0% ALERT: Grown Ups 2 is still pitching a perfect Bucky Larson

With only 10 critics reporting, Grown Ups 2 is still pitching a perfect Bucky Larson on RottenTomatoes with zero positive reviews. It’s strange, you’d think critics would love a movie with a deer peeing on Adam Sandler’s face in the trailer.
“willfully uninspired.” -Village Voice
“Among the slackest, laziest, least movie-like movies released by a major studio in the last decade, ‘Grown Ups 2’ is perhaps the closest Hollywood has yet come to making “Ow! My Balls!” seem like a plausible future project.” -Variety
“Yes, it’s time for another visit to the Adam Sandler Death-of-Cinema Fun Factory, the big-screen version of a terrible sitcom where laugh tracks are replaced by the co-stars chuckling at their own awful material.” -TheWrap
“It’s like watching your parents do pratfalls or, even worse, make out.” -New England Movies Weekly
“A phoned-in ode to lazy comedy and staggering stupidity.” -Times-Picayune
“sandler, noun. A person so indifferent toward your moviegoing experience that he seems to go out of his selfish way to decrease your enjoyment.” -RedEye
“The most horrifying depiction of inhuman behavior since That’s My Boy.” -CraveOnline
“Almost aggressively more of the same. If you hated the last one, you’ll be in misery all over again. If you took to the predecessor, you’ll find this one a fitting continuation.” -DustinPutnam
“GROWN UPS 2 is a hate crime against comedy, perpetrated by lazy, fraudulent cynics. I’m done seeing Sandler movies. There’s no point. Probably the most damning thing I can say about GROWN UPS 2 is that it’s actually worse than GROWN UPS.” –EricDSnider
“Another lowbrow make-work project for Sandler’s jock cronies, SNL has-been hangers-on and Dan Patrick.” -Roger Moore, McClatchy-Tribune.
HEYO, suck on that, Dan Patrick. The out-of-left-field Dan Patrick diss was my favorite part of that whole blockquote, like a waiter who inadvertently lumbered by during a roast and got called a lardass by Lisa Lampanelli.
In any case, I have a feeling this movie isn’t going to end up pitching a perfect zero when all is said and done. Someone always comes to the defense of an Adam Sandler movie, as long as Adam Sandler is the star. But who will write the first positive review, who?? Luckily, I think I know just the man for the job. Gentleman, READY THE BEACON! AIM IT TOWARDS THE NIGHT SKY ABOVE THE NEW YORK FILM CRITICS CIRCLE LAIR!
HELP US, ARMOND WHITE! ADAM SANDLER NEEDS YOU!
I don’t think there’s anything I’m looking more forward to in this world than the Armond White review of Grown Ups 2.
Is that not the Dom DeLuise Signal?
“This is one grown up comedy, I laughed!” – Pete Hammond.
While I don’t get the hate towards this (full disclosure: having not seen an Adam Sandler movie since Mr. Deeds came out when I was 16 I have preserved a fond memory of him from my youth so I have a soft spot for him) Adam Sandler frustrates the shit out of me. He’s a good actor! Punch-Drunk Love, Funny People, he can act when he wants to. But like Will Smith he continues to make his safe, predictable movies and you start to wonder how much money one man can make.
How would you know if he could act in those movies if they come out after the last movie you saw with him in it?
An actor who can act, and has done funny stuff from much earlier in his career turns in a crappy movie. Why do you not get the hate towards this? People don’t give this much attention to Pauly Shore movies because everyone knows Pauly Shore sucks, but we hate Adam Sandler phoning it in because we know Adam Sandler once had talent.
@evilbanker I saw those but haven’t seen any of his other “comedies”.
@VeryPunny Oh, I just meant this movie seems more mediocre than offensively awful, that’s all.
At least Will Smith still makes some decent movies every once in a while (Men in Black 3 is solid, I Am Legend isn’t terrible). Sandler hasn’t made a good movie in ages. It’s getting to the point where I almost thought Just Go With It was decent because I thought, “Well, it tried a lot harder than That’s My Boy or Grown Ups.” But no, he hasn’t had a decent comedy since Big Daddy.
DAMN Dan Patrick, welcome to the big show – James Bond just lit your ass en fuego!
Man, I love completely random shots like that.
He had a speaking cameo in the first film, too, as an employee of a water park. I know this because my shitty kids love the first movie. I am seriously wondering where I failed them as a parent.
he’s in all Sandlers movies. it’s all he ever talks about on his stupid fucking radio show. Dan will never get over the 90s.
YAHTZEE!
Damnit! If this bombs then Shaq’s movie career will be dead again and the world will never see the Kazaam sequel it so desperately needs. We need you now more than ever, Armond!
Fuck the Kazaam sequel. It can wait until he finishes Steel 2.
Steel II: Tokyo Drift
Kazaam II: Electric Shaqualoo
2 Steel 2 Furious
17 Reviews! YOU CAN DO IT Grown Ups 2!
26! Live the Dream!
I take comfort in knowing that no matter how badly panned by critics, Sandler will still have an enormous pile of money on which to sleep tonight.
Wait, did I say comfort? I meant to say, “Fuck that guy.”
As weird as it sounds, Armond only goes contrarian about half the time. But he LOVES to buck the conventional wisdom when the rest of the critics overwhelmingly love or hate a film.
As for the original Grown Ups? “Cheerful and surprisingly heartfelt.”
Damn, son.
He loves Sandler.
Does Armond White even know what he likes anymore, other than being a contrarian? I don’t believe he actually ‘liked’ Resident Evil 17 or Grown Ups. Presumably he got into film critique because he loved cinema. But the trolling was more than he could handle, and it consumed his personality. A critic who can’t actually tell what he likes anymore sounds like a really shitty existence.
The gym TVs this morning were still on FSN because of the Pirates game last night so I caught the 5:00am rerun of Dan Patrick’s show (HAHAHAHA THE DP SHOW FUCK THAT’S GOLD DAN) and noticed a Grown Ups poster in the background, was really confused.
Leonard Maltin or Gene Shalit have often been the only positive review of a horrible movie.. typically those shitty films are of the bland and inoffensive variety though.
Also I have no idea if they still review movies.
Funny as hell! – Peter Travers.
I have a disturbingly strong desire to get belligerently drunk and go see this while plowing through a 17 dollar bag of Taco Bell. Can you guys chain me up until it passes? I think I’m becoming a Were-Fieri! Everything just looks so money!
Perhaps a Fierwolf? Take THAT to flavortown!
That’s it! Of course. A Fierwolf. I had cut my hand slicing onion rings and then I touched the Donkey Sauce!
That’s how it’s spreading! Get this Donkey Sauce to the lab, people! We might still have time to formulate an-
Holy SHIT! Did my fingers just become “Awesome” Pretzel Chicken Tenders?!? I CAN’T TYPE WITH THESE! I JUST GOTTA GRUB DOWN!
This raises an important question: how many pounds of processed garbage can you get from Taco Bell for $17?! I imagine enough to feed a family of 7.
Well for the sake of simplicity of math and value Iet’s say that bag would be filled with seventeen 99-cent bean burritos. A good plan in general as tacos are far superior, but will probably get soggy before the trailers end.
Seventeen 99-Cent Taco Bell Bean Burritos would be 6630 Calories, 1700 of which would be from fat, or the typical lunchtime intake of one average Grown-Ups franchise fan.
Not a single positive review from any critics so far, yet 95% of those visiting Rotten Tomatoes wants to see it. I think here’s the perfect place for the “I don’t want to live on this planet anymore” meme.
I was thinking the same thing. Has any movie had such a disparity between freshness and audience desire? I can’t imagine one. Presumably that gap will shrink when it goes from % want to see to % liked it.
A challenger appears: [www.filmschoolrejects.com]
Sitting pretty at 4% fresh.
Hate crime against comedy. Love that line.
One day, some young comedian is going to behind the scenes kick the shit out of Sandler and berate him for sucking. Sandler will pick himself up, dust himself off, watch the movies he made in the 90’s and return with a comedy so good everyone who said his career sucked since Little Nicky will smack themselves across their face and apologize to Sandler.
I know everyone wants to be in movies, and he and Sandler are pals, but Dan Patrick needs to cut the cord. For a guy who doesn’t buy into the typical hackery of sports radio, he sure has no problem with awful movies. Stop it, Dan, or we can’t be friends anymore.