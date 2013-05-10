REVIEW: Did Baz Luhrmann forget what The Great Gatsby was about or did I?

I get the feeling most people view The Great Gatsby, of which they remember the title, the author, a few lines, and not much else, through the lens of their childhood, something Important, in black and white, like an old photograph. Thus it’s jarring to see it brought to life looking like someone put a rainstick, a disco ball, some tinsel, three of your tacky aunt Edna’s animal-print shawls, and the Chrysler Building into that machine from The Fly. And in 3D, no less! With dub-step, and Black Eyed Peas songs! (*hikes flapper skirt above knees, does the Charleston while background dancers twirl spiral-patterned umbrellas*)
The wild thing about The Great Gatsby is that the sacrilege is the best part. It takes F. Scott Fitzgerald’s mannered, elegant prose and turns it into a world where it’s always raining ticker tape and tinsel and confetti and shit, and no one notices because they’re too busy laughing and screaming and dancing and billowing billowing billowing about the room while seductive negroes play the trumpet. Imagine stumbling through a menagerie of art deco grotesques like Hunter Thompson inside Circus Circus in the depths of an ether binge and you won’t be far off. Hey, it’s supposed to be about decadence, right? And who does decadence better than Baz freakin’ Luhrmann? Excess tried to hang with Baz one day and spent the entire afternoon puking rainbows into the chocolate fountain.
Excess is exactly what I want from a Baz Lurhmann movie about the 20s – GATSBY 3D: THE JAZZENING – and the fact that he can keep raising the bar on his own ridiculousness is an impressive feat. Every square yard of ornate screen space looks like it took a week and ten sparrows with hot glue guns to put together. I spent the first 40 minutes of the movie laughing almost nonstop. I don’t know if I was laughing with or laughing at, but I’m not sure that’s an important distinction anyway. Though I probably could’ve done without Nick Carraway (Tobey Maguire) narrating the movie through voiceover the way he narrates the book, or at the very least, without the actual text of his words flying at my face like spinning newspapers. You can almost hear someone asking “but how can we bring these beautiful words to life?” With Baz Lurhmann happily tossing and catching his embossed cane, “M’yeah, simple, old sport! By bringing the actual words to life!” (Cut to text flying at your face in 3d).
When Carraway says he’s “within and without” we see the words “within and without” helpfully fly towards us like Howard Hughes in a biplane.
Which leads me to my next question: was Nick Carraway actually within and without? It seems like he’s mostly without, watching all the action excitedly from behind a tree trunk while he tugs on his little pecker. We begin with him narrating the story from a sanitarium, where he’s since been committed, supposedly because he roared SO HARD during the 20s. But then when we flash back there, he really doesn’t do much besides stare at everyone else like a neutered little freak while they drink and bedazzle and fornicate. There’s a girl golfer there, Jordan Baker, played Elizabeth Debicki, who I could’ve sworn was Carraway’s girlfriend in the book, but in the movie is just always hanging around the other characters for no apparent reason while Tobey spies on everyone like Lord Varys. I never understood before why Ernest Hemingway, whose prose style I always found slightly affected and overwrought compared to Fitzgerald’s, thought Fitzgerald was such a pussy. As Carraway’s depicted in the movie, I can finally see why. Carraway is writer as observer-eunuch, the antithesis of Hemingway’s phallus-brandishing lion killer.
All of which makes the film slightly difficult to review, once the pizzazz of the visuals and the hilarity of Fergie singing “A little party never killed nobody” while revelers do the Charleston in confetti choked indoor fountains at the beginning wears off. I can’t say for certain whether Baz Luhrmann didn’t know what this book was really about, or if F. Scott Fitzgerald’s magnificent prose distracted me from what it was about. To be fair to Luhrmann, it is a bit odd that I could quote the book but retained little of the actual plot.
I remembered The Great Gatsby more as a commentary on the surreal feeling of the period between WWI and the stock market crash – kind of analogous to the mortgage bubble period pre-Lehman Brothers, come to think of it, so wonderfully evoked in Queen of Versailles – where everyone was living on borrowed time and money. But apparently it was also this love story? About how Gatsby built himself up from a poor kid from the midwest into the most famous Long Island mansion owner on the New York social scene (all by selling hooch – quelle scandal!)? All so he could win the love of a debutante he met before he went off to war?
In Luhrmann’s hands, Gatsby seems less like an avatar for American striving than he does your basic male love story protagonist: a poor kid who wants to f*ck a rich girl. Even though she kind of sucks. Gatsby could be Jack from Titanic or the drover from Australia, or any Luhrmann protagonist, and especially seems like a character that could’ve been written by Josh Schwartz. It sucks all the specificity out of the wonderfully ridiculous early scenes and turns it into a love triangle drama that’s soooooooo dulllll. Two rich guys fight over Carey Mulligan, who is pretty enough, but I sure hope this is the last movie where she plays a character who emotes a lot without conveying much beyond WAAAH EMOTIONZ R HARRRDD. I know she’s supposed to be shallow, as they all are, but it sure feels as if the movie is asking us to care about how these straight ppl problems play out, when I couldn’t really give a flying shirt.
I spent the last five minutes hoping against hope that they wouldn’t animate the text of the “boats against the current” conclusion, to no avail, my green light shattered.
(*having fallen asleep from boredom, wakes up covered in confetti, lapel carnation now sadly wilted*)
Huh? Oh, right.
GRADE: C+
—
Follow Vince on Twitter.
Follow FilmDrunk on Facebook.
Latest movie reviews here.
And to think, for a few dollars more, Leo could have been producing and starring in a more faithful version of World War Z instead. I hate you Brad Pitt.
No, but seriously, it’s cool, bro.
so then we go see Iron Man 3 again, right?
why?
Because I want another villain in a suit, fuck. You just reminded me how disappointed I was in that movie. I didn’t hate it, just could have been more.
Can’t wait to see this movie. Cannot wait.
Aww was hoping for a more favorable review but eh, shouldn’t have gotten my hopes up. Will still watch but I might go 0/2 on movies after watching Gatsby (was not a fan of Iron Man 3).
I’d rather die in a vehicular hit-and-run accident than see this movie.
In this version, is Gatsby’s pink suit equipped with My Big Fat Gyspy Wedding-style twinkle lights? I mean, why not?
I genuinely adore Moulin Rouge, but there’s a difference between going crazy with your own script and covering a classic novel in glittery puff paint and sequins.
This is EXACTLY what I’ve been trying to convey, every time I’ve said I wasn’t excited for this movie I just got “Oh, you just don’t like his movies.” and then I’m discredited.
This is only confirming my fear he missed the point.
The sound track is good. I almost wish I did LSD cause I can only imagine seeing this on it
Seeing this on LSD is what we call “going Full Luhrman.”
The sound track is good?! Relative to what? The sound of the air being sucked out of your lungs at ground zero during a nuclear explosion before the deafening bang gives you slit-second warning your corpse is about to be atomized by a massive fireball once it lands wherever the shock-wave tossed it?
*gives Iron Mike Sharpie an unapologeticly gay hug*
You wanna watch a movie on LSD? Dredd 3D. Oh. my. god.
Dropped half a tab of acid in line for Tron 3D (I’m not a noob here).. Twas glorious. Now that was a great soundtrack that also that fit the movie
The font they use in the trailers makes me wish it was a trailer for a Bioshock movie, instead.
I honestly don’t get why we’re not getting video game blockbusters yet. Hollywood is all about making money, right? And what demographic is it easiest to take money from (hint: candy is to money as baby is to teenager)? Kids play video games wayyyyyyy more than they read. This is a fact.
I’m still amazed that Halo movie never got made. They would’ve needed rakes + industrial-sized garbage bags to collect their earnings.
@Superhans they tried doing the video game movies, they were all horrible and flopped. Tomb Raider, House of the Dead, Resident Evil, ect. Granted they picked bad material but it still tanked the industry’s interest in making video game adaptations.
Ugh, spoken like a future movie exec, Hans. Problem with games is that even the good ones are just a general idea that could be any movie. Making a good movie out of a video game would require going above and beyond the source material which is a lot to ask.
All I need to know is whether the visuals would kill an epileptic.
If so, they’re the lucky ones.
+one spastic fit
The general “take home” that I always got from the book was the ultimate hollowness of the glitz and glamor lifestyle that each of the main characters either embraces or desires. So maybe Luhrmann was keying in on that.
Or maybe it was a shitty-ish movie that lost the thread.
Except Luhrman has made it hollow TO THE XTREME!!!
I have the feeling Luhrmann enjoys indulging in the lifestyle the book speaks out against. In the same way people like Scarface because it has drugs and violence.
The guy who made an abortion out of “Romeo and Juliet” hosed another literary classic? Tell me another.
I love Cigar and Brandy Dog. He’s so composed and sophisticated.
Not sure why they keep getting ferners to direct what I consider a very American novel, or why it wasn’t called Gr3Dt Gatsby. There was a sucky TV version in 2000, the only redeeming feature of which was Paul Rudd as Nick Carraway.
3onardo D-caprio
/go fuck yourself, me
The marketing wizards at Amazon are probably kicking themselves over not getting a 3D Kindle out in time to cross-promote with this film.
The coke wizards at A Band Apart are probably teleporting themselves at will.
+1 Larry
Not gonna lie, I kinda liked Luhrmann’s Romeo and Juliet.
I did too. I must’ve been the right age at the time. I also liked Moulin Rouge. It was like the saddest ecstasy and coke high ever.
Oh ffs
I liked Romeo & Juliet because he made it his without changing the text, and it was a play so the story was what mattered. Gatsby always felt to me like the story was secondary to the symbolism and the language. Without F. Scott you get Robert Redford’s boring Gatsby, so Baz Luhrman and Xzibit put some rims on this version.
I admit I hated it, mostly because I just couldn’t grasp why they didn’t update the language too. Then again, I am illiterate and Shakespeare intimidates me.
I did too at the time; I was in high school. Have you seen it again as a grown-up? I caught it on TV last year and did a lot of wincing and eye-rolling.
I have been able to kind of grasp the Shakespearean prose, but it still sounds gay to me the same way our current speech sounds gay to the future citizens of Idiocracy.
I would’ve liked it more if Luhrmann had the balls to parse some of the language down (especially since a lot of dialogue in plays is meant to establish the setting) so it didn’t sound like everyone was jacked on speed.
“Dareyoubiteyourthumbatmesir?”
“NahIdonotbitemythumbattheesir!”
But it has the criminally underused Pete Postelwaithe; so how could I not like it just a little?
I liked his R&J too.
His PB&J not so much.
Pete Postelwaithe? Hasn’t he been dead for 2 years? He’s in this?
Nick and Jordan Baker were “courting” each other in the book, though I seem to remember implied boning.
There’s actually a brief scene after Tom smacks his mistress where Nick bangs a dude. They kind of skip over that part when you read it in high school.
I’ve always read Jordan as a bit of a fag hag but Luhrmann makes Carraway a recovering alcoholic?!? That’s some weak sauce.
Larry should have been consulted.
I sort of remember that as Nick may have been dated raped by that dude. He gets real drunk, remembers the dude in his underwear, and is suddenly in Penn Stations or something.
@MsK–FSF sort of skips over the details and throws in an ellipsis. He basically yadda, yadda, yaddas the sex.
@Shop–thank you for my new mantra.
Yes, thank you! I remember reading that part and being like wait,.. is Nick a swish?
/not that there’s anything wrong with that
I believe Daisy was trying to set up Nick with the golfer lady, but when Nick revealed he wasn’t that rich, she said it should just be an affair instead.
Beauty and the Beast… Loneliness…. Old Grocery Horse… Brook’n Bridge….
C’mon people, TAKE YOUR HEAD OUT OF THE SAND!
“straight ppl problems”
really…?
Robopanda coined the phrase:
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
I thought it was applicable here.
i see what you’re getting at (especially in the context of robopanda’s comment), just felt like i was reading a tumblr for a minute…
*adjusts sweatpants, opens porn tab*
I sir, know Tumblr. And this is no Tumblr.
Is there drinking in this?
There appears to have been drinking while filming this.
I remember the book like you Vince.
To me the story was about the gilded age and how shallow everyone was. Old Money v. New Money v. Poor. Nick envied Gatsby then grew to dislike him when he found out what he was really like… Same with Gatsby and Daisy.
That seems about right. Not too complicated and nobody is very appealing.
Is Sam Waterston in this? Either way, needs more Jack McCoy.
Aww man, you said the 3 magic NOPE words: Black Eyed Peas
Was the soundtrack at least enjoyable under it’s own context or did you want to put in your own headphones.
From what I can tell this movie is the cinematic equivalent of when rich people throw Gatsby parties.
If I don’t get free booze and food with my movie ticket, forget it.
Think of all the fun English teachers are going to have, 10 to 15 years from now, grading papers from kids who watched this movie instead of reading the book.
Think 10 months…
If they had some kind of “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” change up, that will be amusing for the English teachers handing out grades.
Vince, I am vaguely remembering the novel now after reading your review ( another superb piece of writing on your part ) When you say how Gatsby ” did it all just to win the love of a debutante” it reminded me of how, even as a high school kid, I was just not buying that plot. Maybe the movie is flawed because the “Great American Novel” also contains some flaws? I’ll probably go see it anyway only cuz I think Dicaprio is a great actor ( whom I still say got robbed of an oscar for his Howard Hughs portrayal ) Even if the movie sucks, what the hell, I’ll be 0-2 also, as I didn’t think Iron man 3 was all that great either.
I had absolutely no intention of going to see this movie until the sentence:
“Imagine stumbling through a menagerie of art deco grotesques like Hunter Thompson inside Circus Circus in the depths of an ether binge and you won’t be far off”
Given my affection for art deco and HST this may be worth a viewing, whilst drunk.
You sir are a true fan. Maybe some day we’ll get that Shadow movie we actually deserve hmm ?
I just imagine what other projects would be like in his hands. The death star would shimmer there would be a dance number in avatar and the nursing home in fried green tomatoes would be strewn with 3-D confetti
Yeah I believe it was a critique of the hollowness and unfulfilled ways of the extravagant lifestyle, with a bit of a religious subtext because the “eyes of God” that are constantly watching everyone but no one seems to notice or care. The love story’s front and center though, mostly to give it some layers and make at least a few of the characters more bearable than your standard CW show. Or something. I dunno, I wasn’t really paying attention at the time cause a girl’s whale tail was showing and I felt that was far more attention worthy in 6th grade.
Also, this is a requirement of any conversation about the Great Gatsby. [harkavagrant.com]
“It seems like he’s mostly without, watching all the action excitedly from behind a tree trunk while he tugs on his little pecker.”
Story of my life.
Fitzgerald is one of my favorite writers, but Hemingway treated him like a pussy because he was a footlong gash. He was totally sycophantic toward Hemingway, even though Fitzgerald was one of Hemingway’s early promoters. And he was a terrible drunk, always whining about his wife, his talent, and money. So of course Hemingway grew to hate him.
Regarding the book – any Fitzgerald book is really about his writing style. I mean they have plots and everything, but even when he was alive he was viewed as this stylistic savant with little intellectual depth. So it makes complete sense that Gatsby has never translated well to the screen – it’s about the words, not the story or the characters.
I barely remember anything from half reading this in high school, but does Gatsby really utter the phrase “old sport” about 2 thousand times throughout the book?
Indeed he does
I think instead of reading the novel in high school, you read only the Cliff Notes, Mancini. Please… Baz Luhrmann uses quite a bit of the same F. Scott Fitzgerald prose in his film adaptation. DiCaprio nails the role of Jay Gatsby. Baz’s film blows the Robert Redford/Mia Farrow 1974 version out of the water. And who is Elizabeth Debicki? OMG, she is hot as Jordon Baker. Don’t listen to the haters, folks. This film is quite entertaining and the closest yet to a very challenging novel to adapt for the big screen. I’m going to give it high ratings on my movie blog.
@Daniel…I could not agree more. I left a comment here earlier before seeing GG that I’d probably see it only cuz of Dicaprio. I am so glad I went. For me, this is a rare thing indeed for a film to really bring a novel to life. Admittedly, I have not seen any earlier versions but this stays true to the book almost word for word I think ( it’s been a long time since high school) Maguire is perfect as Nick and as stated, Dicaprio is outstanding. Even the criticism of the music is overstated by Mancini- yeah it’s today’s music but somehow it works well by blending in jazz quite well. I’ll admit, there was the one scene in the underground speakeasy, where JayZ’s 100 dollar bill rap sort of interferes with the dialogue. I’ll also agree that they overdid it with the glitter but that’s only the first part of the film. If you can get past that it is a very dramatically depressing and enjoyable movie. I hope that doesn’t sound too crazy!
So Vince M., yeah, maybe Fitzgerald’s magnificent prose did distract you from what the book was really about, but in my view, this movie did not either- I understood it back in high school as well as I do now, maybe even better.
Everyone should go see Mud instead. Incredible.
So…The Rock has a new tv show coming out. And he wears snazzy sunglasses.
As always Vince, your reviews make me laugh, but they also make me think.
Just like any good snuff film.
So this movie is one long Heineken commercial? Pass
I can’t help but feel like the only reason anyone remembers this book fondly is because for most people it was the last book they were required to read before they started working with Uncle Donny pouring concrete.
Didn’t see it in 3D, thank Christ. Meh. Not that Great to be honest, just OK for me.
Hollywood, please stop hiring Tobey M. for anything. Thank you.
“Hollywood, please stop hiring Tobey M. for anything.”
LAWL… THIS x infinity.
The movie was awful….Hollywood, please stop remaking The Great Gatsby
@ DNP Priapism, Duchess
Y’all both wrong. Hemingway was actually very close with Fitz at some points of his life, but Fitz was a pussy so he identified him as one, and Fitz had a tiny ass dick that couldn’t please Zelda, so he complained a lot about his loveless marriage, but Ernie was sympathetic to him. Nick is a disciple of Gatsby, not a dissident of him. Gatsby represents the American Dream of the everyman (which in essence is dead, but not hopeless), and the green light “Old Money” aristocracy won’t let him join their club. It’s like Gatsby saw the apex of the mountain and got kicked in the face, fell down, tried to get back up and then was murdered and swept under the rug for trying to play the game of thrones. Green light, Daisy, etc. represent unattainable. NEDM could save him.
So drinking before this movie is encouraged? Good, I’ll play it like a quote along BYOConfetti