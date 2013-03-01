Guillermo Del Toro's 'Dark Justice League' Is Making Progress

#Guillermo del Toro #Justice League #Constantine
Senior Writer
03.01.13 9 Comments

As usual, when Vince asked me to cover for him so he could host another one of his Full House Reality Tours, I started looking for new Justice League HOTT GOSS, because he likes it when I write about comic book movie news and piss people off. But I decided not to do that today, at least in regard to Justice League rumors, because between the script being a flaming bag of dog poopy and the franchise possibly moving on sans Batman, it’s just depressing.

Fortunately, what I found was some good Justice League news for once, but it doesn’t involve Zack Snyder’s Superman or my dream of Gina Carano as Wonder Woman. Instead, it deals with director Guillermo del Toro and his desire to make a “Dark Justice League” film with DC’s lesser celebrated characters.

In a recent interview with Total Film he provided an update on the project. “Yeah, I am going to be presenting my storyline to DC and Warners of where I want to take this universe”, he said. “We do have a writer, but until that is firmed up, I have to keep it a secret. I hope it happens.”

He went on to talk of his vision for the film. “I’d love to use the origins that are proper to each character. I love the idea of Jason Blood as a paladin and a knight…. I love the entire Constantine mythology, the Dead Man mythology, the Alex Holland Swamp Thing mythology. These are really rich things to well, and to dig”. (Via Den of Geek)

Yes please.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Guillermo del Toro#Justice League#Constantine
TAGSconstantineDARK JUSTICE LEAGUEDCGUILLERMO DEL TOROJustice LeagueSwamp Thing

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP