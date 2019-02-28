Frotcast Bonus: Matt And Vince Discuss ‘Greta’

This week’s bonus Frotcast is available to our Patreon subscribers, and you can access it here.

What would you do if you were being stalked by an incredible tasteful French woman? That’s the plot of the new movie, Greta, from director Neil Jordan (The Crying Game, Interview with the Vampire). Isabelle Huppert is the French woman in question (whose last name is pronounced ooo-PAIR, according to the internet) and her stalkee is played by Chloe Grace Moretz. Who used to just be Chloe Moretz, which was a great name! I don’t know why we need to involve middle names here. Anyway, Matt and Vince (that’s me!) saw Greta together and now we’re here, in your ear holes, reviewing it for your listening pleasure.

While I thought it was pretty funny, conceptually, to cast an acclaimed French actress in the role of creepy stalker, Matt absolutely could not stand the film’s many creative liberties with how things actually work in the real world.

Some of the issues discussed include:

– At what point does a person cross the line between “lonely, needs a friend” and “off-puttingly desperate?”

– The “Chekhov’s Dog” rule of screenwriting

– What we really mean when we talk about “realism”

– Why are film critics, presumably sophisticated or at least avid moviegoers, such painful normies?

Greta opens in limited release tomorrow.

