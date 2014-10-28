Here’s The Trailer For That Paddington Bear Movie Colin Firth Dropped Out Of

(*wakes up with crotch covered in orange marmalade, sees everyone looking at him*)
What? …Oh don’t you dare judge me, he looked so fluffy!
Now that I’ve composed myself, today brings us the trailer for The Weinstein Company’s Paddington, which made headlines earlier this year when Colin Firth dropped out as the voice of Paddington Bear in the middle of post-production. Voice work, of course, is the easiest work an actor can get, meaning either Paddington was so bad that the star of Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason didn’t want to be associated with it, or that Colin Firth has so much integrity that he wouldn’t take a job if he thought someone else could do it better. I’m leaning towards number two. Colin Firth just seems better than the rest of us.
Here’s the trailer, featuring new P-Bear Ben Whishaw (aka new Q, aka the bare butt guy in Cloud Atlas) and Downton Abbey‘s Hugh Bonneville. As Otto from A Fish Called Wanda might ask, “Why did they name him after a car?”
Adapted from Michael Bond’s beloved books, Paddington follows the comic misadventures of a polite young bear with an endearing talent for comic chaos.
Paddington has grown up deep in the Peruvian jungle with his Aunt Lucy who, inspired by a chance encounter with an English explorer, has raised her nephew to dream of an exciting life in London. When an earthquake destroys their home, Aunt Lucy decides to smuggle her young nephew on board a boat bound for England, in search of a better life. Arriving alone at Paddington Station, Paddington soon finds that city life is not all he had imagined – until he meets the kindly Brown family, who find him with a label tied around his neck which reads ‘Please look after this bear. Thank you.’ They offer him a temporary home whilst he searches for the explorer who impressed Aunt Lucy all those years before.
I like these CGI/live-action hybrid movies as little as the next guy, but I thought the cinematography here looked cool. That said, I didn’t grow up with Paddington Bear, so there may be a vocal group of British man-children screaming “Oi, ‘e’s buggerin’ me choild’ood, ‘e is!”
I guess we’ll find out. Paddington hits the UK November 28th, and the US January 16th.
That’s some nice, subtle photoshop in the banner image there.
I didn’t see that until I read your comment. Now it’s all I see in the picture.
Saw this trailer the other night before the opening of Book Of Life. It made my 6 year old laugh hysterically. In the end that is all that matters. Guess I’ll be seeing this.
At its heart, it’s clearly a movie about family.
That lives next door to Dr. Who. (holy sh*t, better movie)
I kind of see what Colin Firth meant when he dropped out of the movie saying he didn’t think his voice matched the character. Having seen both trailers now, Ben Whishaw’s whispy voice actually really adds something. The presence of that many great British thespians will also help this rise above the Smurfs, Alvin, etc.
Is Nicole Kidman just playing her character from The Golden Compass again?
*high five*
I don’t get th…….ohhhhhh.
Sooooo…. if he’s from Peru, why is he British?
Because South America is a dangerous, dirty place. He can be “from Peru,” but if he sounds like an immigrant, you can count me out.
FUN FACT: I was given a Paddington Bear on the day I was born and it’s one of the only things I still have. I used it to sleep with until I was like idk 12, and I still bring it with me wherever I go for long period of time for good luck.
TL;DR it means a whole lot to me, and will be passed on to my future children.
That said I have no idea how I feel about this movie. I don’t like the idea that other Paddington’s except mind exist, but it looks like it could be heartwarming. Just figured I’d share that sentiment with my best friends at Uproxx.
Huh, this doesn’t look bad at all. I expected much worse, honestly.