Anthony Hopkins plays Alfred Hitchcock in ‘Movie: The Movie.’

Poor Toby Jones, first he played a dead-on Truman Capote in Infamous, only to be overshadowed by Philip Seymour Hoffman in Capote, and this year he plays Alfred Hitchcock in HBO’s The Girl, where he’ll almost certainly be overshadowed by Sir Anthony Hopkins in Hitchcock. It’s almost as if guys named Toby are just destined to be society’s whipping boy.
Anyway, here’s the trailer for Hitchcock, starring Hopkins as Hitchcock, Helen Mirren as his wife, and Scarlett Johansson as Janet Leigh, from Anvil director Sacha Gervasi. I might see it just to reward Gervasi for making one of the most uplifting documentaries ever, but otherwise it’s hard to give too much of a crap about another biopic. They just make these for easy accolades from critics who don’t know the difference between acting and impersonation anyway. Or maybe I’m just bitter because I still have nightmares about Anne Heche’s butthole hair from Gus Van Sant’s shot-for-shot remake. I remember Psycho just fine, thanks.
“Mr. Hitchcock: You’re the most famous director in the history of the medium: Don’t you think this is a ridiculously expository way to start a question?”
[Apple]
PG-13? So we won’t see Hitch’s cock? No thanks.
I’m surprised the role didn’t go to Jaden Smith.
Are you saying that because… he came from Hitch’s.. cock..?
I see what you both did there. SYMPATICO.
God, this is why i love filmdrunk!!
I’m so fucking sick of little boys with “aden” names….not a day goes by I don’t hear some parent calling for “Jaden!” or “Braden!” or “Kaden!” or “Hayden!” or just plain “Aden!”…naming trends are weird….and don’t even get me started on all the Kyla’s and Kayla’s and Kylee’s and Kaylee’s….
Hollywood sure loves movies about Hollywood.
In 50 years, are we going to be stuck with dueling movies about James Cameron?
I certainly hope so. In fact my retirement plans are based purely on this premise.
His name is Jaaaaames (James) Cam’ron, the bravest pioneeeer.
No budget to steep, no sea too deep
Who’s that? It’s him!
James Cam-er-on!
Tony Hopkins doesn’t play Hitchcock for Tony Hopkins. Tony Hopkins plays Hitchcock because Tony Hopkins is Tony Hopkins.
I’ve never wondered what Billy Crystal would look like in a fat suit, yet now I know.
This is the first thing I thought of seeing those stills.
Wow. So that’s what Anthony Hopkins sounds like with a cold.
That is indeed a terrible Hitchcock impression. At no point did i think it was anyone but Hopkins in a fat suit.
Anthony Hopkins looks more like Steve Ballmer as one of the MiB than Hitchock.
Infamous was way better than Capote. I love PSH but dude cannot act thin.
All this talk about Helen Mirren and large breasts sent me running for my copies of Caligula and Excalibur.
I prefer me some The Roman Spring of Mrs. Stone, Calendar Girls & Love Ranch myself.
North by Northbreast
Gervasi is gonna make a shitwack of money for this one.
I’d love to see someone point to Toby Jones and shout, “That THING… is a dickless traitor!”
Leonardo DiCaprio is so pissed that he didn’t get this role.
Are you sure he isn’t playing fat James Woods?
Hitchcock was the first person on film to coin the phrase “That’s what she said”. Look it up.