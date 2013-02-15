Happy Madison Ally Todd Garner Picked For ‘Tag Brothers’ Movie

Two weeks ago, the Wall Street Journal told the story of four friends who had been close since their prep school days in the 80s, and while that’s no big deal, what made it a fun story was how they stay so tight after three decades of growing up and apart. They have been playing a game of tag since 1990, and every year when February comes, whoever is “it” gets to unleash his plan to go after one of the other guys, whether it be hiding outside of one guy’s church or in another guy’s trunk. Naturally, this true story had Hollywood bromantic comedy written all over it.
Now known as the “Tag Brothers” – which is going to make for a very easy porn parody – it turns out that these fellas had quite the bidding war going for their story and the big winner is Broken Road’s Todd Garner, according to Deadline.
After hearing pitches from more than a half dozen established producers who wanted to turn their story into a feature film, they’ve optioned their life rights to Garner, in a deal put together by ICM Partners (which reps the guys) and UTA (which reps the WSJ). Garner will put together a package that he’ll shop to studios. Since studios have been among those making calls, it shouldn’t be a hard sell.
That’s right, that’s the same Todd Garner who has produced such hits as The Animal, Tomcats, The New Guy, Are We There Yet? and Are We Done Yet?, BOTH xXx films, Zoom, Paul Blart: Mall Cop, Zookeeper, Jack and Jill and Here Comes the Boom, and he’s also producing the upcoming Adam Sandler film, Valet Guys, which will undoubtedly be an incredible cinematic feat.
Needless to say, if I were a betting man, I’d put a shiny nickel down on Tag Bros starring Sandler, Kevin James, and any variety of the Happy Madison lackeys in a nut-shot romp across America that will make Rat Race look like, well, a slightly better version of Rat Race.
Also, in order to just save myself time whenever I have to write about Happy Madison, I’ve made this picture for you guys to just write ideas on, because they’ll probably use them.
(Banner via)
Even without anything written on the sign, that second photo is still accurate, if the caption was: “Adam Sandler lists all the reasons why any reasonably intelligent human being should buy a ticket to see one of his movies.”
Boom.
I’ll preface this with I was in college and a big fan of bong hits…. I enjoyed Rat Race.
I was in high school… and thought it was aiight.
Rat race is never going to replace Canonball Run 1 or 2…
or the poor mans version known as Speed Zone.
Just saying I had a lot of free time as a kid…….
I just love it for Mr. Bean’s idiotic character: “It’s a race! I hope I win!”
So if Rat Race was “Its A Mad Mad Mad Mad World” with all the A list comedians replaced with C list non-comedians, this will be Rat Race with all the C Listers replaced with fart sound effects?
I stopped watching adam….. his movies are just as exciting and captivating as a bowel movement…
You haven’t had the right bowel movement.
Aren’t they all to Sandler’s left?
excert from the script:
Adam Sandler places the bucket of Popeyes chicken on the road then runs to the hill to crouch down and wait. His hand covers his mouth, barely containing his gleeful giggles.
AS: Tee-hee. This is going to be great.
Cut to Kevin James driving his 1998 Miata down the road. He’s trying to do his best Chris Farley impression of nodding his head intensely to the rhythm of Spin Doctors “Two Princes” on the radio.
KJ: DOO DOOO! Bandeneh Deh-Neh Deeeee-Nah! Duh GO AHEAD NOW!
Kevin James suddenly smells something that instantly gives him his trademark Dreamworks face. He out his windshield to see that he’s headed to the bucket of chicken from Popeyes on the road, not knowing that Adam Sandler placed it on the road. He immediately hits the breaks and runs out of the car to the bucket of chicken from God’s favorite place, Popeyes. He squeals with glee as he tip toes in place.
KJ: YEEEEEEEEEEEEEE! Popeyessss for Meeeeeeee!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Cut to Adam Sandler crouched behind Kevin James’ car. He slowly tiptoes towards Kevin, waiting for the right moment to strike, like a convenient sentence. And voila.
KJ: What could possibly be better than this!
AS: (Full of himself for of the genius of thinking of a response) THIS!
(In slow motion) Adam Sandler springs from the side of Kevin James’ Miata like a wolverine. But instead of pouncing upon his prey, Adam Sandler jumps past Kevin James with enough arm room to back hand him in the testicles. The impact sends Kevin James in to instant pain, turning his Dream works face into crossed eyes and small-circle mouth.
KJ: OOOOHHHHHHHH!!!!!!
(Back in regular speed) The pain make Kevin James, who’s comically holding on to his crotch, stagger over the cliff and fall down the hill. While falling, he hits a bunch of tree branches, thorn bushes and signs because that never gets old. He finally hits the ground, moaning in hilarious agony. He lifts his head to see Adam Sandler at the top of the cliff laughing.
AS: TAG! YYYYOOOUUU””’RRRREEEE IT!
Kevin James, in pain and defeated, flops his head back on the ground.
*Fade to Black*
Jesus. Todd Garner has a scarier resume than most Nazi war criminals.
This is one of the fake Vince Vaughn/Owen Wilson buddy movies. Right?