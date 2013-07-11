0% ALERT: Grown Ups 2 is still pitching a perfect Bucky Larson

With only 10 critics reporting, Grown Ups 2 is still pitching a perfect Bucky Larson on RottenTomatoes with zero positive reviews. It’s strange, you’d think critics would love a movie with a deer peeing on Adam Sandler’s face in the trailer.

“willfully uninspired.” -Village Voice

“Among the slackest, laziest, least movie-like movies released by a major studio in the last decade, ‘Grown Ups 2’ is perhaps the closest Hollywood has yet come to making “Ow! My Balls!” seem like a plausible future project.” -Variety

“Yes, it’s time for another visit to the Adam Sandler Death-of-Cinema Fun Factory, the big-screen version of a terrible sitcom where laugh tracks are replaced by the co-stars chuckling at their own awful material.” -TheWrap

“It’s like watching your parents do pratfalls or, even worse, make out.” -New England Movies Weekly

“A phoned-in ode to lazy comedy and staggering stupidity.” -Times-Picayune

“sandler, noun. A person so indifferent toward your moviegoing experience that he seems to go out of his selfish way to decrease your enjoyment.” -RedEye

“The most horrifying depiction of inhuman behavior since That’s My Boy.” -CraveOnline

“Almost aggressively more of the same. If you hated the last one, you’ll be in misery all over again. If you took to the predecessor, you’ll find this one a fitting continuation.” -DustinPutnam

“GROWN UPS 2 is a hate crime against comedy, perpetrated by lazy, fraudulent cynics. I’m done seeing Sandler movies. There’s no point. Probably the most damning thing I can say about GROWN UPS 2 is that it’s actually worse than GROWN UPS.” –EricDSnider

“Another lowbrow make-work project for Sandler’s jock cronies, SNL has-been hangers-on and Dan Patrick.” -Roger Moore, McClatchy-Tribune.