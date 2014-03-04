Here Is The Complete 'Indie-izer' Sketch From The 2014 Independent Spirit Awards

Last week, Vince introduced us to the “Indie-izer” sketch that was put together by our best friends at 5 Second Films and UPROXX Video as part of the Independent Spirit Awards that took place inside the same old beach tent in Santa Monica, California on Saturday night. The event was another huge night for 12 Years a Slave, as the Steve McQueen film took home Best Feature, Best Director, Best Supporting Actress and Best Screenplay, among others, and I assume that McQueen and John Ridley behaved just as awkwardly toward each other as they did at the Oscars.

One of the most unfortunate parts of the event’s broadcast, though, was that time constraints forced IFC to edit out the full “Indie-izer” sketch. Only the people who actually attended were able to watch host Patton Oswalt and the 5SF team take on the year’s big movies, and that sucks because the teaser was so funny. Well, I have some good news. Our friends at 5SF went ahead and uploaded the entire sketch to YouTube today anyway, so now we can all bask in its glory. Hooray for the Internet.