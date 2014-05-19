Googly-Eye Porno Is Something That Exists Now

05.19.14

The conventional wisdom is that Tube sites are killing the porn industry, and that might be partly true, but with upheaval cums opportunity. As president and interracial action connoisseur Thomas Jefferson once said, the back tattoo of liberty needs to be refreshed from time to time with the jizz of patriots. So it is that Lee Roy Myers’ WoodRocket (“the future of porn”) is fighting free content with free content, hoping that innovative content will bring the eyeballs and the money.

To go along with Game of Bones, The Knobbit, and Topless Girls Reading Books (all available for free), WoodRocket is now offering Googly Eye Porno. Proving once again that everything is funnier with googly eyes. We’ve got a couple SFW examples, but you can check out the full gallery on WoodRocket. There may come a day when I won’t giggle at googly eye parodies, but it has not yet arrived.

Googly-Eyes-SpongKnob

We just thought you should know.

