Introducing ‘Fapworthy,’ PornHub’s Site That Puts Upworthy Titles On Porn Clips

Have you ever wondered what an adult content site like PornHub might look like if all of its videos had more positive titles on them, as opposed to the more accurate and downright vulgar ones they have now? I haven’t, because my heart and eyes are pure and blessed by angels, so I don’t even know what PornHub is, but I’m told that it’s a place where a guy or gal can check out anything from two girls getting to know each other better to robots taking over the planet one orgasm at a time. But someone must have been wondering what would happen if PornHub and Upworthy got it on, because PornHub has answered with the hilariously ingenious Fapworthy (NSFW).
While I’m not sure if this is a new endeavor or something that has been around for a while, it’s new to me and most of the headlines on Fapworthy are downright hilarious. Granted, the nurse one does not take you to a video of a nurse, but I only know that because I heard one of the kids at school talking about it. Check out the rest of the headlines over at the NSFW Fapworthy, which then takes you to the extremely NSFW PornHub, but I’ve included my favorites below. And I don’t want to start any beef, but I don’t think Jenny Talia is a real person.
(Thanks to reader Jason for the tip.)
“She Thinks It’s A Normal Bus. Wait Until You See What Kind Of Bus It Really Is.”
I just coughed up my Dr. Pepper laughing.
“Sure, it looks like chocolate ice cream, but wait until you find out what these gals are really eating.”
There’s a guy that writes for fleshbot that creates funny porn related stories…
You may need to re-evaluate your definition of funny.
The last one is too wordy.
“This video will convince you that robot domination is for the best.”
Now that’s funny! Thanks for the lesson.
Close, but you need to keep ‘hog-tied’ in there.
You’re right. It being overly descriptive wasn’t the point at all.
“22 things Krispy Kreme doesn’t want you to know about getting your face glazed like a doughnut”
“You won’t find this trendy new moisturizing creme for sale at your local store, but these ladies were able to get it for free in the unlikeliest of places.”
“We all know semen is for impregnation, but also for lunch?”
“Is a golden shower good for your sexual health? This video says yes.”
“This school girl will take a D to get an A.”
“This Actress, Auditoned. So Well, That She Had All Her Holes Filled Including The Mind One, They Jizzed Everywhere, How do the Ratings Rate”
-Dustin Rowles
“27 and a Half Things You Never Knew About “Big Chicks, Small Dicks” Trilogy”
-Joel Stice
bravo!
“Jon Stewart Destroys the Fact That People Fuck Outside of New Orleans.”
-Cajun Boy
“Nothing is as Sexy/Unsexy and You Will/Will Not Believe This Wonderful/OK/Disgusting Thing That Happens/Does Not Happen With this Man/Woman.”
-Stacey Ritzen
*Update* Oh Their just fucking.
“30 Questions about this so-called Bang Bus”
– Danger
“Is this fisting scene an elaborate teaser for the Infinity Gauntlet?”
– Burnsy
Forget Fapworthy, give my Upcocks instead.
Actually Upcocks is unfair, more like WarmingBone.
(I was going to do one for Vince… but Vince fucking rules.)
Vince, DG, Burnsy, and KSK are to the point. Can’t parody them. On the other hand, there is this guy:
“One Reason Why Rocky Balboner is the Dumbest Fake Name.”
-Johnny Sugar
Fun Fact — Rocky Balboner is actually the nom de plume of Frank Stallone.
I don’t need the titles to be misleading. I already waste enough time looking for that perfect 30-second clip.
“This young lady found out the old adage is true, she is never going back. Find out why that was a good choice for her.’
“Learning your Acronyms. Find out why DV/DA doesn’t always mean what you think it does.”
“This young man doesn’t know what the word Cuckold means. Lexington Steele is about to help him find out.”
I love this one.
That’s good. Not for the young man, but that’s good.
“Watch This Girl Impressively Take On 12 Dicks. #8 May Shock You.”
“Lisa Ann waited patiently for these 6 young men to deliver a single 42″ TV. You’ll never guess what else they delivered.”
Both she and the deliverymen were expecting more than just the tip.
“When someone says scat, most people think in means “go away”. In this Japanese village, it has a different meaning.”
What planet do the two beings in the first pic come from? Anyone know?
The one on the right comes from Tattooine.
50 points to the creeps who gets that reference.
Done and done.
5 Boob-related products you won’t believe exist!
They have figured it out. Each one makes me want to click it to see what it is about! Find out why here!
Fun story, a friend of mine actually banged the pizza dude. She was super drunk and he had weed… whenever she criticizes me I can always say “At least I didnt have buttsex with the pizza guy”
“I don’t think Jenny Talia is a real person.”
[www.jennytalia.com]
(SFW)