‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Edges Out Cap 2 For Biggest Thursday Opening Of The Year

It’s looking like Guardians of the Galaxy wasn’t too weird for mainstream moviegoers after all, as Marvel’s tale of talking trees and raccoons has earned $11.2 million from Thursday night preview screenings, besting the rather-more-straightforward Captain America: The Winter Soldier‘s $10.2 million take back in April for best of the year. Reached for comment, Vin Diesel said “I am Groot!”
Despite lacking a top-shelf superhero in the form of Captain America or Thor, the comic book adaptation is on track for the biggest August opening in history, topping “The Bourne Ultimatum’s” $69.3 million bow. It is expected to premiere to north of $75 million, but could soar even higher given that “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” debuted to $95 million this spring and this film is hitting loftier numbers.
The film is a record-breaker in another sense. It will have the widest August opening in history when it expands to 4,080 theaters on Friday, nearly 3,200 of which are in 3D, carrying with them surcharges. Overseas, the film will debut in 42 international territories including the United Kingdom, Russia, Brazil, Mexico and South Korea. The picture carries an $170 million production budget. [Variety]
Of course, one caveat is that Guardians is more niche, and niche movies tend to be more front loaded, ie, cult audiences tend to do their movie going on opening night and the gross fizzles out as it plows through demand in the first weekend. But I don’t think that’s going to happen with Guardians of the Galaxy. The great thing about it is that it isn’t actually that weird, but it’s generally perceived as such. That could potentially be great for audiences. Hopefully Disney/Marvel will see this and be more even more willing to give their comic book properties to more “oddball” directors with a recognizable style and cult following. It’s a shame they managed to screw up basically the same thing with Ant-Man and Edgar Wright – it’s hard not to see James Gunn-Guardians-Chris Pratt as almost perfectly analogous to Edgar Wright-Ant-Man-Paul Rudd – but hopefully Disney/Marvel will see the success of Guardians and it will make them that much more determined not to f*ck it up the next time around.
Good for Chris Pratt. He genuinely seems like a good guy. It’s nice for good things to happen to good people. Can we get a reaction shot of Ryan Reynolds hearing the news?
I concur. He’s not the movie star anyone asked for, but he is the movie star we deserve. And by we, I mean American men who want to watch a new American action hero. As much as I appreciate Fassbender, Hemsworth, Cumberbatch, etc., we need Pratt.
We need a true American straight dude who hunts, fishes and drinks beer, and goes home to his hot, funny, blonde wife who he’s totally committed to. He’s the kind of guy I want my son to look up to right now. Here’s proof you can be successful and famous without being a pussy or a douchebag. And that, in this day in age, is a rare accomplishment.
@Business Ape Well said. I got nothing against imports, but it’s nice to see a homegrown hero when Batman*, Spiderman, and Superman are all played by Brits.
* = Ben Affleck doesn’t count as “new” Batman because he fucking sucks, other than his work on the Town.
Since Vince won’t say it, The Mighty Feklahr will:
NANNY NANNY BOO BOO! SUCK IT, LOSERS!!!
If Diesel didn’t provide the stand-in body for Groot, why did he spend all those months practicing walking around on those stilts? Just so he could walk around in them wearing an “I am Groot” shirt at premieres?
I AM GROOT!
(bingo)
Couldn’t he have just slapped on drywall stilts instead of spending hours trying to use the fancy-dancy ones? They’re not that hard. These Hollywood-types sure like to complicate things.
Yeah Vin Diesel, get off of Al’s lawn!
::shakes fist::
Loved this movie when I saw it last night. The ending is one of my favorite finishes ever in a super hero movie ever.
Early trailers for this movie had the audiences I was with groaning and calling it stupid. Hopefully the general public has changed their minds the last few months.
It has…it did 37,8 millions on Friday…wich is on par with Cap 2 36.9. It should do 95+ for the weekend…wich is staggering. Superhero fatigue, my ass.
Speaking for myself, I have heavy superhero sequel fatigue. I don’t want to see New York or a close facsimile get destroyed every movie. This seems refreshing and fun and I will definitely go see it. But you couldn’t pay me to see Superman, Thor 2 or Cap 2 in theaters