‘Hugo’ still looks pretty cool

#Trailers
Senior Editor
10.24.11 22 Comments

Martin Scorsese’s 3D family movie, Hugo, opens November 23rd, a month before Steven Spielberg’s similarly Oscar-baity offerings, War Horse and Tin Tin. Starring Sacha Baron Cohen, Jude Law, Ben Special K Kingsley, Chloe Moretz, and newcomer Asa Butterfield, Hugo is based on the book The Invention of Hugo Cabret. The plot concerns an orphan who lives in the walls of a 30s French train station, who meets a nice girl who might hold the key to his dead father’s robot. Together, they can solve life’s mysteries and find true happiness if they can keep from getting mustachio’d by an evil security guard [citation needed]. I don’t know if it’s just my inappropriate crush on Chloe Moretz or my infamous dago bias, but if you ask me, this whimsical period piece about orphaned robot enthusiasts looks way better than Spielberg’s cheesy, maudlin horse porn.

There aren’t any velociraptors, but it does have this crazy fire-breathing dragon puppet thing:

And just for fun:

[HD at Apple]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Trailers
TAGS3Dchloe moretzHUGOJUDE LAWMARTIN SCORSESETRAILERS

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP