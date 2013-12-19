Justin Bieber Will Not Replace Paul Walker In ‘Fast And Furious 7’

The future of the Fast and Furious franchise is still rather uncertain in the wake of Paul Walker’s death, but we do know that Universal has every intention of finishing the production of the seventh installment. What’s most uncertain is trivial in the grand scheme, but a person’s death has never stopped people from speculating before, so instead of asking how Walker’s already-shot footage will be used in Fast and Furious 7, people have moved on to wondering, “Hey, who’s going to replace him?”
If you want to believe Carbuzz.com’s rumor from last week, that person might have been Justin Bieber, because one of the franchise’s stars thinks that he’s the perfect fit.
According to Carbuzz.com Ludacris has expressed the wish to cast the Canadian singer in “Fast And Furious 7”.
There is still no final news about who will replace Paul Walker’s character in the film. However, for some reason makers are considering 19-year-old singer to become the part of the film. Some fans just can’t get their head around the preposterous idea.
Bieber may have six pack abs and a fit body but his chocolate boy image doesn’t fit in the role of a car junkie. (Via International Business Times with its multiple popup ads and autoplay video)
First of all, what is a “car junkie” supposed to look like? A juiced-up brute? A wise-talking rapper who shouts things like, “This is vehicular warfare”? A hot-but-tough Latina girl? I grew up in South Florida and can tell you with 100% certainty that there are tons of car junkies in America who would relate quite well to an arrogant, wealthy, pot-smoking white kid with no regard for authority.
But good news, F&F fans, as Carbuzz.com followed up earlier this week and squashed its own out-of-control rumor that was naturally popping up on every generic gossip blog from HollywoodBullSh*t to, well, here. While Universal has Chris Morgan rewriting Fast 7, the studio has denied that there’s a role for Bieber, so we can take that as fact because a studio has never ever lied before.
(Banner via Getty)
Of course not. He’s probably too short to reach the gas pedal.
Banner pic: Justin demonstrates how to properly grip the shaft whilst caressing the balls.
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Swish
His left hand looks to be in more of a tickling the taint position.
Can Justin Bieber replace Paul Walker in real life?
How about he replaces Walker in the coffin?
Yup. That was the joke
I was typing it and then read yours. I don’t have to explain my art to you!
Too soon! (2 furious)
Fucking chocolate boy.
I got stuck on that. What the fuck is a chocolate boy? Urban dictionary doesn’t even have a good definition. Also, calling someone a chocolate boy reminds me of Borat calling a black politician “a genuine chocolate-face”.
I was thinking cake boy.
[www.youtube.com]
[www.urbandictionary.com]
[heyarnold.wikia.com]
I really wish this would happen to Bieber. I can just imagine the reality show and public furor that would erupt if he got himself addicted to radishes.
Maybe it’s the new way of calling him a wigger
Isn’t Lucas Black coming back? I think he can step up to the plate to be the generic white guy lead. Even storyline wise, it makes sense.
Just substitute in Skeet Ulrich or Peter Facinelli and nobody will know any different.
Justin Bieber won’t be in the Fast and Furious movies because they can’t put a nitrous tank on Power Wheels.
I thought I heard a rumor that he’s retardedretired, so, umm…oh forget it. I can’t even be bothered to try to think of another joke about this guy.
errr…..whoops….strikethrough is deprecated. My bad.
I’m
retarded.
They should go fight club here and say that Vin Diesel and Paul Walker were the same person the entire time.
So bro got sis preggers….yeaaah i don’t think so…
It would be great to see the little poofta finally kill this series, although I like Paul Walker’s method of the cast killing themselves better.
Who ever wrote this.. I fucking love you
There is no way! I would never ever watch another fast and furious again. I would throw every one that I own away! YOU CAN NEVER REPLACE PAUL WALKER WITH THAT LITTLE PUNKASS KID! Just write him out!
his not replacing Paul walker as the actor he is acting as his son!!!!!! in the movie
I wish Paul walker was still here but I know this movie will be good
We have him in our hearts R.I.P Paul walker
R.I.P PAUL WALKER xxxxx
you cant put that muppet in fast and furious he will ruin it even if he is playing as a kid or whatever you just cant do it !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!