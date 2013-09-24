Here Is 10 Minutes Of ‘Machete Kills’ B-Roll Action For A Behind-The-Scenes Look

Once again, it seems like the people behind Machete Kills are trying to make us do everything except actually watch the movie before it hits theaters on October 11. So far we’ve had clips, trailers, sizzle reels, red band trailers and more clips. And now we can see just how director Robert Rodriguez was able to help his star-packed cast of assassins and generally insane people create the insanity, as we have approximately 10 minutes of B-roll footage from the film’s set.
Having watched both of these videos, if you thought that there couldn’t be anything goofier than the actual clips and trailers that we’ve already watched, I encourage you to watch Sofia Vergara scream, “Pucker up, loverboy!” and shake her breast guns while nothing happens. Hell, just watch Charlie Sheen try to act.
I can’t get past the fact that Mel Gibson plays an evil arms manufacturer and he produces state-of-the-art machetes.
(H/T to /film)
Dammit, Burnsy, after reading the headline, I was hoping this post would just be a Nelson video. You’ve changed, bro.
Gracias
I’m a little disappointed. Based on my unprecedented level of whiteness, I assumed that the B-Roll was a Channing Tatum dance move. Presumably the one that saves the rec center.
I don’t know what you people are talking about, Charlie Sheen looks to be an Oscar lock for his gripping portrayal of a slightly-less-intoxicated-than-usual Charlie Sheen.
Technical assery here – but this is BTS, not B-roll.
Also, it never ceases to amaze me how terrible and amateur ALL acting and sets seem in footage like this.
Mel Gibson calls Sophia Vergara “sugar tits” or GTFO!
Mel Gibson should just be the official KKK spokesman at this point.
Huh, I’ve never seen one of these before. Acting doesn’t look very fun.