‘Gravity’ Was The Big Winner At The 15th Annual Golden Trailer Awards

Forget the Academy Awards, Golden Globes, BAFTA and the MTV Movie Awards. Even the People’s Choice Awards, where the fans are in charge, can’t hold a candle to the Golden Trailer Awards, which recognize the best in the year of motion picture marketing. How insane is it that there’s not only an awards ceremony that recognizes the top movie trailers, but this year marked the 15th annual event that people actually got dressed up for and walked the red carpet at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills? Not that crazy, actually. After all, people freak the f*ck out about new trailers every week, so it’s only fair that the people who make the best of them – that don’t give away the best jokes or plot points – receive a little recognition for their efforts.

The GTAs include everything from Best in Show to Best Film Festival Poster, so plenty of films received recognition for their marketing, so long as everything about them didn’t suck donkey balls (looking at you, Battle of the Year and Safe Haven). So which movie’s marketing was so great last year that it earned the top honor of Best in Show at last Friday’s show? That would be Gravity for its “Detached” trailer.

Lionsgate was one of the biggest winners of the evening with eight awards, although I’m absolutely shocked that I, Frankenstein didn’t win. Don’t worry, though, it’s on pace to clean up at another awards event in December. Meanwhile, Lionsgate’s big winner was The Hunger Games: Catching Fire’s “World Event” trailer, which earned Best Action honors.

That trailer beat out Brick Mansions, so maybe Ice Cube feels a little better today. As for Best Comedy, that went to one of our favorite trailers of 2013 – the Bad Words red band trailer. I assume this won for being better than the actual movie.

The full list of Golden Trailer Awards winners is available here.