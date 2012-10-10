Anthony Hopkins plays Alfred Hitchcock in ‘Movie: The Movie.’

10.10.12 6 years ago 24 Comments

Poor Toby Jones, first he played a dead-on Truman Capote in Infamous, only to be overshadowed by Philip Seymour Hoffman in Capote, and this year he plays Alfred Hitchcock in HBO’s The Girl, where he’ll almost certainly be overshadowed by Sir Anthony Hopkins in Hitchcock. It’s almost as if guys named Toby are just destined to be society’s whipping boy.

Anyway, here’s the trailer for Hitchcock, starring Hopkins as Hitchcock, Helen Mirren as his wife, and Scarlett Johansson as Janet Leigh, from Anvil director Sacha Gervasi. I might see it just to reward Gervasi for making one of the most uplifting documentaries ever, but otherwise it’s hard to give too much of a crap about another biopic. They just make these for easy accolades from critics who don’t know the difference between acting and impersonation anyway. Or maybe I’m just bitter because I still have nightmares about Anne Heche’s butthole hair from Gus Van Sant’s shot-for-shot remake. I remember Psycho just fine, thanks.

“Mr. Hitchcock: You’re the most famous director in the history of the medium: Don’t you think this is a ridiculously expository way to start a question?”

