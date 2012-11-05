Hot Trailer: Channing Tatum And Rooney Mara Get It On In ‘Side Effects’

In case you don’t have a giant chart on your wall that tracks the success of Channing Tatum films like I do, our favorite rec center savior had three films that topped the $100 million mark. Those films – The Vow, 21 Jump Street and Magic Mike – allowed C-Tates to show off his chops as a romantic lead, comedian and big ol’ dong shaker, respectively, and even with a shortened role in next year’s GI Joe: Retaliation, he’ll still be able to spray paint “Blockbuster Action Star” on his backwards acid-washed overalls as well.

Now, it seems that the hardest workin’, twerkin’, lay it down, flip it and reversin’ it baller/playboy/actor/producer/baller in $how BizzzNa$t33 is adding suspenseful thriller to his Linked In profile with the new film Side Effects, co-starring Rooney Mara and Jude Law. Tatum plays Mara’s papi, and someone gets killed. That’s pretty much all I took away from the new trailer, but you can take a look for yourself.

It has been a while since I’ve chatted with my boy C-Tates, but I reached out to him about this new role and genre, and he was more than happy to serve me the 4-1-1, yo.

Yo girl, checks it… so like, u B a murderer? Cuz yo pants is on fire. YEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEAH BOYYYYYYYYYYYY, C-TATES IN DA MUTHA F*CKIN HEEZIZZOUSE!!!!! Yo, so like me n Da Girl Wif Da Dragon Tat2 be all like bump n grind, right? But yo, dat boo B crazy, 4 realz. So Hey Jude lawyer B like, Yo girl, U need to take dis medicine and maybe trim yo bangs, cuz dat sh*t ain’t right. But she’s all like, Yo u a murderer son, n he B all like, Yo I ain’t kill sh*t, but who dey kill? Wuz it me? Better ain’t be me, son. Dat movie need 2 make cheddar n coin, 4 real. Playboy’s buyin a yacht, gonna name it Sea Tate. But on the d-low, I fought dis movie B called Ground Effects. Yo, I gots 2 read B4 I sign. RESPEK.

