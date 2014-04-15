20 Movie Posters Featuring Quotes From One-Star Reviews On Amazon

04.15.14 4 years ago 44 Comments

One of our favorite features on one of our podcasts, How Did This Get Made?, is Second Opinions, in which friend-of-the-site Paul Scheer reads five-star Amazon reviews of one-star movies. Awful Reviews is the opposite of that. The Facebook page takes one-star Amazon reviews and slaps them on the poster of beloved, or at least well known, movies. For instance, there’s someone out there who thinks Pulp Fiction is “alright,” but it could have been great, if it had starred Julia Stiles.

Save the last gimp for that guy. Here are some highlights (and follow them here).


1897790_692428944111695_1358791221_n

1656205_692429900778266_2020874241_n

1459827_693367974017792_2013113410_n

1557445_696076607080262_58324698_n

1958506_696303260390930_701003669_n

1656160_698520410169215_384564786_n

1891194_698520413502548_1386452352_n

1900123_700738003280789_264382197_n

1911742_702109076477015_796584491_n

1230013_705123082842281_1391938613_n

1507622_705123069508949_321960977_n

1897861_705330452821544_544750326_n

1508612_707777385910184_1087652235_n

1012094_711135145574408_517285566_n

1922318_711135148907741_826397560_n

1501736_717105248310731_632577638_n

1966874_717105254977397_1835668119_n

argo

1010350_718444621510127_483202431_n

10245286_723047201049869_1408909573257053320_n

