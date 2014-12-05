Hollywood Now Has Two Competing Gritty Robin Hood Reboot Projects

Name recognition rules everything around me. Public public domain, y’all. Deadline this week reports that Disney has bought a pitch called “Nottingham & Hood” from first-time writer Brandon Barker, said to be a “revisionist” take on Robin Hood with “a Pirates of the Caribbean tone.” I don’t know how much more revisionist you get than reimagining Robin as an anthropomorphic fox, but whatever.
….the hope is to launch a new adventure franchise that fits Disney’s global brand.
And of course, the single most important distinguishing feature of the Disney global brand is “making lots of money.”
Disney, however, won’t be alone in the trying-to-make-money-on-Robin-Hood marketplace, as Sony bought a pitch for a “Robin Hood Universe in the style of The Avengers” in October. WHOSE WILL BE THE GRITTIEST?? OOOH WAH-AH AH AH!
Meanwhile, Universal made a Robin Hood movie back in 2010 with Ridley Scott and Russell Crowe, which was rightly forgotten. That also started as a “revisionist” take on Robin Hood, specifically in that it was sympathetic to the Sheriff, who had been reimagined as “a ‘CSI’-style forensics investigator, set in medieval times.”
Then it went through various iterations, becoming everything from a story where the Sheriff and Robin Hood were actually the same person, to an archery-heavy story exploring Ridley Scott’s supposed obsession with archery, to an origin story, until it wasn’t really anything but a big mess (and I think an origin story for the Magna Carta?).
Reading about the disastrous development of that one, it’s hilarious to hear producers talking about the “tone” of this one, as if it’s not going to change 12 times before it ever hits theaters. But if history has told us one thing, it’s that when Robin Hood comes to Hollywood, he’s great at stealing from the rich (*dodges arrow*).
BOOM!
* drops Macbook, walks out of coffee shop *
Sir! You forgot your Macbook!
Archery, so hot right now.
Yes, archery is indeed a wonderful activity for our young people to pursue, but we must ensure they always keep a safety-first mindset.
Let us never forget poor, poor Plesse Perkins and the tragic koi-induced accident that took her from us far too soon.
God bless ya, Plesse Perkins. If only those koi had attained there advertised jumping height, perhaps you would not have been run through with a tactical hunting arrow.
Damn you to hell, Richard. There will forever be blood in the pond of your treacherous koi!
@silance if I could cry, there would be Plesse Perkins tears running down my face right now. But as it is, I have no feelings, as I have no soul (sold it to the devil).
So hell is likely in my future unless I can get Milhouse to trade me his for an Alf pog. But that’s fine, cause when I get there, I’m gonna find that sonofabitch Richard and make that koi loving bastard pay for what he did to poor Plesse!!!
@silance
Thanks for that callback. I hadn’t thought about old Plesse Perkins for a long time.
@BurnsyFan66 @Schnitzel bob This is the time of year when our thoughts wander back to young Plesse, it being so close to the annual Plesse Perkins Memorial Turkey Shoot. Lord bless her congenitally-enlarged heart, though it did make pretty much her whole torso a bulls-eye, tragically.
We held out hope that her admittedly husky and slow-witted nature might allow her to pull through. Her size allowing her to lose much more blood than a normal child, and her brain’s limited requirement for oxygen, we hoped afforded her a fighting chance. Alas her injuries proved too grave, and her sweet, simple soul waddled up to heaven.
Jennifer Lawrence in Who Made Marion? Call me, Lionsgate.
Tyler Perry presents: Achoo son of Asneeze…
I think Robin an Marian was the first gritty Robin Hood. These guys are about forty years behind the curve.
^ Awesome
STUNT BUTT!!!
When I hear “gritty” I think Game of Thrones, not Avengers or Pirates of the Caribbean.
Ranking the Robin Hoods:
1) Kevin Costner version
2) Errol Flynn version
3) Men in Tights
4) Cartoon fox
The other 50 or so:
[en.wikipedia.org]
Fuck J-Law’s archery skills… didn’t Geena Davis actually compete in the Olympics for archery? Trailblazer.
I wonder if producers ever get muscle pain from shrugging and raising their hands in the “I don’t know” gesture all day long.
Sorry nothing beats the UK show Robin of Sherwood from the 80s
I dig the Disney Cartoon. Especially this:
[www.youtube.com]
And one of these will have a ham-fisted scene where the Sherriff of Nottingham’s men attempt a choke hold on one of Robin’s Moorish companions. Hollywood, always with the subtle political undertones.