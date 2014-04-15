20 Movie Posters Featuring Quotes From One-Star Reviews On Amazon

One of our favorite features on one of our podcasts, How Did This Get Made?, is Second Opinions, in which friend-of-the-site Paul Scheer reads five-star Amazon reviews of one-star movies. Awful Reviews is the opposite of that. The Facebook page takes one-star Amazon reviews and slaps them on the poster of beloved, or at least well known, movies. For instance, there’s someone out there who thinks Pulp Fiction is “alright,” but it could have been great, if it had starred Julia Stiles.

Save the last gimp for that guy. Here are some highlights (and follow them here).



