In Germany’s version of The Town, Ben Affleck is a Marathon runner

This is the trailer for The Robber (Der Rauber), a film from German director Benjamin Heisenberg that tells the true story of Austrian bank robber and runner Johann Kastenberger, a marathon runner who used his distance-running skillz to rob banks and then flee on foot. Friggin Europeans. It promises all the bank robbing, scary masks, and love triangles of The Town with less car chases and Sawx gear. ACHTUNG! ICH LEBEN ZEESS WHOLE TOWN EEN MEIN REARVIEW!
A champion marathoner leads a double life as a serial bank robber, sprinting between fixes (and away from police cavalcades) as many as three times a day. Based on the real-life story of Austria’s most-wanted bank robber of the 1980s, Benjamin Heisenberg’s thriller is a lean, visceral study of pathological compulsion, featuring a riveting central performance by Andreas Lust (REVANCHE).
He robs banks to support his Marathon habit, which I guess makes him some kind of yuppie Jesse James, or this a boring version of Point Break. Who knew that when an ancient Greek named Pheidippides ran 26 miles to announce the Greek victory over Persia and died of exhaustion, that the same run would eventually make such a popular diversion for white people who hate themselves? A lot of my friends like to do this for fun. No thanks. I could spend the same time and energy digging a really deep hole and at least have something to show for it.
[via Apple, no US release date yet]
” I could spend the same time and energy digging a really deep hole and at least have something to show for it.”
-A Chinaman?
Is it really that smart to leave the robbery in a way that calls attention to the fact that you have very specialized athletic skills that’ll make you easier to find?
This is like Manute Bol putting on a little Lone Ranger mask for a bank robbery and thinking no one would ever figure out it was him.
Africans are great at marathons due to all the training they get by being chased by lions.
He’s finally caught when some wiener schnitzel’s on him.
hey booboo, get my powah bahr.
Another name for Robbing a bank, running a few miles, then crapping on your wife’s chest is a “German Triathlon”.
wait how does distance running help you rob banks? do the police not have cars?
That Christina Ricci mask is uncanny.
What? There’s banks in Germany? I thought all the owners were ran out of there years ago.
In corporate America the banks rob you!
Africans are great at marathons due to all the training they get by being chased by lions.
And likewise, their African-American cousins are great at marathons due to all the training they get by being chased by cops.
Looks like this bank robber,
[sunglasses]
Has the runs.
YEEEEEEAAAAAAAHHHHH!!!!!
“mama I dent took dat last salisbury steak”
“Den who took it?”
“Der Rauber”
Where is his bitchin’ Bruins gear, Vinny? Ain’t nawbody gonna take awah movies from us.
I actually saw this movie Saturday.
Imma say two things about it:
Much of the speech is awkward.
The reason for why he dies is a let-down.
Oh! and third thing: you get to see an awkward sex scene with them just standing naked and hugging. At least his girlfriend or whatever she was has some nice tits.
an awkward sex scene with them just standing naked and hugging
This is considered awkward? But she told me it was ok; she said it could happen to anybody!
So there was this race-walker who took down 7-11s….
You forgot to mention that Ben Heisenberg is Werner Heisenberg’s grandson and throw in the requisite uncertainty principle joke.