By Grabthar’s Hammer! Here Are Some Interesting Things You May Not Know About ‘Galaxy Quest’.

Galaxy Quest was an underrated parody of the Star Trek fandom and geek culture in general. It only grossed $90 million worldwide on a $45 million production budget, but it was eventually voted the seventh best Star Trek movie by fans at the Star Trek 2013 Convention. Since the movie’s turning 15 later this year, MTV put together an excellent oral history of the film, including interviews with the stars, director, writer, and producer. You can check out the full thing over at MTV (via /film), but we’ll be rounding up our favorite bits:
- Tim Allen’s role was originally offered to Alec Baldwin, Steve Martin, and Kevin Kline.
- Allen turned down two other roles to do Galaxy Quest. One was in “an angel movie” that never got made. The other role went to Robin Williams. It was the box office bomb Bicentennial Man, which grossed $87 million on a $100 million budget.
- Justin Long landed the role which almost went to more experienced (at the time) actors Kieran Culkin [you know, Mac’s brother], Eddie Kaye Thomas [sh*t break!], or Tom Everett Scott [He is Spartacus].
- Sam Rockwell says Paul Rudd auditioned for a role, probably the same role Rockwell played. (Does anyone even know his last name!?)
- Director Dean Parisot said his aim in making the movie was to “begin as a mockery and end as a celebration”. Which is a great way to describe the tone of the movie. He also told MTV his mission was to “make a great Star Trek episode”.
- Tim Allen brought a souvenir from the Alien set and asked Sigourney Weaver to sign it. She tells MTV, “He had this piece of the wall of the Nostromo or something, and he was so proud of it. I wrote on it: ‘Stolen by Tim Allen. Love, Sigourney Weaver'”
Speaking of that GIF, we’re going to let this next part speak for itself.
Sam Rockwell: We all went to a big 20th anniversary of Alien with Sigourney.
Daryl Mitchell: The part in Alien when Sigourney was in her panties? Tim shouts out “Yeah, baby!” Now here we are in an intense moment, trying to act like we didn’t see it, having some dignity – and Tim screams “Yeah, baby!” Everybody started laughing.
They don’t call him “The Tool Man” for nothing.
- When Steven Spielberg visited the set, he suggested Missi Pyle’s character Laliari should be given a larger role, so the romance subplot with Tony Shaloub’s character was added.
- Sam Rockwell improvised his line during that creepy makeout scene.
- Sam Rockwell is just the best. (That wasn’t in the MTV interview, but we believe it was implied.)
- Sigourney Weaver liked her character’s blond wig so much, she stole it when the movie was done.
Everybody’s interested in making a sequel (if Dreamworks is willing to pay for it). Never give up, never surrender!
Tim Allen: There’s a sequel somewhere. It’s written, but I haven’t really gotten a straight answer about it, but Hollywood is a very peculiar place. It is none of my business.
Robert Gordon (writer): On the record, I definitely have ideas for a sequel. Off the record, OK, turn your recorder off.
Justin Long: So many people ask me about a sequel.
Mark Johnson (producer): If we announced a sequel or a TV show, there’d be genuine excitement, not “It’s too late.” We’ve tried. I’d do it, Dean would do it. But we need Bob. It’s a Bob Gordon joint, but Bob is a very specific guy.
Sam Rockwell: F–k yeah, a sequel would be amazing. If it was a respectful script to “Galaxy Quest.”
Sigourney Weaver: Tell Bob, tell Dean, we are all ready for a sequel. I still have my costume!
Tim Allen: How’s this for a sequel: it’s 15 years later. The Thermians come back, but they haven’t aged. Maybe they don’t have warp anymore so it took 15 years. They have to search for a new homeland. Sarris [the main villain] is gone but his family never forgets and you take it from there.
You can check out the full oral history at MTV.
My wife and I use the “Managed to get your shirt off” line whenever we watch Bear Grylls. I swear, that guy. Always finds a reason to get it off.
ha! i shout it at Gordon Ramsay whenever he does it.
Bear Grylls had more trouble with shirts than Kirk ever did.
i’d watch it if rockwell replaces allen as captain #harrumph
You forgot to mention Dwight Schrute was one of the aliens. Although that’s probably common knowledge to fans of the movie at this point.
Also, I’d watch the fuck out of a sequel.
And also, I don’t wanna sound like a queer or nothin’. But I’d make sweet tender love to Sam Rockwell.
I almost mentioned the Rainn Wilson thing, but he wasn’t part of the interviews.
It only made $90 million, because people (including myself) thought it was a pretty lame idea.
Until we watched it on cable or DVD.
Heck yeah! I’d go to the sequel! If only for Hans Gruber.
By Grabthar’s Hammer…
…what a savings.
That was easily the best line reading EVER! Alan Rickman is just awesome.
I say this frequently, usually whenever I am confronted with financial matters in general and sales in particular.
hahahahahahahahhahahahaha
I don’t know anything about it. I’ve never watched it. Now I will go read the above.
Cool – maybe I’ll check this out.
Thanks for the play-by-play, bro,
That oral history was terrific, if only for how clearly it comes through that no one liked Tim Allen.
This is yet another reason it echoes “Star Trek” perfectly!
^Bingo!^
I feel like the movie would have substantially better had they chosen someone other than Allen.
Best quote from the MTV article:
George Takei (as quoted on SciFi.com in 1999): [“Galaxy Quest” is] a chillingly realistic documentary.
There aren’t many people who can say they stole a movie from Alan Rickman but Sam Rockwell can always wave a DVD of this flick in the air.
Rockwell was amazing in this, but he didn’t steal shit from Rickman. I’ll just leave this here to prove my point: [www.youtube.com]
I love this movie. Can’t believe I don’t own a copy of it.
*leaves to correct this egregious error in movie collection.*
I loved this movie. So. Much.
I am not a Tim Allen fan, but I think he played his part perfectly.
I was surprised Allen and Shatner became friends because I assumed that if their ego’s were ever in the same room, the combined mass would cause a singularity that would destroy the universe.
@El_Gordo, they kinda seem like they have egos, but they also seem like they really, truly, innocently love what they do and the projects they’ve created. (Kinda like The Commander.) I have never gotten the impression that they go around thinking they’re better than their roles, and they may be arrogant D-bags, but they’re the kind of D-bags that would spend 10 hours with a single fan talking about how they acted out this one miniscule scene and what a great job they did. They have the same love as the material as the fans, I guess, and that’s sweet. (I am looking at you, Katherine Heigl in Roswell.)
I met Shatner when my band played the Star Trek Las Vegas convention a couple of weeks ago. Truly a nice guy and he spent time hanging out with us. We played him on stage with “Rocket Man” and he laughed his ass off. “You don’t expect me to sing it, do you?”
Sigourney Weaver is on another lvl of hot.
I Second that
She elevated her hotness to levels I never thought possible.
So much love for this movie. Me and a bud use “Grabthar’s Hammer” as a short-hand for something different. For us, it’s when a sci-fi or thriller has a character that looks to be evil and playing for the wrong side, but who secretly is the one intense enough to handle the darkness well enough to protect others who are more innocent. Of course, Alan Rickman is the master of this type of character, but my favorite recent “Grabthar’s Hammer” was Rustin Cohle. I’d be first in line for a sequel…
So weird, that’s what I use it for too,
I’m gonna try this is out, see if it catches on with my friends.
I think this is still #1 on my list of “Movies that surprised me by how good they were.” I just happened to catch it on cable one Sunday and was blown away.
i loved this movie. sam rockwell just looks like a guy who would be named guy
Good god, that gif of Rockwell’s hot shit-eating mega grin sustains me
I just watched this movie for the first time last year. I made sure to smack myself in the head for waiting so long. It is such a fun goddamned movie!
I really didn’t expect Tim Allen to have the best idea for a sequel. Well most of one.
