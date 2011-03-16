Good news, everyone, Drew Barrymore is directing a rom-com

Drew Barrymore made her directorial debut in 2009 on Whip It, a film which delivered a strong message that young girls shouldn’t just accept their paternalistic society-mandated role as Susie Homemakers and be objectified as pageant queens, but should instead put on roller skates and slutty outfits and beat other up while fetishists jack off. That’s what I got from it, anyway. Seemed like it was slightly open-ended.
For her next film, she’s set to team with the writers of She’s Just Not That Into You and explore the rich, women-be-shoppin’ genre (and the rich-women-be-shopping’ genre as well, for that matter).
How to Be Single, a New Line romantic comedy that Barrymore is also producing with her Flower Films partner Nancy Juvonen, is based on the same-titled novel written by Liz Tuccillo and published by Atria in 2008. In the mold of New Line’s successful multi-story pics such as He’s Just Not That Into You and Valentine’s Day, Single explores the loves lives and break-ups of a group of New Yorkers over the course of ten years. [THR]
Set in New York? Thank God, it’s about time the single women of that city got some press. But wait, did you say over the course of TEN YEARS?? Jesus, how long does it take a pair of attractive, platonic friends to realize they wanna f*ck? You know, what they really need is a well-dressed, precocious child to give them spot-on love advice.
Fascinating. Tom Green would probably give his left nut to see how this turns out.
oh man I still remember that appearance on letterman as if it was yesterday
Don’t forget the couple who initially hate each other and are whackily mismatched but eventually fall in love. Or the couple who seem destined for each other but some misunderstanding tears them apart until they reconcile and live happily ever after.
And, oh, the quirky free spirit BFF’s! And guy friends who watch sports and drink beer!
Bah! Get back to the ranting so He can join in!
Jeeeeeeesus ttyBoo! Spoiler alert please!
Would I pay to see Drew Barrymore direct a rom-com? Nyet…
Would I pay to see John Barrymore drink bathtub liquor out of a Dixie Cup™ with W.C. Fields and John Carradine, and try to cop a feel on his daughter, Diana, by the end of the night? You bet your ass I would.
Uh oh! The Mighty Feklahr got banned from ANOTHER MMO forum, He might have to take His rage out on
WWTDD…fffffuuuu…Perez Hilton.
Should we place bets on which of the revolving cast of rom-com actors and actresses will be in this? Heigl? Hudson? That blandly handsome guy from Grey’s Anatomy?
It’s like March Madness, only there are no winners!
Oh, Fek, I hope they include an endearing nerd character who has secretly been in love with his best gal friend, who of course keeps getting kicked off online forums!
I read “New Line’s successful multi-story pics such as He’s Just Not That Into You and Valentine’s Day” and I said, “Successful? Valentine’s Day? That pay-cable-blocking turd with Bruce Willis’ stepson? That movie with the structure, effort, and forethought of a middle-season episode of The Love Boat?” Then I read this from boxofficemojo:
Valentine’s Day
Domestic Total Gross: $110,485,654
Distributor: Warner Bros. Release Date: February 12, 2010
Genre: Romantic Comedy Runtime: 1 hrs. 57 min.
MPAA Rating: PG-13 Production Budget: $52 million
When is someone going to actually film a fresh, steaming turd growing crusty and black over the course of two hours, and watch their film gross $110 million?
Sounds like a Drew BORINGmore project to me, amirite?
I hope they include an endearing nerd character who has secretly been in love with his best gal friend
Secretly? He has been sacrificing Girl Scouts to the shrine He built her every weekend! CAN’T SHE HEAR THEIR SCREAMS?
“Aw, remember 1995?”
*turns up the volume to the Ace of Base CD*
Yup.
I had Whip It on a motel TV in Huntington Beach while I jerked off to internet porn. I kinda liked it.
Fek, she can hear them, she chooses to ignore their pleas.
*grabs machete, keys for van jingle as He steps outside*
Jerking off, not Whip It.
Dammit, Fek, stop killing Girl Scouts. Do you want to cause a Thin Mints shortage?!
Guy’cha! The Mighty Feklahr never stopped to think His actions could have consequences!
*shrugs, opens fire on pep rally*
Vince don’t tell them where to use the “wise” little kid. They know…. They know *chugs bleach*
Im pretty sure Rom-Coms are the sole reason why there isn’t a female president.
“Jesus, how long does it take a pair of attractive, platonic friends to realize they wanna f*ck?”
From personal experience, very long.
My name is Charlie Bronze and I used to have a Drew Barrymore Folder folder.
/hope I torched that hard drive
Drew’s boobs are about as cute as boobs can be.
And they taste like peaches.
I had the unique opportunity to be a local sports blogger covering the budding womyn’s roller derby league in the greater Central Florida area.
Then, I remembered that I have better things to do, like making dismissive wanking motions all day.
might have bent my penis trying to copulate with Nussy’s avatar. considering going back for round 6