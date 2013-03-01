Guillermo Del Toro's 'Dark Justice League' Is Making Progress

As usual, when Vince asked me to cover for him so he could host another one of his Full House Reality Tours, I started looking for new Justice League HOTT GOSS, because he likes it when I write about comic book movie news and piss people off. But I decided not to do that today, at least in regard to Justice League rumors, because between the script being a flaming bag of dog poopy and the franchise possibly moving on sans Batman, it’s just depressing.

Fortunately, what I found was some good Justice League news for once, but it doesn’t involve Zack Snyder’s Superman or my dream of Gina Carano as Wonder Woman. Instead, it deals with director Guillermo del Toro and his desire to make a “Dark Justice League” film with DC’s lesser celebrated characters.

In a recent interview with Total Film he provided an update on the project. “Yeah, I am going to be presenting my storyline to DC and Warners of where I want to take this universe”, he said. “We do have a writer, but until that is firmed up, I have to keep it a secret. I hope it happens.” He went on to talk of his vision for the film. “I’d love to use the origins that are proper to each character. I love the idea of Jason Blood as a paladin and a knight…. I love the entire Constantine mythology, the Dead Man mythology, the Alex Holland Swamp Thing mythology. These are really rich things to well, and to dig”. (Via Den of Geek)

Yes please.