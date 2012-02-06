Harrison Ford in talks for the Blade Runner re-sequel-preboot thingamajigger

People wonder why I hate writing up Ridley Scott stories so much, and the answer is that there’s a new one every three days and they almost never come true. Back in August it came out that Ridley Scott had signed on to direct a Blade Runner reboot for the giant black guy and tiny white man who make up Alcon Entertainment. At the time, it was considered a completely new take on Blade Runner, whatever the hell that means. I don’t know how you remake a movie with the original director and plan for it to be completely different, but whatever. Well now Twitch says that Harrison Ford is close to a deal to join the cast, though they don’t say in what capacity. The Blade Runner reboot was expected to be Scott’s next project after Prometheus, but keep in mind it was just Friday that Deadline was reporting the “strong possibility” that Scott would direct Cormac McCarthy’s The Counselor next. All I can gather is that this guy talks out of his ass more than a coked-up club promoter. A waterpark-themed nacho bar made entirely out of cowboy hats? GREAT IDEA, BRO! NO SERIOUSLY WE’RE TOTALLY DOING IT!

Twitch has learned that Harrison Ford has entered into early talks to join the new Blade Runner. While this is still very early stages and it is quite possible that things won’t work out the obvious implication is that what we are looking at is not a reboot but a direct sequel to the original.

Yeah, or maybe it WILL be a reboot, and Harrison Ford will play the same character, but every few minutes or so he’ll accidentally call someone “Chewy” then wink at the camera and take a sip of Pepsi. More news as it develops.