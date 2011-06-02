Handsome scientist James Franco caught monkeying with apes

There’s a new trailer out for Rise of the Planet of the Apes (of the of the…). In it, the WORLD’S MOST HANDSOME SCIENTIST James Franco teaches an ape to learn. An ape who would later go on to ride rollercoasters and go to Friday’s with Paul Blart. Just kidding, of course, he shares his drugs with the other apes and they break free and go beat up a police horse. GET HIM, APE! HORSES ARE ASSHOLES!

After the kajillions of dollars WETA spent on state-of-the-art animation, it seems they’ve succeeded mainly in creating a CGI ape that looks like… a CGI ape.

The film is not based on any specific plotline from the original series, but instead takes elements from the earlier movies to create an original origin story. Director Rupert Wyatt on the reboot: “This is part of the mythology and it should be seen as that. It’s not a continuation of the other films; it’s an original story. It does satisfy the people who enjoy those films. The point of this film is to achieve that and to bring that fan base into this film exactly like Batman [Begins].” [Wikipedia]

Looks possibly not-terrible. Still, I would like to have seen a scene where one of the apes tries to throw poop, but Franco dicknoses him. I’m a simple man.