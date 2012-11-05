Hot Trailer: Channing Tatum And Rooney Mara Get It On In ‘Side Effects’

In case you don’t have a giant chart on your wall that tracks the success of Channing Tatum films like I do, our favorite rec center savior had three films that topped the $100 million mark. Those films – The Vow, 21 Jump Street and Magic Mike – allowed C-Tates to show off his chops as a romantic lead, comedian and big ol’ dong shaker, respectively, and even with a shortened role in next year’s GI Joe: Retaliation, he’ll still be able to spray paint “Blockbuster Action Star” on his backwards acid-washed overalls as well.

Now, it seems that the hardest workin’, twerkin’, lay it down, flip it and reversin’ it baller/playboy/actor/producer/baller in $how BizzzNa$t33 is adding suspenseful thriller to his Linked In profile with the new film Side Effects, co-starring Rooney Mara and Jude Law. Tatum plays Mara’s papi, and someone gets killed. That’s pretty much all I took away from the new trailer, but you can take a look for yourself.

It has been a while since I’ve chatted with my boy C-Tates, but I reached out to him about this new role and genre, and he was more than happy to serve me the 4-1-1, yo.