Happy Thanksgiving, Fox Has Greenlit The ‘Independence Day’ Sequel

#Sequels
Senior Editor
11.26.14 23 Comments

As part of Hollywood’s ongoing “Hey, remember your childhood?” initiative, Fox has officially greenlit the long-rumored sequel to Independence Day, a movie that never quite lived up to its trailer in the first place. The tentative release date will be June 24, 2016. What, not July 4th? No thanks, Stalin.

All this according to Deadline:

The film has been slotted for a May production start, and the studio now will move to close Roland Emmerich’s directing deal.

Oh boy. Just don’t expect Will Smith to welcome anyone to Earth, other than his dumb kids, because…

From what I’m told, Will Smith regrettably isn’t reprising. [Deadline]

Okay, so who does that leave? Not Randy Quaid, he died at the end of the first one (spoiler al– oh whatever). And anyway, he’s crazy now. Bill Pullman? Vivica Fox? Robert Loggia? Jeff Goldblum? Hopefully Jeff Goldblum, he’s the only one of those I remembered without having to check IMDB. What I can’t figure out between this, Dumb and Dumber To, and Jurassic World is, are these movies supposed to be for people who remember the 1990s, or for people who don’t? I was there, and God dammit, if anything comes back it should be ska. I didn’t keep these checkered Vans for nothing.

I’m only seeing this if they cast Gilbert Gottfried as the president:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Sequels
TAGSindependence dayINDEPENDENCE DAY 2LONG AWAITED SEQUELSROLAND EMMERICHSEQUELSSEQUELS TO 1990S MOVIESunnecessary sequels

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP