The Hour of Power at the Hollywood Improv

A Houston Man is Desperately Trying to Trade 3,000 Porn DVDs on Craigslist |UPROXX|

The Big Lebowski 8-Bit Edition |UPROXX Video|

The A-Z Dictionary of the Most Tight Butthole Words from ‘Workaholics’ |Warming Glow|

The 2014 Winter Olympics are Taking a Page from SNL for Bathrooms |With Leather|

Not Sure Which Console to Buy? Here’s Some Sage Advice Written by 8-Year-Olds |Gamma Squad| How are these different from IGN articles?

Ryan Leaf Sabotaged His Interview with Jim Mora So That He Could Play in San Diego |Kissing Suzy Kolber|

Finally, ‘The Boondocks’ Season 4 Has a Premiere Date |Smoking Section|

Mashing up John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ with Van Halen’s ‘Jump’ |death&taxes|

Updating Tyra Banks’ ‘Life-Size’ Sequel for 2014 |Videogum|

If Disney Princesses Had Smaller Eyes |BuzzFeed| WOAH BREH, #MIND-HOLE ~BLOWN~

Girl, You Can Do So Much Better: 8 TV Crushes We Can No Longer Support |Pajiba|

Selena Gomez Has a New Man Already |The Superficial|

Selena Gomez Got a New Piece |IDLYITW| YEAH THAT’S RIGHT. REPORTED TWICE. IT’S A BIG DEAL TO ME. REJOICE!

Thanks to the Lunatics at Jelly Belly, There Is a Beer Flavored Jelly Bean |BroBible|

Guy’s Air Guitar Solo in the Back of a Snowy News Report Makes This Storm All Worth It |Guyism|

Arnold Schwarzenegger Goes Undercover at the Gym |The Chive|

What Are the Best Tea Brands? |Ranker|