20 Movie Posters Featuring Quotes From One-Star Reviews On Amazon

One of our favorite features on one of our podcasts, How Did This Get Made?, is Second Opinions, in which friend-of-the-site Paul Scheer reads five-star Amazon reviews of one-star movies. Awful Reviews is the opposite of that. The Facebook page takes one-star Amazon reviews and slaps them on the poster of beloved, or at least well known, movies. For instance, there’s someone out there who thinks Pulp Fiction is “alright,” but it could have been great, if it had starred Julia Stiles.
Save the last gimp for that guy. Here are some highlights (and follow them here).
I don’t know…I agree with the last review of Blair Witch. And the one for Scent of a Woman was on point.
The first one is an endorsement in my book. Howard the Duck is frightening.
Pretty Woman and Blair Witch were spot on.
HTD was strange indeed, but I wasn’t frightened. Also, Lea Thompson.
Argo was accurate.
Yep, that was fucking perfect.
The fact that movie won any awards speaks for how bullshit awards are. I lost my shit when the police cars were chasing the plane down the runway
Extracting civilians from a hostile country… a simple task? That one cracked me up.
Alright, I’ll give you the Labyrinth one. That’s a lot of codpiece.
Admit it, what movie wouldn’t be improved if it starred Julia Stiles? No wait, I meant Leelee Sobieski.
I always think of Leelee as “Hot Helen Hunt.”
Leelee Sobieski reminds of the melty-faced guy from Deep Space 9.
Oh Amelie, you’re every bit as creepy as that poster indicates. And yes, because she was a female, it gets called “quirky” instead of “what the fuck is wrong with these people”
Re: Ace Ventura, I didn’t realize transphobia as a concept existed in the early 90s. Oh…someone reviewed it 15 years after it was made. The outrage gruppen are pulling out all the stops to ensure they maintain a Xanax prescription.
Maye 30 years from now they’ll re-edit the ending to be more tolerant of transgender murderers.
I’m just trying to write the word “tranny” into as many scripts as possible before it’s the new “faggot” within 2 years.
Note: I don’t actually write scripts.
I don’t think it’s unfair to say that particular part of the film hasn’t aged well.
Seems fine to me. Still holds up as one of Carrey’s better comedies (we’re obviously leaving out his personal life, which is frequently unintentionally hilarious).
My favourite quote was the Battle Royale Microwave IQ One.
Blair Witch was awesome, and the Battle Royale-Hunger Games comment was some top notch unintentional comedy on the author’s part.
Not wrong about “Lost in Translation” …
Yup. I will never get the love for that movie (or anything Wes Anderson has done other than Rushmore)
Is that not the movie’s capital sin? Waste of Bill Murray?
I know, right? Having the name “Coppala” attached to a movie doesn’t mean it’s automatically going to be good (see “Coppola, Sofia”; see also “Cage, Nicholas”). Almost a dozen years ago, and I’m still pissed I left my wife talk me out of going to see “Miracle” to go see this with her…
See also, “III, Godfather.”
I think it’s about time “R Ronald” got his own reviews column.
If Tru Patriot doesn’t, it’s plain un-American.
Pornographic scenes of copulating people having sex in a coitus manner of the making-babies-style doing the do nasty naughty honk honk wink wink.
Giggled audibly a lot at this one.
As did I Mr. Neptune, Ms. Mars, Dr. Neptune, as did I.
Essence of Fart is the name of my band.
Nothing is made better with the addition of Julia Stiles. Ask Jennifer Carpenter’s marriage.
“The British wouldn’t know comedy if it hit them upside the head”.
Can we apply this to almost everything Monty Python has done as well?
Except for Benny Hill.
Cause women in lingerie + speed effects + Yakety Sax = comedic gold. Hell, it’s what all the Internet wants to be.
Wow, Mr. Baracus apparently got soft after all those years being a soldier of fortune. I guess he was mad the minions didn’t build tanks from fork lifts.
“all bran folk” that was wonderful.
Jaws really got that one guy.
He didn’t like them enough to the the sixth movie, though
*see the
Pretty Woman was spot-on.
After the Despicable Me one, I wanted a series of movie posters from porn, with random quotes from the Dove Foundation for other movies.
I think Sebastian is gay.
Getting to the front page of Reddit just helped get the word out. Since then we’ve been featured on Buzzfeed, AV Club, Filmdrunk and multiple other blog sites.