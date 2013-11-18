Hooker Lover Justin Bieber Is Taking On The H8TERZ In The ‘Believe’ Trailer

At $99 million and change, Justin Bieber’s Never Say Never is the highest grossing concert film of all-time, beating out all of the other similar crap that pop stars now release as PR stunts to make them seem more likable when they’re behaving like dicks in public. It was only a matter of time before the Biebz would release another concert film, because they’re cheap to produce and guaranteed to make a ton of money, so here’s the trailer for Believe.

But before you start throwing your panties at the monitor, you should know that this isn’t any typical concert movie. Believe is actually Bieber’s way of firing back at his critics, haters and everyone trying to bring him down over things like him driving like an asshole, letting his loser friends do whatever they want, pissing in mop buckets, spitting on fans, trying to fight people who mack on his hotties, and nailing hookers in well-known Brazilian brothels. He’s just a kid who grew up in front of the camera, okay?

I love the part about the pap who told him to “Go back to America,” because 1) Bieber’s Canadian, 2) That’s such a stupid insult, and 3) “Hold me back! Hold me back! I’m so tough… hey paid bodyguards, make it look like you’re trying really hard to hold me back… Hold me back! Hold me back!”