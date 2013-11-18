Hooker Lover Justin Bieber Is Taking On The H8TERZ In The ‘Believe’ Trailer

At $99 million and change, Justin Bieber’s Never Say Never is the highest grossing concert film of all-time, beating out all of the other similar crap that pop stars now release as PR stunts to make them seem more likable when they’re behaving like dicks in public. It was only a matter of time before the Biebz would release another concert film, because they’re cheap to produce and guaranteed to make a ton of money, so here’s the trailer for Believe.
But before you start throwing your panties at the monitor, you should know that this isn’t any typical concert movie. Believe is actually Bieber’s way of firing back at his critics, haters and everyone trying to bring him down over things like him driving like an asshole, letting his loser friends do whatever they want, pissing in mop buckets, spitting on fans, trying to fight people who mack on his hotties, and nailing hookers in well-known Brazilian brothels. He’s just a kid who grew up in front of the camera, okay?
I love the part about the pap who told him to “Go back to America,” because 1) Bieber’s Canadian, 2) That’s such a stupid insult, and 3) “Hold me back! Hold me back! I’m so tough… hey paid bodyguards, make it look like you’re trying really hard to hold me back… Hold me back! Hold me back!”
And takin’ on the H1TLERZ every time he pisses in a mop bucket. Fight the power, wee man!
Hitler and Bieber, two people who believed they could do anything if they set their mind to it
“The best moments are…the intimate moments with the fans.”
I know they say that they listen to your music Justin, but you’re paying them so they have to say that in order to butter you up. They’re also lying when they say you’re hung like a canadian moose.
To be fair, they said he’s hung like a Canadian mouse, Biebs just misheard them.
I wish I could live in a fantasy world where everyone who doesn’t worship the ground I walk on is just a hater whose opinion should be disregarded.
You and I must have different reactions to alcohol.
cotw
*psssssst* Justin, your 15 mins are up.
If I hear Bieber talk about his moustache one more time I’m reporting him to Nick Offerman.
That is not a moustache.
What I had when I was 16 in high school was a moustache.
It was honestly a good 15 seconds before I realized the banner was not a middle aged Jewish woman with short hair.
Justin Bieber is another artist who would benefit from the use of propofol.
When did Ellen become a pop star who banged hookers?
the amount of care/interest given to a teenage douchey popstar by grown men on the internet is kinda scary/sad…but here i am…so….?