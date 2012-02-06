Harrison Ford in talks for the Blade Runner re-sequel-preboot thingamajigger

People wonder why I hate writing up Ridley Scott stories so much, and the answer is that there’s a new one every three days and they almost never come true. Back in August it came out that Ridley Scott had signed on to direct a Blade Runner reboot for the giant black guy and tiny white man who make up Alcon Entertainment. At the time, it was considered a completely new take on Blade Runner, whatever the hell that means. I don’t know how you remake a movie with the original director and plan for it to be completely different, but whatever. Well now Twitch says that Harrison Ford is close to a deal to join the cast, though they don’t say in what capacity. The Blade Runner reboot was expected to be Scott’s next project after Prometheus, but keep in mind it was just Friday that Deadline was reporting the “strong possibility” that Scott would direct Cormac McCarthy’s The Counselor next. All I can gather is that this guy talks out of his ass more than a coked-up club promoter. A waterpark-themed nacho bar made entirely out of cowboy hats? GREAT IDEA, BRO! NO SERIOUSLY WE’RE TOTALLY DOING IT!
Twitch has learned that Harrison Ford has entered into early talks to join the new Blade Runner. While this is still very early stages and it is quite possible that things won’t work out the obvious implication is that what we are looking at is not a reboot but a direct sequel to the original.
Yeah, or maybe it WILL be a reboot, and Harrison Ford will play the same character, but every few minutes or so he’ll accidentally call someone “Chewy” then wink at the camera and take a sip of Pepsi. More news as it develops.
Apparently The Fifth Element wasn’t shitty and inconsequential enough to be considered a sequel to Blade Runner?
You shut your whore mouth.
WHA HA HA!!!
Gary Oldman chewin’ scenery in a Futuristic McSqueeb wig or GTFO
Four words . . . “Replicant With a Shotgun.”
With all the product placement opportunities for Gillette, this film is obviously going to be a piece of Schick.
Wouldn’t a direct sequel starring Ford essentially ruin the ambiguous “is he or isn’t he a Replicant” ending of the original?
I’m sort of ambivalent about everything else to do with this movie, but that part sort of sucks.
I’m still hopeful he’ll get around to making Regarding Henry 2: The Musical, in which every musical number is done on a kazoo.
New, improved version: Now Holden shoots first.
Whatever, just give me a fleshlight called the Replicunt and call it a day.
It could have Daryl Hannah’s face from Blade Runner on it too. Hopefully not her present one though. Nowadays she looks more like Mickey Rourke.
“Entered into early talks” on a project like this usually translates to “It totally felt like he was right about to pick up the phone last time I called… and I’m major leagues sure we were calling the right number and everything!”
Can we just throw a Crow in there, too and get rid of two rainy, needless reboots in one?
Umm, naked glitter snake Joanna Cassidy. Is she coming back, too?
/searches imdb, notices she was born two weeks before VJ Day, reconsiders
My son was born 9 months after VAJ Day.
I should be more excited about this news but I’m not. Really I don’t have any strong feelings about.
Wait a second…no feelings…feelings equal emotions….no emotions…
Holy sh*t I may be a replicant.
I feel like that all the time.
“A Happy Madison version of Candyland is announced and you just stand there, not helping to prevent it.”
“What do you mean I’m not helping?”
“I mean you’re not helping.”
If this movie’s going to get made they’re going to need replicans, not replicants
Oi, Harrison! I know you’ve never retired a human by mistake, but perhaps it’s time to reconsider, gnomesayin?
Did someone say steampunk prequel?… No? Well, ok then.
Blade Runner II: Chipwrecked
All I ask is a real life Voight-Kampff test. I’ve worked for people who I’m sure couldn’t get past question 2.
Forget question two, you leave those tortoises alone!
It’s written by this hot new writer Phillip K. Weiner
Do you like our Space Owl?
Blade Runner sequel stories are like tears in rain.
Now staring Sean Old and her crazy cat lady costume.
Indiana Jones and the Crystal Owls of Gahoole
Based on his age, maybe they should call it “Blade Walker: Meander Aimlessly”
Hopefully, 2012 will go down as the year Harrison Ford was finally allowed to wear his earring in a movie.