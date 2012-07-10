Important 'Magic Mike' News: Olivia Munn's Boobs Were Art, Son

The very first thing that I said when I walked out of Magic Mike was: “I saw Olivia Munn’s boobs.” I mean, I knew she was in the movie, but I didn’t know that she’d be topless in the first few minutes of the film. Hell, I didn’t even know that she’d be playing a bisexual trick breaking my boy Magic Mike’s heart, yo. Mad sniffles at dat restaurant scene, son.
But sure enough, for every one penis being pumped, we were treated to Munn’s bare chest, and I’d be the first person to say that, yeah, it did seem a bit gratuitous and unnecessary. Munn disagrees. As she recently told Vulture, the scene just seemed natural, because she was getting out of the shower after a hellacious threeway.
I forgot that I did that until I saw it at the premiere. The way it was shot didn’t feel gratuitous — I think that’s what every actress says, right? There are very few directors I would ever do it for. Also, my character was getting out of the shower and to keep it as realistic as possible I didn’t wear a shirt in the shower. The day of the shoot, I locked it down. I only wanted the people who absolutely had to be there. I even cleared out video village, which you’d normally forget about.
That makes sense, clear everyone out so they have to wait 10 minutes before the camera guy yells, “All right everyone, line up to the left, $5 gets you 10 seconds!”
In Munn’s defense, though, I saw her topless scene – which came at the same time as Channing Tatum’s completely unnecessary ass shot – as a message from Steven Soderbergh: “Here’s your man ass and here are your tits. Now if you’ll excuse me, I have a story to tell.” At least that’s what I hope he tells the audience when he accepts Best Director.
*re-reads Vince’s review. No mention of Munn’s boobs anywhere*
Buried.The.Lead. inexcuseable. GOOD DAY SIR!
Right! Why is this the first time I am hearing of this?!
She’s right. The only way to not show her tits was to have her wearing a shirt in the shower and that just wasn’t plausible.
This is why all the complainers about Munn should shut the F up. Girl wants to show us and she can convince herself it’s for our collective good.
Oh, Olivia, don’t ever visit a shrink. Shine on you naked diamond.
How special can they be if Ratner saw them? Please, stop trying to make fetch happen.
Dude, fetch is totally streets ahead.
I’m sure it finally dawned on her that since everyone already saw her in those “fake” hacked cell phone pictures last year, why not get paid for it.
I was told explicitly by my wife that we are waiting until this is released on video before we’re seeing it because theaters are too expensive. So I have to ask, do I risk looking like a gay guy by seeing this by myself in the theater? It would be my luck that they’ll edit out her boobs in the Blu ray version.
No one will go see this movie with me, and I’m afraid if I go around asking random girls I know if they’ll see it with me that they’ll assume I’m gay.
Hmmm, maybe they’ll watch it with you and be so tuned up at the end that they’ll attempt to “ungay” you though? That may be a risk worth taking.
Ask random guys. Fucking OWN that shit.
Who’s got 5 minutes to spend in a dim theater with me?
…
Wait, I mean: who’s interested in seeing tits and all you have to do is sit next to me in a movie theater… Damn it… I mean, uh… *taps feet in the mens room*
As Joe King points out, we can stare at guys’ shiny dicks going in and out for like a half hour when we watch porn, I’m sure we can handle a few bare chests and man ass before turning gay.
Well said.
Who watches porn for a half hour?
Haha Otto that was my exact thought.
Sometimes it takes a while.
Whomever you see Magic Mike with, order popcorn with extra butter. It sets expectations for a handy.
So what, no pics? (╯°□°）╯︵ ┻━┻
You can’t google “olivia munn topless magic mike”?
Martin, it’s funny. That’s the -exact- search string I used as soon as I read half the post.
Yeah. That’s the string I used to find where I got them last week.
More importantly though, she does have cute tits.
This chick is like a seven at best. What is all the never-ending frigging fuss about with this one?
[sarcasm] Yeah her elbows are way too pointy for my taste 4/10 [/sarcasm]
I’ve long said that about Christina Hendricks. She’s on the wrong side of the skinny/chubby ledger yet the internets would explode if there were a chance to see her boobs.
Yeah, except there are some “leaked” cell phone pictures of here–not topless, but seductive–and it all works. Madonn’.
2/10 would not bang amirite guy?
Right on bros! Fuck chicks! Now let’s go play some fuckin volleyball in slow motion.
I have a feeling that if we saw Christina Hendricks’ boobs, the allure of her would be lost.
Saw the cellphone pics. Allure definitely NOT lost.
Now get over here bro you’re the sweatiest so its your serve.
She all right and everything, but she is nowhere on my tit wish list. I think you’re better off watching Spartacus on Starz, or Magic City on Starz. Starz gets me.
Also, now that I’ve heard Olivia Munn Sorkinspeak, my boner is dead to her.
it’s like she doesnt even remember doing this [www.youtube.com]
Tiger Mom is disappoint.
Naked titties are cool and everything. But at the same time this chick just reeks of someone working the bar at an overpriced pan-asian chain restaraunt who over-flirts for tips.
Which I would gladly provide in exchange for naked titties.
Channing Tatum ass shot > Olivia’s bewbs
I’m not even gay but it’s true.
The Stath is going to have to get Kate Upton to co-star in his next movie to one-up C-Tates.
Buncha filmdrunkards bitching about a medium-hot chick bestowing her bewbs on us?
…this is the gayest thread ever. Now lets play some vollyball! Larry quit bogarting the baby oil!
They reminded me of Sarah Silverman’s tits. Speaking of that movie, Michelle Williams is immaculate.