Why ‘Tombstone’ And ‘Wyatt Earp’ Were Released Six Months Apart Twenty Years Ago

If you’ve been keeping a close eye on your anniversary dates for western movies, then I’m sure you’ve already set aside a nice three and a half hour block to watch Wyatt Earp. The grandiose Kevin Costner biopic came out 20 years ago today, and immediately drew comparisons to the other movie about Wyatt Earp — Tombstone.
Tombstone had been released exactly six months prior on December 24th and gave audiences the first film take on the O.K. Corral shootout and legendary lawman in over 20 years (James Garner’s Hour of the Gun portrayed Earp’s latter life in 1967). Whereas George P. Cosmatos’ Tombstone stuck to the gun-slinging action of Earp and Doc Holiday within a tight two-hour running time, Lawrence Kasdan’s Wyatt Earp was more about the man and his transformation from quiet family man to name-taking ass-kicker. (The latter also stretched to over three hours, perhaps in an effort to beat some kind of western endurance record that Costner had set for himself with Dances With Wolves, just my guess.)
The production of the films was a bit like the disputes of the old West, guns may not have been drawn, but resources were fought over and people changed sides. Kevin Costner was actually set to be a part of Tombstone, before ever teaming up with Lawrence Kasdan. Kasdan and Costner had worked on a western before with 1985’s Silverado, and saw more eye-to-eye on their portrayal of Earp. Costner was all set to star in Tombstone screenwriter Kevin Jarre’s version of Earp, but became frustrated over Jarre’s refusal to flesh out the Earp character. Costner’s jump from Tombstone to Wyatt Earp wasn’t an entirely clean break, according to Kurt Russell, Tombstone was nearly left without a home. Via True West:
“I got a phone call, and it was just before Val was going to come on—we had to have a release. Costner had shut down all avenues of release for the picture except for Disney, except for Buena Vista. …He was powerful enough at the time, which I always respected. I thought it was good hardball.”
While Costner might have made it difficult for Tombstone to get off the ground, the film was able to begin production before Kasdan’s Wyatt Earp, which meant it had first dibs on props. Production on Wyatt Earp was actually delayed because Tombstone had nabbed all of the period piece clothing, forcing Wyatt Earp’s producers to put on the brakes while they tracked down costumes in Europe.
Both films had amazing casts — Tombstone had 83 speaking roles — and were eagerly anticipated by critics and fans of the genre, but in the end, Tombstone emerged the lone gunman standing. Wyatt Earp had a bigger budget, Oscar-nominated cinematography, and a grandeur of the western landscape that Tombstone didn’t match. Actors in both films deliver genuine performances, but Tombstone’s chemistry between Kurt Russell and Val Kilmer — along with its near non-stop action — put it above Earp for most fans and critics. Oh, and let’s not forget that Tombstone had Sam Elliot — nobody can compete against that voice.
I thought it was to show audiences how tedious and shitful Kevin Costner makes anything he touches. And how Val Kilmer had the potential to be one of the greatest actors ever, but fucked it up somehow.
I consider Val Kilmer to be one of the greatest actors ever.
Count me in the Val Kilmer “greatest of all time” fan club. And his decline in the late 90’s/ early 2000’s was due to him being difficult to work with. So he did a number of smaller films, like Salton Sea and Spartan (which were both really good), but then got fat. Given how much more relaxed and easy going he seems now (not to mention that he’s in better shape), I wouldn’t be surprised if he had a career revival.
Also, I still want either a Madmartigan or Chris Shiherlis spinoff movie.
Wyatt with pistol pointed at Ike Clanton’s head “Your friends may get me in the rush, but not before I turn your head into a canoe”
“He’s bluffing”
Ike: “NO..He’ll do it”
Wyatt: “Your not as stupid as you look Ike
One of my all time favorite movies.
When Doc faces off against Johnny Ringo….One of the best scenes ever
“Johnny Ringo….You look as though somebody just walked over your grave”
I love Tombstone – might even be in my top 20 all time films. Great cast from top to bottom. great direction and editing.
Wyatt Earp – I’ve tried to watch it several times and have either fallen asleep or gotten bored. It’s pacing is painful – a hallmark of Costner control – and it lacks the power in any specific scene that Tombstone had in so many.
*sniff, sniff – smells like someone died.
Val Kilmer was pretty awesome as Doc Holliday. Of course, that was pre-bloat in-his-prime Kilmer. Not the sad direct-to-DVD holy-shit-I-thought-he-was-dead Kilmer we’re saddled with today.
So you’re saying that Wyatt Earp was NOT Tombstone’s huckleberry?
I’m a bigger fan of Tombstone but Wyatt Earp is fairly entertaining as well.
I owned Tombstone the minute that fucker was for sale. That film is a keeper.
Tombstone is one of my favorite films. I think I made it through Wyatt Earp once. As soon as it was clear that Tombstone was coming out first, Costner and company should have gotten their film pushed back further. Coming out so soon after Tombstone didn’t do them any favors.
Both of these movies are awesome. Dennis Quaid’s Doc holiday doesn’t get nearly enough love.
Because it always get compared (unfairly) to Kilmer’s Doc, which was close to perfection.
Agreed, it is unfortunate that Kilmer pulled a Heath Ledger as Doc Holiday.
Agreed; Val’s is more showey, but Quaid plays the character more like the real Doc Holiday was; a broken down wiseass, not the fastest gun in the west.
Gene Hackman>Wade Garrett
ugh, Dennis Quaid sucks your mother’s cock. He is just awful in nearly everything he’s ever done. And this role, well, imagine if there was a Batman Reboot and Adam Sandler got cast as the joker – that’s pretty much what we got here.
I don’t even remember Wyatt Earp being a movie but Tombstone was a huge deal when it came out. This is also kind of like when Capote came out and won huge praise while that OTHER Truman Capote movie Infamous was watched by no one. Seriously has anyone seen it?
Infamous is better. I said it.
@Buttockus Finch, Esq. : I wouldn’t doubt it, Capote was only worth watching for Philip Seymour Hoffman. #RIP #stayinschool #smackiswhack
Tombstone > Wyatt Earp because Dana Delany > Johanna Going.
Dana Delany could get it.
Another great Tombstone western: [youtu.be]
This commercial proves the 90s are the best.
“Oh, and let’s not forget that Tombstone had Sam Elliot — nobody can compete against that voice.”
And dat stache.
I remember David Spade’s Hollywood Minute on SNL: Wyatt Earp? Wyatt so long?
Loved this one.
Also his review of Casino. “Casino. Ca-seen-it…only I liked it better the first time..when it was called Goodfellas”
His review of Bodyguard, “And I eeeeeee I waaaaant my money back.”
I heard that Wyatt Earp was supposedly was being considered to be a 5-part miniseries, which accounts for the length and the 5 act structure of the film.
I like both of the films, though for completely different reasons.
I’ve watched Wyatt Earp maybe 3 times. I’ve watched Tombstone so many times I’ve lost count.
Powers Boothe and Michael Beihn were also great as the two very different villians.
And Stephen Lang.
This article doesnt explain WHY both movies came about the same time? both groups had the same idea the same year?? why????
Because Hollywood does this all the goddamn time.
It’s why Dreamworks tried to undercut Disney with both Antz and Madagascar vs A Bug’s Life and The Wild, and they actually succeeded with the latter.
It’s why there has been exactly one time in the history of civilization that anyone wanted to make a movie about distance runner Steve Prefontaine, and at that one time, there were two goddamn movies.
yeah, it makes no sense. I would just delay my movie a couple of years instead of having it compete with the same exact thing. Everyone loses. Im just wondering if someone is stealing ideas or are they genuinely having the same idea at the same time.
A tangent here but, the Billy Crudup/Donald Sutherland prefontaine movie was enjoyable.
There’s a whole list that reflects this phenomenon:
[www.buzzfeed.com]
@margaritamaria – because egos. hollywood has ’em
I hate Westerns, but Tombstone is one of the few that gets a pass from me. However, between George P. Cosmatos directing, Andrew Vajna producing, and of course starring Kurt fucking Russell, Bill fuckin Paxton, AND Michael Beihn as the bad guy, I argue that, if this movie had been made in the 80’s, it would’ve been one of the greatest action movies EVER!!!
Still was.
I guess you can argue Wyatt Earp is the better film, and Tombstone is the better movie. Fuck it, I’d still pick Tombstone any day of the week. Val Kilmer was boss.
“Film” i.e. better cinematography, score, etc, but that doesn’t mean jack to me, Tombstone is just much more fun to watch. Russell’s Earp was maybe a bit over the top, but this is fucking Jack Burton we are talking about here, so let him do his thing.
@Cappy Jones Have you seen 2001: Space Odyssey? Five fucking minutes watching a spaceship dock. Five minutes watch a guy run in a circle. Why? To build atmosphere. That’s the problem with a lot of auteur work and “films”. They may be critically acclaimed, but pacing is kind of an issue for a lot of them.
Tombstone also had Billy Zane getting killed. That always helps.
Tombstone is one of the top 10 most quotable films of all time. I can’t pass it on tv without stopping to watch it.
You going to do something or just stand there and bleed. Also yes, this and Shawshank repel the remote from my hand til the credits roll.
I’m your daisy
“Why Johnny Ringo, you look like you just lost a spelling word contest bee, how about a game of poker with my friend that I have many of, huh Daisy?”
Only a man whose heart is pure can wield the knife, and only a man whose ass is narrow can get down these steps. And if mine’s is such an ass, then I shall have it.
TOM MIX WEPT.
Tombstone is the better movie, but I did like the scene in Wyatt Earp when Costner throws a cue ball at Martin Kove’s neck and kills him.
That was pretty boss.
Go ahead….
Insult me.
This fight was won and lost with the arrival of Sam Elliot’s mustache.
His mustache was first on set every single morning.
20 years. Wow. Remember seeing both of them when they came out.
And Wyatt Earp is still the better movie. Hands down.
And Dennis Quaid more than held his own as a kickass Doc Holliday.
I have used Quaid’s “Kiss my rebel dick” line several times while drunk. Always gets an odd look
I said I-I-I-I-I-I-I want the knife.
A lot of movies are on my “Dad List.” These are the movies that I saw in the company of my late father a lot of times, and they are all among my favorites. Tombstone is near the top of that list, along with The Natural, Aliens, Back to the Future, Flash Gordon, O Brother Where Art Thou?, and Godfather 1&2. Whenever they were on cable, they stayed on for the duration, and the home copies, be they on recorded VHS, purchased VHS, or DVD, got watched all to hell.
Basically, I miss my Dad and Tombstone is awesome. I particularly like when Wyatt gives the horse hand a “hertz donut.”
My god the “hertz donut.” I think our fathers knew each other.
Tombstone has Billy Bob Thornton getting the shit slapped out of him. can’t forget that.
The scene where he walks up to the Earps with a shotgun is just the best. “…are you still here? You may go now.”
That is brilliant.
Fat billy bob Thornton that is; and legendary western actor Harry Carrey as Marshall white.
Tombstone was awesome, that other thing was terrible
I remember seeing Tombstone at the time and I loved it (still do). I never saw Earp for some reason but I wasn’t in a rush to see a Costner movie. I was 9-years-old at the time and couldn’t shake Dances with Wolves, a movie I actually like. My father saw Dances with Wolves at least 9 times, and my brother and I were dragged along 5-7 times. It was probably child abuse.
Also, we have that movie on VHS as well as Prince of Thieves and they were two of maybe 10 videos we owned. You know, my father may have been gay for Kevin Costner…
Piss on you, Wyatt!
Wyatt, you’re an oak.
Besides Tombstone being an amazing movie, it also fit in with that time of my life (the summer between middle school and high school, 14 not yet 15) to forever influence me today. I can still remember watching the Director’s Cut on Laserdisc, and like to inform people in George P’s accent that “all of the lightning and moostaches were real”. I also felt proud since me and my buddies had taken Latin in middle school we were able to rough translate the conversation between Kilmer and Biehn.
I love Tombstone. I think I may have had a vague idea that Wyatt Earp existed.
Who was the better Doc Holliday? I’m going to have to go with Dennis Quaid. Think I’m wrong? You’re a daisy if you do.
He was just too high-strung.
Agreed. He got the Doc’s mannerisms down cold.
All of you can kiss my rebel dick!
“I have two guns. One for each of ya.” Tombstone is the only Wyatt Earp movie you need to see.
Seeing both sets of quotes next to one another I am forced to conclude that Big Trouble and Golden Child are either set in the same cinematic universe or that one is a stealth remake of the other.
Tombstone is such a great movie. From the excellent-across-the-board casting, the great scenes and the infinitely quotable lines, it’s just a fantastic piece of filmmaking.