outfits and beat other up while fetishists jack off.  That’s what I got from it, anyway.  Seemed like it was slightly open-ended.

For her next film, she’s set to team with the writers of She’s Just Not That Into You and explore the rich, women-be-shoppin’ genre (and the rich-women-be-shopping’ genre as well, for that matter).

How to Be Single, a New Line romantic comedy that Barrymore is also producing with her Flower Films partner Nancy Juvonen, is based on the same-titled novel written by Liz Tuccillo and published by Atria in 2008. In the mold of New Line’s successful multi-story pics such as He’s Just Not That Into You and Valentine’s Day, Single explores the loves lives and break-ups of a group of New Yorkers over the course of ten years. [THR]

Set in New York?  Thank God, it’s about time the single women of that city got some press.  But wait, did you say over the course of TEN YEARS??  Jesus, how long does it take a pair of attractive, platonic friends to realize they wanna f*ck?  You know, what they really need is a well-dressed, precocious child to give them spot-on love advice.

TAGSABBY KOHNdrew barrymoreHOW TO BE SINGLELIZ TUCCILLOMARC SILVERSTEINNANCY JUVONENROM-COMS

