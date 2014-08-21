Here’s Hugh Jackman Deadlifting 400 Pounds While Looking Like A Pirate

Hugh Jackman has transitioned from Wolverine’s ridiculous sideburns to a ridiculous beard for his role as Blackbeard in the gritty-so-and-so Pan movie. SO METHOD. That’s half the commitment the part requires. The other half? Remaining jacked. Based on the Instagram below, in which Jackman deadlifts 400 pounds multiple times, he ain’t pretendin’, despite the bar not bendin’.