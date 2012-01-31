‘Grown Ups 2’ Might Not Be ‘Grown Ups 2’

Chris Rock was at Sundance last week to promote his new film, 2 Days in New York, directed by Julie Delpy, whose best movie was Killing Zoe and I will fight people to the death if they believe otherwise. While Rock did the normal PR legwork for his new film, he also dropped a little nugget of terror into our laps when MTV asked him about the status of the completely unnecessary Grown Ups 2.
/film has reported that Grown Ups 2 already has a set release date of July 12, 2013, but Rock raised a few eyebrows when he admitted that he doesn’t know if his upcoming project with Adam Sandler is actually a sequel. Yeah, because that makes all the difference as to whether it will suck or not.
I don’t know yet. I definitely have been called about my availability. But no one’s told me about a script. When Adam Sandler gives you a call and asks, ‘What are you doing in June? Make sure you don’t do nothing in June!’ So I think we’re getting ready to get the gang back together. I don’t know if it’s going to be ‘Grown Ups 2′ or another movie, though.
Who cares? It’s happening regardless. Happy Madison is Skynet. We’ve allowed Sandler and his friends to amass such wealth that they can do whatever they want. Grown Ups made more than $270 million worldwide. Even if a sequel makes half that, they still win and stock their garages with more Maseratis.
If they want a new movie, they get it. A TV show for Rob Schneider? Done. A Broadway musical starring Peter Dante and a chorus of stoned frat boys making hand farts? Book it. This is why we can’t have nice things, world.
Chris Rock looks like David Bowie’s wife with that hair.
I mean Grace Jones from ‘A View to Kill’. (I thought they were the same person)
Chris Rock looking like Janelle Monae.
Why doesn’t Sandler just give his bulldog a movie deal? That’d be way more entertaining. And adorable.
…actually the Peter Dante idea sounds pretty amazing.
*nods with shame*
This time, they’re even OLDER, but instead of being full of regret at how their lives turned out, they’ve all completely lost their minds and act like children.. except they all have to ride around on personal scooters.
We can call it ‘Little Rascals’ and make another cool million or so pocketing the product placement money.
Pffft, Maserati, the poor man’s Ferrari. Wake me when these tools have Veyron money.
Hmmm? Whatsat? He’s worth what now…? Sonuva…!
I’ve got an idea for a party game. It’s called “Adam Sandler Sucks Chicken”
You all fill out a ballot with your name on it and where you also name the Adam Sandler movie that made you lose all respect for him. The person who names the earliest movie is forced to drink non-hipster beer and person with the latest movie is beaten to death with a pillowcase filled with glass shards and then peed on.
I truly hope there’s a comma missing there. Otherwise I think it’s entrapment.
I’m willing to believe that Kevin James isn’t attempting a sight gag and that he really can’t figure out how to get out of the KFC bucket.
The best part of the post is I’m not sure if that picture is from the actual movie or if Burnsy photoshopped it in, I’m like to believe its the latter, but fear its the former
Oh gaaaaaawd no.
What do you want to bet that Katy Perry is the female lead, for maximum awfulness?
Katy Perry: More or less awful that Katherine Heigl?
Discuss.
I’ll take Katy Perry also, I just saw a preview for what looks to be Katerine Heigl’s 12th straight same movie.
Could be worse. Candy Land could’ve been about Sandler and friends being mistaken for an elite Delta Force unit and then sent out to take down FARC armed with nothing but nutshots and eye-watering flatulence, hijinks ensue.
Skynet took Larry! DAMN YOU TO HELL, SANDLERRRRR
how are they ever going to top “I want to get chocolate wasted!”?
*Laughs..turns swivel chair around…blows brains out*
“Julie Delpy, whose best movie was Killing Zoe and I will fight people to the death if they believe otherwise.”
Burnsy, I will so be your tag-team partner on this one. My cage-fighting skills are like whoa, and I am prepared to unleash Hell.
WRONG!!
Julie Delpy’s best movie(s) is BEFORE SUNRISE/SUNSET. If you disagree your soul is dead.
*cracks knuckles* *cracks neck* *exhales forcefully*
Let’s do this.
Who ever wrote this is a fag your just pissed because all you do all day is sit around on your computer like a nerd and bash people because you wish you had the life they do.
I think lacey hi the nail on the head: the great thing about Adam Sandler’s life is that we can all easily achieve how pathetically not funny he is. But only if we try really hard.
