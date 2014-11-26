Happy Thanksgiving, Fox Has Greenlit The ‘Independence Day’ Sequel

As part of Hollywood’s ongoing “Hey, remember your childhood?” initiative, Fox has officially greenlit the long-rumored sequel to Independence Day, a movie that never quite lived up to its trailer in the first place. The tentative release date will be June 24, 2016. What, not July 4th? No thanks, Stalin.
The film has been slotted for a May production start, and the studio now will move to close Roland Emmerich’s directing deal.
Oh boy. Just don’t expect Will Smith to welcome anyone to Earth, other than his dumb kids, because…
From what I’m told, Will Smith regrettably isn’t reprising. [Deadline]
Okay, so who does that leave? Not Randy Quaid, he died at the end of the first one (spoiler al– oh whatever). And anyway, he’s crazy now. Bill Pullman? Vivica Fox? Robert Loggia? Jeff Goldblum? Hopefully Jeff Goldblum, he’s the only one of those I remembered without having to check IMDB. What I can’t figure out between this, Dumb and Dumber To, and Jurassic World is, are these movies supposed to be for people who remember the 1990s, or for people who don’t? I was there, and God dammit, if anything comes back it should be ska. I didn’t keep these checkered Vans for nothing.
Dammit. The original is probably my favorite crappy movie. I’m not proud of it, but I’ll see this.
Time to find something pretentious to read so I can even myself out.
There is nothing to be ashamed of Patty. We have all been hungover and seen Independence Day come on TBS at noon on a Saturday and thought “sure, f*ck it”.
It’s one of those movies (like Die Hard or Armageddon) where you’re channel-hopping, you land on it and decide that you’ll watch 5mins (possibly because you’ve turned over at a good bit)… only to watch the entire movie.
I’ve been pitching the hell out of my “ska-punkers save the world from aliens” 90’s retro screenplay but nobody seems to want to pick it up pick it up pick it up.
Remember when No Doubt was a thing before Gwen Stefani became a Wansgter?
Fat Mike in the Randy Quaid role? I can dig it.
It’s been nearly 20 years, and never, of all the dumb things I’ve wanted, have I went back to ID4 and thought, “I want to see what happens after that.”
I will pay to see this too. Just like Patty Boots said. Its my favoirte cheezy movie. I know will smith wont come back, but it would be nice to throw him or other main characters a little cameo or something. Maybe in a school scene someone could be in a textbook, studying about history or a picture of will as a senator in some government building. NIce little nods to give people a chuckle or smile. Also since all major cities are rubble, I would be a funny (realistic) nod to have secondary larger cities be mentioned or become major new metropolises.
Welcome back ta Earf!
two more invasions on your punch card and you get a free australia!
i read that roland emmerich and michael bay both attended the same hollywood party and whompwhaamvoompvaroomsssshblammsplattratatatatpoppoombp-taffmoobkapowkaboom
I’m just going to throw this out there, but Roland Emmerich is not a good director. I mean how he gets his leads to jump just in time before the ground falls away is impressive, but that’s all I’ll give him credit for.
Fun fact, Roland Emmerich was also the director of The Patriot. He’s just a really shitty writer.
@Drunk@Noon – Are you trying to imply that The Patriot was a good movie? If so, dear sir, I disagree.
Braveheart in Colonial Murica.
So what is a good movie than?
I have never seen the original, so this is another one I will never see. Yahoo!
Jaden Smith will star as the reluctant teen hero who is also an expert in pseudo science and astronomy.
He will play that part in the movie as he plays it in life–poorly, and by unpopular demand.
DAVID!
Will Smith was one of the more annoying parts of the original, so I’m glad he’s not coming back. I enjoyed Independence Day without irony or guilt, but I also don’t think it had much artistic merit to it, meaning it’s pretty much a perfect candidate for sequelizin’. But anyway, I really thought this had already been greenlit a while back and it was stuck in pre-production. Well, whatever.
So, it’s 20 years later. all the nuclear fallout has seared the Earth’s surface, forcing the survivors to go underground to hide from the mutants. One of the has a time machine and goes back to before the invasion… no scratch that, to ROSWELL to sabotage the surviving craft.
Hilarity ensues and we are all $10 poorer and had 105 minutes of our eardrums assaulted and our souls sucked away, some of us searching for that glimpse of youth again.
Yo so, what you don’t like Independence Day? Come on.